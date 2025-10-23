OpEd: The Next Gen Technology Investments Should Be In Jefferson County

Across the world, a new kind of infrastructure is being built that is powering the digital age. These facilities are the railroads and interstate systems of our time, and just like those historic investments, they carry the potential to ignite unprecedented growth and prosperity. Jefferson County should be at the center of that opportunity.

As America competes with China to determine who will dominate the future of technology and innovation, we can lead by building critical American infrastructure right here in the heartland. Data technology centers represent one of the most powerful economic drivers available today. They can bring in more local tax revenue than almost any other kind of development. This new revenue source would mean direct, tangible investments in the services our residents care about most— hundreds of millions of dollars for our schools, police, firefighters, ambulance services, roads, and infrastructure.

Here in Jefferson County, two of the most common concerns I hear from residents are about public safety and the condition of our roads. Families want well-maintained streets, faster emergency response times, and a strong, well-equipped public safety network. I hear you and I agree.

But the reality is, we can’t address these priorities on hope alone. We need a reliable, long-term funding source. Data technology centers give us this revenue source.

With millions in annual tax revenue, we could hire more local police officers, shorten 911 response times, improve ambulance coverage, and ensure our firefighters have the equipment and training they need. We could fix long-neglected roads and invest in new infrastructure that meets the needs of our growing communities.

These projects have the potential to create thousands of good-paying construction jobs, as well as high-paying permanent technology jobs and long-term contracts for local businesses. The ripple effect on our county’s economy is extraordinary.

Importantly, Missouri has one of the strongest laws in the country to ensure that data centers pay their own way. Under Senate Bill 4, data centers are required to pay for their own energy use.

That means no costs passed down to residents or local ratepayers. It’s a smart, responsible approach that protects taxpayers while enabling investment.

Of course, we must also take seriously the concerns many residents have about land use and community character. These are fair questions, and Jefferson County will be a full partner in making sure they’re addressed. Local input will be essential. We will only support proposals that are responsible, beneficial, and aligned with our community values.

We cannot let China lead the world in the technology infrastructure of tomorrow while we stand still. Jefferson County has the chance to lead, to grow, and to protect our way of life through bold and strategic investment.

Let’s embrace this opportunity with transparency and a shared commitment to building a better Jefferson County for generations to come.