Press Release: Representative Cody Smith’s Campaign for Missouri State Treasurer Continues Momentum

Carthage, MO – Representative Cody Smith’s run for State Treasurer continues to gain momentum after a series of several key endorsements. As the current House Budget Chair, Smith has secured backing from the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, the Missouri State Trooper’s Association, and Missouri Right to Life.

These endorsements demonstrate Smith’s broad support across crucial sectors, emphasizing his dedication to public safety, pro-life principles, and community service. The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police and the State Trooper’s Association have praised Smith’s support for law enforcement and his commitment to policies that strengthen Missouri’s security.

“Our members go to work each day knowing they may not return home to their family. Therefore, we rely on elected officials who understand the unique challenges facing every law enforcement officer and who are committed to effective public safety solutions in Missouri,” Jay Schroeder, President, Missouri Fraternal Order of Police.

Missouri Right to Life’s endorsement shines a light on Smith’s staunch pro-life stance and his dedication to protecting society’s most vulnerable. “We take great care in choosing candidates to support in elections,” said Dave Plemmons, MRL Chairman. “In addition to survey responses and pro-life involvement in the community, we also consider past pro-life leadership, sponsorship and voting records in the Missouri legislature both in committee and on the floor.”

Responding to these endorsements, Representative Smith expressed his gratitude and commitment to serving as State Treasurer. “I am honored to receive the endorsements of such esteemed organizations,” Smith said. “Their support signifies trust in my ability to manage our state’s finances with integrity and transparency. I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure politicians know that we can tighten our belts as a state and return tax dollars to taxpayers instead of a bloated bureaucracy. I have a record of doing that in the Missouri House, and I will continue that commitment as State Treasurer.”

For more information about Representative Cody Smith’s campaign, please visit codyformissouri.org.