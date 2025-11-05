Press Release: Thomas Ross Announces Campaign for Missouri House District 161

Thomas Ross, a lifelong Joplin resident, small business owner, and dedicated community advocate, has officially announced his candidacy for Missouri State Representative in House District 161. Ross enters the 2026 race with a clear mission: to bring bold, principled conservative leadership to Jefferson City, rooted in accountability, transparency, and the values that define Southwest Missouri.

Ross said his campaign will focus on protecting constitutional rights, ensuring fiscal responsibility, and strengthening communities through practical, conservative solutions. He believes the government should serve the people—not the other way around—and is committed to standing up for working families, small businesses, and taxpayers across the district. “This campaign is about representation,” said Ross. “It’s about returning the voice of Joplin, not outside interests, to the Capitol. Our district deserves someone who will stand up for the values that make our community strong.”

Ross has long been recognized in Joplin for his hands-on leadership and unwavering integrity. He currently serves as Vice President of Vita Nova, a nonprofit providing transitional housing and essential support for displaced individuals, including veterans. He is also Vice President of the Kiwanis Club of Joplin, one of Missouri’s oldest and most active civic organizations, known for its longstanding commitment to youth development, education, and community engagement.

A lifelong conservative, Ross emphasizes the importance of defending the Constitution and protecting Missouri families from government overreach. He has pledged to defend citizens’ First and Second Amendment rights and to ensure that the moral and economic foundations that built Missouri remain strong for future generations. “I’m not running for recognition,” Ross said. “I’m running to be a servant-leader—someone who listens, learns, and fights for the people I represent. The future of Joplin and our region depends on electing leaders who understand our challenges, share our values, and are willing to work relentlessly for the people.”

In addition to his civic service, Ross is an entrepreneur and family man. He owns and operates a Joplin event venue that hosts local gatherings and manages a business consulting firm that supports local entrepreneurs as well as property management ventures. Balancing professional responsibilities with family life, Ross is a devoted husband and father of two young children.

Ross’s campaign is grounded in a belief that government should reflect the priorities of the people it serves. His platform centers on strengthening local control, promoting economic growth, safeguarding communities, and ensuring fiscal accountability in Jefferson City. He points to rising utility rates, higher property taxes, and misplaced spending priorities as clear signs that the state needs stronger, more principled advocacy for working Missourians.

As the 2026 campaign season unfolds, Thomas Ross stands poised to bring fresh leadership, real-world experience, and a renewed spirit of service to Jefferson City—representing not the interests of political insiders, but the hardworking people of Southwest Missouri.