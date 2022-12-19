Press Release: Missouri Attorney General-designee Andrew Bailey Announces First Senior Staff Hire

“Missouri deserves a dedicated public servant like Ray. My highest priority is assembling a team with the experience, character, and commitment to serving a cause greater than themselves, and Ray’s entire career exemplifies those values. Missourians will benefit greatly from Ray ‘s leadership and legal counsel on the critical issues facing our state. I am thrilled a lawyer of Ray’s caliber will be joining our team to serve the six million people of Missouri and I am confident the breadth of his experience will prove deeply valuable to our office,” said Bailey.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Incoming Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced Monday Raymond T. Wagner, Jr. will serve as the Senior Advisor and Chief Counselor to the Office of Attorney General. Ray, an influential national attorney, will join the office’s leadership team following Bailey’s swearing-in next month. He will advise the Attorney General on policy and legal issues, as well as other matters central to the Office of Missouri Attorney General.

Wagner recently announced his retirement from Missouri-based Enterprise Holdings as Senior Vice President of Global Government & Public Affairs. Prior to joining Enterprise in 1995, Wagner worked in numerous capacities at the state and local levels, including the General Counsel and Director for the Missouri Department of Revenue, as well as the Chief Counsel to former Governor John Ashcroft. He was also the Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue from 1993 until joining Enterprise.

“I am grateful to Attorney General-designee Bailey for this opportunity to once again serve the people of Missouri,” Wagner said. “I believe strongly that Andrew has what it takes to protect our communities, while upholding the rule of law and maintaining our precious liberty that is essential to our very way of life.”

“Our team will be ready to move forward in January and immediately get to work on behalf of the Missourians who rely on our office every day,” said Bailey.

Wagner holds two degrees from Saint Louis University, including a Master of Business Administration. After obtaining a law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law, Wagner served as law clerk for the Chief Justice of the Missouri Supreme Court. For several decades, Wagner served as an Adjunct Professor at Washington University School of Law, where he also holds a Master of Laws- Taxation degree. Wagner and his wife have three children, all lifelong Missourians.

Attorney General-designee Bailey will make additional senior staff announcements this week.