Press Release: Local businessman Jeff Martin aims to fill Missouri House seat

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO — Jeff Martin, president of Martin Underground Construction, Inc., has announced his campaign to replace term-limited Rep. Jon Patterson in the Missouri House. He will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2026 with intentions to run in the November general election.

“As a longtime member of this community, I know the struggles our neighbors are facing,” stated Martin. “Jackson County’s property taxes are insane, and hardworking families are tired of the incompetence at every level of government making their lives more difficult. I will work to make living in Lee’s Summit affordable again.”

Beyond the economic reforms of reducing taxes and eliminating wasteful spending, a focus on the working class guides Martin’s campaign for state representative. He is aiming to increase workforce development for practical trade skills, reduce red tape that stifles small businesses, and uphold personal property rights. Additionally, he supports fully funding law enforcement to ensure that public safety is prioritized.

“We must continue to equip our men and women in law enforcement who dedicate their lives to keeping our community safe. When our streets are safe, businesses are drawn to our region and can operate without fear; families can feel secure in their homes. I am running to ensure Jackson County sees a decrease in violent crime and brings justice to criminals that would seek to prey upon the vulnerable.”

A husband, father, and grandfather, Martin is active in the community through local booster clubs, the Chamber of Commerce, and volunteering in the Lee’s Summit R-7 school district. When his children were young, he was a youth coach of basketball, soccer, football, and more. He and his wife, Kris, are avid outdoorsmen who enjoy exploring all that Missouri’s natural beauty has to offer.

A lifelong resident of Jackson County, Martin is interested in getting results, not engaging in political polarization.

“Lee’s Summit deserves commonsense leadership focused on making meaningful legislative progress and working respectfully with others. We have enough career politicians who like to stir the pot and keep people distracted while they do the bidding of special interests. I’m not interested in that; I will be a voice for Jackson County residents, not the highest bidder.”