Press Release: Todd “Coach” Berck Announces Campaign for Missouri House District 56

Former Summit Christian Academy head football coach Todd Berck (Coach Berck) has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Missouri State Representative in the 56th District. Coach Berck and his wife Becky, reside in Raymore, MO. He currently teaches middle school science and is a varsity assistant football coach in Belton, MO. Coach Berck is deeply committed to his family, his faith and this community. Coach Berck is an advocate for educational reform, a strong supporter of the importance of public safety and first responders, and believes in governmental fiscal responsibility for citizens of Missouri.

“When I first ran for this office in 2024, I was fairly unknown,” shared Coach Berck. “Since then I have worked hard to build relationships in District 56. This is a great community and it deserves to have a strong leader representing them in Jefferson City. I live and work here every day, this is home and my goal is to represent it with conservative common sense values that I share with so many residents,” Coach Berck said. “Our district needs leadership that understands the challenges we face and is invested in solving them. From protecting our communities to ensuring that our schools reflect the values we care about, I’m ready to work hard for the families of Cass County and I believe I embody the values and work ethic it takes to lead our community at the state level.”

In addition to his role as a teacher and coach in Belton, Berck has been actively involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), serving as the football representative for the Kansas City Area. He is passionate about mentoring young athletes and coaches, expanding the reach of FCA’s mission to share Christ with the next generation. Before his current role, Berck retired from Missouri’s public school system in 2017 after teaching math and serving in administrative roles in St. Charles County. In 2017 he moved to the Western half of the state to be closer to family, and served for six years as the Head Football Coach for Summit Christian Academy.

“Education is the top priority in my campaign,” Coach Berck explained. “I’m a strong believer in local control of schools, parental involvement, and giving families the freedom to make the best choices for their children. Staying focused on teaching basic skills that will make our students successful in whatever career path they choose is essential. I also believe that it is critical that we focus on technical and post secondary opportunities for our children to be successful in the fields and areas where they are gifted.”

A proud small-town Missourian, Coach Berck grew up in Centralia, MO. He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Southwest Baptist University, where he was an all-conference tight end for the Bearcat football team. He also holds a Specialist Degree in Educational Administration from the University of Missouri – Columbia. Todd and his wife Becky celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary last August. They have three grown children—each of whom is a teacher—and three grandchildren.