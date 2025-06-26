Press Release: Joe Steelman announces bid for Missouri State Senate, pledges to fight for conservative values

ROLLA, MO – Rolla native and businessman Joe Steelman has officially announced his candidacy for the Missouri State Senate, vowing to uphold conservative values and fight for the rights of hardworking Missourians. The Southeast Missouri district includes Dent, Laclede, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Wright counties. Steelman will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2026.

“President Trump’s willingness to disrupt Washington and question long-held beliefs shows what’s possible when leaders have courage. Missouri deserves that same boldness in Jefferson City—leadership committed to breaking the mold and delivering real results,” said Steelman.

“Our families are feeling the pressure—healthcare costs, energy bills, and grocery prices are out of control. Missourians need real help, not more of the same. We can’t keep doing what we’ve always done and expect different results. It’s time for leaders who will challenge the status quo and put Missouri families first,” Steelman continued.

A proud husband, father of four, and born-again Christian, Steelman brings a wealth of experience as a business and technology leader. He is committed to protecting gun rights, putting parents in charge of education, making healthcare affordable and accessible, keeping Missourians safe from crime, and fighting government overreach.

“The freedoms enshrined in our Constitution are God-given and non-negotiable. Each generation has a duty to preserve these liberties,” Steelman said. “I’m running for State Senate to stand shoulder to shoulder with my fellow Missourians to defend our rights and secure a future filled with opportunity. As a father and husband, I believe our best days are still ahead because we live in the greatest nation on earth. Our future is bright—if we have the vision and courage to shape it.”

Deeply involved in local life, Steelman serves as a youth football coach, a high school football broadcaster, a member at Grace Church, and an active volunteer with the Phelps County Dream Center.

“With America’s 250th birthday on the horizon, this campaign is an opportunity for a new beginning—one where we come together to renew our commitment to fundamental freedoms. Our founders gave us a framework to protect these blessings, and it’s our responsibility to ensure they endure for generations to come. Now is the time to meet that challenge head-on,” Steelman concluded.

Steelman encourages Missourians from all walks of life to join his campaign to defend Missouri’s values and restore trust in local government.