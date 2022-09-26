Opinion: Repeal sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene

You may be shocked to learn that Missouri imposes a 4.225% sales tax on diapers and feminine hygiene products—the same sales tax it imposes on items like motorboats and sports cars. By contrast, items that the state has judged necessary to people’s lives have lower sales taxes or no sales tax: for example, insulin, wheelchairs, and internet access are all sales-tax-free. It should be obvious to all that diapers and feminine hygiene products are also necessities of life, not luxuries. Therefore, we believe that Missouri should stop taxing them.

Mothers should never have to choose between buying diapers and buying baby food to keep their babies nourished. Women should never have to choose between buying feminine hygiene products for their cleanliness and dignity and buying food to stay alive. Seniors should never have to choose between maintaining their dignity with adult diapers and buying food or medications to stay alive. In our opinion, repealing the sales taxes on both child and adult diapers and feminine hygiene products is both principled and compassionate.

This coming session we plan on filing a bill removing the state tax on these products and expect it will receive broad bipartisan support. Cutting the sales tax on child and adult diapers and feminine hygiene products is good for babies, good for women, and good for our seniors. As it turns out, doing the right thing is also good for Missouri. This tax cut will keep money in the hands of our citizens and out of the hands of government bureaucrats.