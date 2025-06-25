The Quiet Strategy Behind Kehoe’s Police Board Picks

Governor Kehoe’s picks for the St. Louis Police Commission saw a positive response from police, business leaders, and elected officials alike.

In an era of politics dominated by headlines, Twitter fights, and sharp-tongued soundbites, Governor Mike Kehoe is betting on something different: steady leadership, practical thinking, and a belief that real change often comes from the ground up.

This week, Kehoe unveiled his appointments to the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners. The move didn’t come with fanfare or fireworks. But in its quiet confidence and clear purpose, it said a lot about the kind of Governor Kehoe intends to be.

The Board, and the Message It Sends

The five voting members and one non-voting appointee offer more than just résumés. They represent something deeper, a coalition of people who’ve lived, worked, hired, served, and persevered in the very communities they’ll now help protect.

First there is Brad Arteaga, a successful entrepreneur with decades of civic engagement. Don Brown, a lifelong St. Louisan and auto dealer with roots in the city’s neighborhood business associations. Sonya Jenkins-Gray, a seasoned HR executive and former City Hall leader with a track record of managing people and policy. Edward McVey, a restaurant owner who has kept his doors open through both crime and crisis. And Chris Saracino, a hospitality leader with strong ties to local security and charity groups.

None of them are household names. But that’s kind of the point.

Together, they reflect a different kind of expertise, not born in academic halls or partisan war rooms, but in church basements, neighborhood board meetings, and payroll discussions after a break-in down the street. And in Kehoe’s view, that’s exactly what St. Louis needs.

Commonsense Emphasis

Despite criticism from some more liberal minded corners about the absence of “traditional experts,” Kehoe’s approach is deliberate and grounded in reality.

In his mind, restoring order in St. Louis doesn’t require another task force or a stack of white papers. It requires listening to people who’ve lived with the consequences of broken systems, and giving them the authority to help fix it.

Trusted by Those Who Serve

Support for the new board hasn’t just come from city leaders and business owners — it’s also come from the officers who walk the beat.

The St. Louis Police Officers’ Association offered a clear endorsement of Governor Kehoe’s appointments:

“The St. Louis Police Officers’ Association is excited to begin working with the newly appointed members of the citizen-run Board of Police Commissioners. We share Governor Kehoe’s vision for a safer St. Louis, which will help attract businesses to the St. Louis area, thereby strengthening the economy for the local residents and the State of Missouri. We believe this new board will foster a supportive environment for our officers, leading to better recruitment and retention.”

In a city where morale has long been strained, the union’s support is a strong signal that those closest to the work believe this board will bring real, needed change, not just headlines.

A Different Kind of Coalition

The Missouri Restaurant Association, whose members have long felt the sting of urban crime, welcomed the appointments with enthusiasm.

“The Missouri Restaurant Association is proud to see two respected leaders from the restaurant and hospitality industry serving on the St. Louis City Board of Police Commissioners,” said CEO Buddy Lahl. “Their presence brings a valuable community and business perspective to the table.”

Lahl wasn’t just speaking in generalities. Restaurants, especially in high-traffic neighborhoods, are often the first to feel the economic consequences of rising crime. A single violent incident can upend business for weeks. For an industry that ranks as Missouri’s third-largest private employer, safety isn’t a talking point, it’s the foundation for survival.

“We believe stronger collaboration between local businesses, community organizations, and law enforcement is key to a safer, more connected city,” Lahl added. “We’re optimistic about the progress being made.”

Support from the Capitol

State lawmakers have also expressed strong support for Governor Kehoe’s appointments, seeing the new board as a meaningful step forward.

Senator Nick Schroer praised the Governor’s collaboration with Mayor Cara Spencer in putting together a serious, citizen-led team.

“We cannot grow as a state while crime decimates our once great city of St. Louis,” Schroer said. “Like many in Missouri, I am hopeful that our Governor and his team have assembled the right citizen board that removes politics from policing so we can make St. Louis safer for citizens and visitors once again.”

Representative Brad Christ called the appointments “exactly what you’d expect from a Governor focused on fixing problems.”

“Governor Kehoe selected common-sense St. Louis citizens that have deep roots in the city and are deeply invested in making the board and city a success,” Christ said. “I wish them nothing but the best and look forward to supporting them from Jefferson City.”

More Substance, Less Spectacle

Kehoe’s appointments aren’t flashy. There’s no ideological litmus test, no national headlines. But there’s a purpose.

In a city that has too often been caught in the tug-of-war between state and local power, this board offers something new: a coalition of everyday leaders who care more about safer streets than political points. People who don’t need media coverage, but do need results.

As crime continues to weigh heavily on St. Louis residents and small businesses, the governor’s approach may prove to be not only refreshing, but effective.

He didn’t choose the loudest voices or some academic out of St. Louis University who has only ever seen a classroom. He chose steady hands and folks who have been in their communities for years.

And in the months ahead, that might prove to make all the difference.