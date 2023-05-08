Press Release: Eric Bohl joins The Bockorny Group as Principal

Washington, D.C. – The Bockorny Group, a 30-year established bipartisan government affairs consulting firm, announced today that Eric Bohl has joined as a principal and will lead the company’s agriculture practice. Scott Shearer, who currently heads the firm’s efforts on behalf of its many agriculture clients, will remain on as a Senior Adviser.

Bohl is an agricultural policy leader with extensive experience on Capitol Hill and in the private sector. He served six years as Chief of Staff to Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) and Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO), and previously served as Legislative Director to Hartzler. He also served more than five years as Director of Public Affairs and Advocacy for Missouri Farm Bureau. He was influential in efforts to craft and pass the 2014 and 2018 Farm Bills in these roles.

The growing biotechnology research and innovation industry has been a focal point in Bohl’s work. He has advised a range of ag tech companies, from startups to multinational corporations, helping them develop strategy and pursue policy initiatives. His involvement with St. Louis’s 39 North Agtech Innovation District has led to his current tenure as the First Vice President of the St. Louis Agribusiness Club. He has extensive connections with the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor and is a board member of the Agricultural Business Council of Kansas City.

A strong advocate of agricultural trade, Bohl was nationally recognized for spearheading creative efforts to support passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, or USMCA. His work was recognized by the White House, the New York Times, and national television networks.

“During his time on Capitol Hill, as Chief of Staff to two prominent House members, Eric has built strong relationships among a broad makeup of the House GOP conference, as well as a deep knowledge of key issues areas affecting rural America including transportation, trade, environment, and infrastructure. We are excited to add someone with Eric’s stature and experience to the Bockorny Group team,” said CEO Dave Bockorny.

“I am proud to join a firm that is known for its strong bipartisan approach and doing things the right way,” said Bohl. “Coming from a farming family myself, I know how important core values and hard work are to success. I look forward to bringing my own focus on relationships to a firm that believes in finding common-sense solutions that transcend partisan lines.”

Before his career in public policy, Bohl was a practicing attorney for nearly five years, focusing on real estate and agricultural law, commercial transactions, and commercial litigation. He earned undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Missouri.