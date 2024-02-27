Press Release: Commissioner Zach Williams Launches Campaign for State Representative in District 14

Republican Wright County Presiding Commissioner Zach Williams filed Tuesday for State Representative in District 141 as the Republican nominee. In addition to his duties as commissioner, Williams is a devoted family man, respected pastor, farmer, and small business owner.

“As a husband, father, and grandfather, I understand the importance of protecting our families and preserving our cherished values,” Williams said. “I will remain dedicated to safeguarding religious freedom from encroachment by the extreme left, supporting Missouri farmers, defending the second amendment, and continuing to keep Missouri a leader on pro-life issues.”

Williams has a background as a beef and dairy farmer and local business owner; he has served as the Pastor of Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church for over three decades. Williams pledges to reduce taxes and eliminate burdensome regulations to foster an environment where small businesses can thrive and provide family-supporting jobs for our communities.

“As President of the County Commission Association of Missouri, I have been steadfast in my commitment to supporting rural communities. These areas are the backbone of our state, and I will work tirelessly to ensure they have the resources, infrastructure, and opportunities needed to thrive. Together, we will build a brighter future for every corner of Missouri.”

With a proven track record of effective governance and a passion for serving his community, Zach Williams is poised to make a lasting and positive impact as he continues to champion the interests of rural communities and all residents of the 141st District.