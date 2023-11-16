Press Release: Local Cattlemen and Small Business Owner Keith Elliott Announces Candidacy for Missouri’s 153rd District

Doniphan, Tuesday, November 14, 2023- Cattle farmer, small business owner, and dedicated community leader, Keith Elliott, has officially declared his candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives in the 153rd District, encompassing parts of Ripley, Carter, Oregon, Shannon, Wayne, and Howell counties. As a Conservative Republican, Keith brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing the people of Missouri.

“I’m honored to stand before you as a candidate for Missouri’s 153rd District. My commitment to our community runs deep, from my years as a youth coach and FFA supporter to my experience as a local small business owner and rancher. Together, we can build a Missouri that values family, defends our constitutional rights, and ensures a prosperous future for all.”

Elliott’s policy platform reflects a keen understanding of the challenges facing Missouri . He believes that the taxation system should be fair and equitable for all Missourians, especially for our seniors and our middle class . As your representative, he will work to make sure your tax dollars are spent appropriately and not wasted .

As an avid sportsman and hunter, Keith Elliott is a staunch defender of Second Amendment rights. He is committed to ensuring that law-abiding citizens have their constitutional rights protected. Elliott is unwaveringly pro-life, pledging to protect and defend innocent life at every stage. His vision for education in Missouri includes a commitment to providing world-class education for all students, with a particular emphasis on investing in career and technical education training to prepare the next generation of the Missouri workforce.

Elliott is an active member of his Church in Doniphan Missouri and has participated in numerous mission trips aimed at alleviating poverty and rescuing victims of sex trafficking. Missouri currently ranks fourth in the nation for human trafficking cases. Elliott is committed to working tirelessly to address this issue head-on, advocating for stronger legislation and law enforcement efforts to combat human trafficking in the state. His passion for serving others is deeply rooted in his involvement in the church and his dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

“Missouri deserves a representative who understands the challenges our families face. From being fiscally responsible with tax payer dollars to addressing the alarming human trafficking rates destroying the lives of our children, I am ready to be your voice in the Missouri House. Let’s work together to protect our values, strengthen our communities, and secure a brighter future for the 153rd District.”

Elliott is dedicated to ensuring that taxpayer benefits do not go to illegal immigrants in the state. He will work tirelessly to ensure that Missouri departments collaborate effectively with law enforcement to locate and deport illegal immigrants, reinforcing his commitment to the rule of law and the safety of Missouri communities.

Elliott lives in Doniphan with his family where they run the family farm are active in their local church and community. He says he looks forward to visiting with voters throughout the district and hearing from them first-hand about the issues important to them and their families. He has retained Victory Enterprises as consultants on his campaign.