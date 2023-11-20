Press Release: Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters Endorses Bailey for Attorney General

The Bailey for Missouri campaign announced the Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters (MSCFF) has formally endorsed Andrew Bailey for Attorney General. The early endorsement from the MSCFF marks the 5th major organization to endorse General Bailey’s campaign, following the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, St. Louis Police Officers Association, and the Kansas City FOP.

The Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters represents over 6,000 firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, and dispatchers across the State of Missouri. The MSCFF and the International Association of Fire Fighters evaluates every candidate and race individually, and makes endorsements based not only on a candidate’s alignment with MSCFF’s core issues, but also on their ability to be an effective leader once the election is over.

In a letter issuing the endorsement, MSCFF Legislative Advisor Cory Hogan said:

The women and men of the Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters are pleased to support your campaign and we hope to see you continue representing our voice in Jefferson City. The members of our association are honored to protect the communities we serve, and we believe you will represent Missouri with the same commitment and pride. Throughout your term as Attorney General, you have proven to be a tenacious advocate and friend of first responders throughout the state and we know you will continue that commitment upon your election.

“I am proud to earn this endorsement and stand alongside Missouri’s first responders who protect our citizens every day,” General Bailey said. “My commitment to the rule of law and the safety of Missourians will never waver, and I am thankful for the MSCFF and all of our front-line fighters who put their lives on the line to protect us.”