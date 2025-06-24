Kehoe names appointees for St. Louis Police Commission

Governor Mike Kehoe has announced his appointments to the newly created St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners, marking a major milestone in the implementation of House Bill 495. The legislation, passed earlier this year, returns oversight of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to the state, an effort Kehoe has framed as central to restoring public safety and revitalizing the city’s economy.

State control of the department has deep historical roots. Established in 1808 as a small militia unit, the SLPD is one of the oldest police forces in the country. During the Civil War, St. Louis’s strategic location led Union forces to place the department under state control, where it remained for more than 150 years. That changed in 2013, when voters approved a ballot measure shifting authority to the local government.

Despite reforms and city-led public safety efforts, St. Louis has consistently ranked among the most dangerous cities in the country. Negative perceptions of crime, both locally and nationally, have lingered, making public safety a defining issue for Kehoe’s administration.

Governor Kehoe’s approach draws on the “broken windows” theory first popularized by criminologist James Q. Wilson. The idea is that small signs of disorder, like vandalism or minor offenses, can lead to bigger problems if left unchecked. By addressing issues such as drug dealing, street racing, and property damage early on, communities can feel safer and lay the groundwork for long-term public safety and economic growth.

HB 495 reflects this philosophy, including enhanced penalties for sex trafficking and fentanyl distribution to minors, as well as new measures to address nuisance crimes like stunt driving.

The law establishes a six-member oversight board composed of four governor-appointed voting members who reside in the city, one governor-appointed non-voting member who either resides in or owns property in St. Louis, and the Mayor of St. Louis, who also holds a voting seat.

Governor Kehoe’s appointees are:

Brad Arteaga , a local business owner and civic leader, will serve a one-year term as a voting member.

Don Brown , an experienced auto executive and longtime community supporter, will serve a four-year term as the board’s non-voting member.

Sonya Jenkins-Gray , former City of St. Louis HR director and public-private sector leader, will serve a two-year term as a voting member.

Edward McVey , restaurateur and active community advocate, will serve a three-year term as a voting member.

Chris Saracino , hospitality and security business owner, will serve a four-year term as a voting member.

These members will serve alongside Mayor Cara Spencer and work with Derek Winters, who was appointed last week to serve as Transition Director for the board.

During the implementation period, commissioners will draft bylaws and set meeting procedures while beginning their oversight of the Chief of Police. Their responsibilities will include reviewing department policies, contracts, budgets, and assets. However, operational control of the department will continue to rest with the Chief of Police.

The announcement was welcomed by several state leaders, including Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who said, “I am happy to provide our newest client, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, with consistent, dependable representation. My office stands ready to support our law enforcement officers.”

As the board begins its work, the Kehoe administration is betting that returning oversight to the state, combined with a focus on law-and-order principles, can shift the trajectory of public safety in St. Louis and restore confidence in the city’s future.