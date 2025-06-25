Press Release: Rep. Bob Onder, physician and lawyer, appointed Pro-Life Caucus Co-Chair

rd anniversary of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision, which reversed the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973 legalizing abortion on demand, that Rep. Bob Onder (R-MO) will take on a new leadership role in the House of Representatives as a co-Chair of the House Congressional Pro-Life Caucus. WASHINGTON, DC— It was announced today, on the 3anniversary of the Supreme Court Dobbs decision, which reversed the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973 legalizing abortion on demand, that Rep. Bob Onder (R-MO) will take on a new leadership role in the House of Representatives as a co-Chair of the House Congressional Pro-Life Caucus.

The Pro-Life Caucus, which counts dozens of members in its ranks and has been at the center of every pro-life fight, including the prohibition on federal funding for abortion programs each and every year, has four chairs, Reps. Chris Smith, Andy Harris, Michelle Fischbach, and Kat Cammack. The Caucus recruited Onder as an additional co-Chair, drawing on his legal expertise, medical background and experience as a state legislator to help advance the cause of life in the 119Congress.

During his eight years serving in the Missouri Senate and Missouri House of Representatives, Rep. Onder was a stalwart leader of the pro-life movement. In 2019, Rep. Onder was the principal author of HB 126, the “Heartbeat Bill,” which Missouri Right to Life called the most important pro-life bill in Missouri history.

Since being sworn in, Rep. Onder introduced HR 2075, the Protecting Life and Integrity in Research Act , and led a letter to the House Committee on Appropriations to protect the conscience rights of medical students in regard to abortion training.

Rep. Onder is a Juris Doctor and a Doctor of Medicine who, for 30 years, ran a private practice specializing in allergy, asthma, and clinical immunology. In January 2025, Rep. Onder began to serve as the Representative for Missouri’s Third Congressional District.

“I am deeply honored to be appointed as co-chair of the House Pro-Life Caucus,” said Rep. Onder. “I have dedicated much of my career in public service to the cause of life and the dignity of all life, from conception to natural death. It is an honor to be part of this caucus as we continue the fight in Congress.”

“As a lawyer, physician, state legislator, and federal legislator, Rep. Onder has shown himself to be a learned and stalwart champion of life” said Rep. Smith. “His unique background and experience as well as his resolute dedication to defending the unborn, will make him a tremendous asset as the Pro-Life Caucus leadership team works to strengthen protections for unborn babies and for their mothers.”

“Rep. Bob Onder defended life as State Senator in Missouri and has continued to advocate and champion for pro-life policies in Congress,” said Rep. Harris. “I am excited to welcome Rep. Onder as a co-chair to the Pro-Life Caucus as we continue to preserve and defend the right to life for all.”

“I am happy to welcome Congressman Onder as a co-Chair to the Pro-Life Caucus,” said Rep. Fischbach. “His background and his commitment to defending life make him a valuable member of the team, and I look forward to working with him as we further our shared mission to protect the unborn.”

“Rep. Onder is a proven leader in the fight to protect life. His leadership at the state and federal levels has consistently reflected the Pro-Life Caucus’ commitment to defending the most vulnerable among us,” said Rep. Cammack. “I am proud to welcome him as co-chair and look forward to working together to advance a culture that respects and defends life at every stage.”

Reps. Smith, Harris, Fischbach, and Cammack applaud Rep. Onder’s initiative and desire to defend the dignity of unborn children and look forward to the energy, commitment, and experience he brings to this role.

Established in 1981, the Pro-Life Caucus works to promote life-affirming policies and ensure that all person —regardless of age, health, sex, race, stage of development or condition of dependency—are guaranteed full constitutional safeguards.