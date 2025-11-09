 Press "Enter" to skip to content

This Week in Missouri Politics – November 9, 2024

By The Missouri Times on November 9, 2025

The college tour rolls on as Scott Faughn travels to his alma mater, Southeast Missouri State University. Scott talks to president Dr. Brad Hodson and on the panel he is joined by Cape County Prosecutor Mark Welker, State Representative John Voss and State Senator Jamie Burger.

