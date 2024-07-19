Press Release: FOP Denounces Political Advertisement

The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police recently learned of a disturbing advertisement paid for by a PAC supporting Republican candidate for Missouri Attorney General, Will Scharf. The advertisement attempts to politicize the tragic March 12, 2023, murder of Hermann Police Department Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith. In the process, Mr. Scharf jeopardizes Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s pending prosecution, in which he seeks the death penalty of the murder suspect, by potentially tainting the jury pool.

In addition to jeopardizing the prosecution, the ad demonstrates a complete and utter disregard for Detective Sergeant Griffith’s family, including his wife and two young sons. They have been through enough pain and trauma over the past year and should not be subjected to images of their loved one’s murderer on television.

The 8,000 members of the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police strongly denounce the advertisement and ask for its immediate removal. We believe Mr. Scharf, his campaign, and the Defend Missouri PAC should do the same. In addition, Mr. Scharf should issue a personal apology to the Griffith family.