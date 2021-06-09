PSC approves change to electric service territory agreement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a change to Evergy Missouri West and Osage Valley Electric Cooperative’s territorial agreement this week.

Osage Valley and Evergy requested an addendum to their existing agreement to allow Osage Valley to serve as the exclusive electric provider for a 10-acre lot in Cass County. Commission Staff reviewed the application and recommended its approval; the PSC obliged during Wednesday’s agenda meeting, requiring Evergy to file updated tariff sheets reflecting the change in its service area.

Carl R. Mills Water Service, a company serving seven customers in Stone County, requested a small company revenue increase in December based on current rates, amount of customers, and annual operating costs. After a series of hearings, revised filings, and a brief round of questioning from the commission, the request was approved.

Commissioners approved a procedural schedule for Ameren Missouri’s proposed electric and gas rate increase. Ameren’s tariff sheets were suspended through next February, and conferences and briefs were scheduled from June to January.

The PSC is also considering Spire Missouri’s general rate increase request. Hearing dates were previously scheduled for July and August to be conducted remotely, but the commission opted to change the setting to an in-person hearing at the Governor Office Building after state workers were required to return to pre-COVID work settings. The venue change did not alter the schedule.

Midwest Data Center and Socket Telecom were approved for support through the Missouri Universal Service Fund (MoUSF). Both companies were granted designation as eligible telecommunications carriers (ETC) by the commission after receiving the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, requiring them to extend broadband service to rural areas. Staff suggested they receive MoUSF support for their Lifeline program for low-income customers which the commission granted.

The next agenda meeting is scheduled for June 16. In-person agenda meetings resumed last month after more than a year of virtual participation due to the pandemic.