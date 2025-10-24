Press Release: Lawsuit Challenges Unfair, Inaccurate, IP Ballot Language

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys representing Missourians for Fair Governance (MFG), a campaign committee created by Missouri REALTORS® to protect our citizens’ power to directly propose laws and constitutional amendments for voter approval.

The lawsuit challenges the truthfulness and impartiality of the ballot language and other elements of House Joint Resolution 3 (HJR3). The lawsuit asks the court to order “new, fair and sufficient” ballot language to better inform voters about the impact of the proposed constitutional amendment, which was approved this year by the General Assembly.

“Missouri REALTORS®’ opposed HJR3 while it was being considered by lawmakers, and it has been our policy to defend our citizens’ initiative petition process,” said Larry Keating, Chairman of Missourians for Fair Governance and a former Missouri REALTORS® president from Jefferson City. “That is why MFG has filed this lawsuit – voters deserve clarity on the ballot when they are being asked to surrender their long-held rights and make some votes count less than others. This is not a partisan issue. Helping voters to be informed is bigger than any party or ideology.”

Bobbi Howe of St. Joseph, and current President of Missouri REALTORS®, said this about the issue: “The citizen initiative process is a power Missouri voters approved for themselves more than a century ago, which our association has been able to use to fight for Missouri homeowners and families. We are committed to protecting the rights and the availability of this important tool for everyone.”

Missouri REALTORS®, the state’s largest professional association with more than 25,000 members, have twice used the citizen initiative petition process to protect the pocketbooks of Missourians. In 2010, voters approved a REALTOR®-backed constitutional amendment barring transfer taxes on sales of property, and then in 2016, voters approved a REALTORS®-proposed ban on sales taxes on services Missourians use every day.

Key points in the lawsuit include: