Press Release: CFM Announced as The National Wildlife Federation Affiliate of the Year﻿

The Conservation Federation of Missouri has been named the National Wildlife Federation’s Affiliate of the Year. CFM received the award on Thursday evening in Washington D.C. in conjunction with the NWF annual meeting. This marks CFM’s third time winning this honor since the award was first given out in 1966.

CFM earned this award thanks to their unique programs such as Share the Harvest, Operation Game Thief, Conservation Leadership Corps, as well as their advocacy efforts.

“CFM’s recent track record has been truly spectacular,” said Collin O’Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation. “Thanks to relentless advocacy and coalition building, they’ve played a leading role in several major statewide successes. And they haven’t stopped there — by championing the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, CFM has gotten us closer to securing a generational victory for wildlife on a federal level.”

“Over the past year and beyond, our team has worked tremendously hard to deliver victories for wildlife and people across Missouri,” said Tyler Schwartze, executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri. “This honorable recognition is a testament to the incredible group of individuals working together in our Federation family. But our work is far from done, and we look forward to continuing and advancing these strong efforts even further in the coming years.”

CFM Would like to thank all of our staff, board members, affiliates, business partners, and volunteers that have helped make this possible.