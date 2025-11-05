Press Release: Judge Alyssa Berko launches campaign to serve second term

CASS COUNTY, MO — Judge Alyssa Berko has announced her candidacy to retain her seat as Associate Circuit Judge, Division 5 of Cass County. Originally appointed to this position in March 2024 by Governor Parson, Judge Berko hopes to continue using her extensive legal background to ensure justice for all Cass Countians.

“Serving the citizens of this region is an honor I do not take lightly,” stated Judge Berko. “In these turbulent times, I believe experience matters more than ever—especially in the judicial branch of government. We need judges who will defend the Constitution and not legislate from the bench. My record as a judge shows I am dedicated to upholding the rule of law.”

With a substantial legal career in both private practice and public service, Judge Berko is no stranger to both sides of the courtroom bench. She previously served in the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office as an assistant prosecuting attorney, trying cases ranging from misdemeanors to felonies. Before this, she was a member of then-Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office, arguing before the Supreme Court of Missouri and handling various aspects of litigation and appeals for high-profile cases.

“I am grateful for those experiences. My varied legal background is exactly the type of training that makes a good judge. It helps me to make more informed decisions and rulings in the courtroom each day.”

Though new to the political scene, Judge Berko looks forward to meeting voters in the county and hearing their concerns firsthand.

“I’ve never run a campaign before—and I am certainly not a politician—but I am very familiar with listening; that is a judge’s greatest skill. I am passionate about hearing issues that matter to all my Cass County neighbors. Voters need to see that judges are people, too. I am a wife and mother; I am here to protect individual rights and freedoms, hold wrongdoers responsible, and resolve civil disputes wisely and fairly. My greatest concern is to ensure our community is confident that the law applies equally to all individuals who appear in my courtroom. That is a cornerstone in our system of government.”

Judge Berko will appear on the Republican Primary ballot in August 2026.