The college tour rolls on as Scott Faughn travels to his alma mater, Southeast Missouri State University. Scott talks to president Dr. Brad Hodson and on the panel he is joined by Cape County Prosecutor Mark Welker, State Representative John Voss and State Senator Jamie Burger.
This Week in Missouri Politics – November 9, 2024
