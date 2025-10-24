Press Release: Maryellen Murphy Declares Candidacy for Missouri House, District 94

St. Louis County (Oakville/Mehlville) — October 21, 2025 — Maryellen Murphy today announced her campaign for the Missouri House of Representatives, District 94, representing the communities of Oakville, Mehlville, and the surrounding South County area.

“As a longtime Missourian and dedicated community volunteer, I am ready to serve the residents of District 94 with integrity, common-sense leadership, and a commitment to our values,” said Maryellen Murphy. “Our district deserves a representative who understands our neighborhoods, our families, our schools, and our local economy—and I’m that person.”

With Missouri’s legislative session addressing pressing issues—from education funding to workforce development, infrastructure, and public safety—Murphy emphasizes the need for strong, local leadership that keeps South County priorities front and center.

Campaign Priorities

Protecting Public Safety & Community Values

Standing with law enforcement, defending local decision-making, and preserving the quality of life that defines South County.

2. Economic Opportunity & Fiscal Responsibility

Supporting small businesses, reducing burdensome regulations, and promoting responsible government spending to ensure Missouri remains a place where entrepreneurs and families thrive.

3. Empowering Families & Education

Supporting public schools while empowering parents to make the best educational choices for their children; expanding workforce training and vocational pathways; and advocating for affordability and economic freedom for families.

About Maryellen Murphy

Maryellen Murphy is a longtime resident of St. Louis County, where she and her husband, Jim Murphy, have raised their family. Jim currently serves as State Representative for District 94. Together, they have been deeply involved in community service, small business, and local advocacy. Maryellen’s campaign is grounded in family values, local roots, and a vision for a stronger, more vibrant South County.

“Let’s work together to ensure our children have opportunity, our streets remain safe, and our community thrives,” said Murphy.