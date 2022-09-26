Press Release: Governor Parson makes 100th judicial appointment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – Governor Mike Parson marked the 100th judicial appointment of his administration with the appointment of Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons to the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District.

Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons, of Olivette, currently serves as a Circuit Court Judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit. She obtained a Bachelor of Science in the administration of justice from the University of Missouri–St. Louis and a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia School of Law.

“Judge Hardin-Tammons brings a wealth of experience from her legal career and tenure on the circuit bench to the Court of Appeals,” Governor Parson said. “She represents the values that are important for the judiciary, including a faithful interpretation of the law, a drive for excellence, and a tireless work ethic.”

Judge Hardin-Tammons was appointed to the Circuit bench by Governor Parson in 2019. She will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Colleen Dolan.

The Appellate Judicial Commission nominated Judge Hardin-Tammons along with two other highly qualified individuals on September 8, 2022. Under the Missouri Non-Partisan Court Plan, the Governor has 60 days to make his selection from the three individuals nominated by the Commission. The Governor’s legal team works to assist with judicial evaluations of candidates for both partisan and non-partisan judicial appointments.

According to the Supreme Court of Missouri, there are seven Supreme Court judges, 32 appellate court judges, 147 circuit court judges, and 204 associate circuit court judges in Missouri. According to records maintained at the state archive, during their respective tenures, Governor John Ashcroft made 132 judicial appointments, Governor Mel Carnahan made 117 judicial appointments, and Governor Jay Nixon made 125. Each having made judicial appointments over an eight year-span.

“Our administration has worked diligently to select judges who represent the values of the people of Missouri, who are fair, and who will work hard as public servants,” Governor Parson said. “The rule of law and our system of government rely on a strong and enduring judiciary. We are proud to have now made 100 judicial appointments since taking office – helping to further a legacy of talented legal minds and capable leadership in the state’s judiciary.”