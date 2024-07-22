Press Release: Missouri Farm Bureau Invites Media to Kurt Schaefer Tour

MEDIA INVITED

WHEN: Monday, July 22, 2024, and Tuesday, July 23, 2024

MOFB POC: Janet Adkison || 573.893.1467 || janet.adkison@mofb.com

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Members of the media are invited to attend multiple events hosted by Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) on behalf of Kurt Schaefer, candidate for Missouri’s Third Congressional District seat. MOFB President Garrett Hawkins will also be in attendance at all events.

Monday’s stops include:

JEFFERSON CITY || 10 a.m. at the Missouri Farm Bureau home office (701 S. Country Club Drive)

|| 10 a.m. at the Missouri Farm Bureau home office (701 S. Country Club Drive) ELDON || 12:30 p.m. at Ice Cream Factory (3 S. Mill Street)

|| 12:30 p.m. at Ice Cream Factory (3 S. Mill Street) OWENSVILLE || 6 p.m. at the Gasconade County Farm Bureau office (1106 Hwy 28)

Tuesday’s stops include:

POTOSI || 9 a.m. at Miller’s Feed & Pet (1001 N. Missouri Street)

|| 9 a.m. at Miller’s Feed & Pet (1001 N. Missouri Street) COLUMBIA || 12:30 p.m. at Shryocks Callaway Farms (2927 County Road 253)

Media availability for both Gregory and Hawkins will be made available during each stop, with President Hawkins focusing on property rights, crop conditions and the upcoming Missouri State Fair.

Schaefer, the MOFB PAC-endorsed candidate for CD3, will also be available for phone interviews. Please contact Janet Adkison to secure a time.