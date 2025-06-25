Press Release: Jacob Munson announces campaign for State Representative in Cole County

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — Local Cole County resident and lifelong Missourian Jacob Munson has officially announced his candidacy for Missouri House District 59. Running as a Republican, Munson will appear on the August 4, 2026 primary ballot—as incumbent Rep. Veit is term-limited.

“It’s time we put practical, working-class values back in the driver’s seat in Jefferson City,” said Munson. “Our communities need strong leadership that defends parental rights, supports family farms and businesses, and respects the hardworking men and women who keep Missouri running. I’m stepping up because I believe we can do better—for our families, our jobs, and our future.”

Munson is a veteran of the Missouri National Guard, where he served as a military police officer for over six years. He currently works as a sales manager for a local roofing company and brings over a decade of experience in sales, management, and public service. He also volunteers at the Salvation Army monthly, sits on the Cemetery Resources Board, and attends St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Jefferson City.

A proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and American Legion, Munson’s priorities include expanding access to trade and technical education, championing school choice, and supporting family farms and businesses across the district.

“Whether you’re a full time parent, a tradesman, a farmer, or any other title—your voice matters,” said Munson. “Often, politicians overlook those that we most depend on in society. I’ll be your voice in the capitol, and I’ll fight every day to keep our conservative values strong.”