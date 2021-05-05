Parson issues state workforce directive

All state employees to return to pre-COVID-19 work settings by May 17

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson directed all state workers to return to their offices for in-person work no later than Monday, May 17, 2021, and that all state buildings be open and accessible to the public during normal business hours.

“Since the start of COVID-19, our state team members have gone above and beyond to keep state government running and continue providing quality public service to Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “Thanks in large part to their efforts, Missouri is in a strong position, and we continue to move forward each day.”

“With COVID-19 vaccines now readily available across the state and virus activity at its lowest levels since early days of the pandemic, we are confident that it is safe to return to pre-COVID-19 work settings and schedules,” Governor Parson continued.

The health and well-being of the state workforce remains a top priority for Governor Parson and his administration. COVID-19 screening and testing protocols will remain in place, and the state encourages all employees to consider getting vaccinated. Vaccines are available to all state employees. Team members can use vaccinefinder.org to find available vaccinators in their area. While there will be no statewide mandates, state team members are encouraged to practice COVID-19 preventative measures.

“As public servants in state government, it is important that we maintain a front-facing presence for those we serve, and it’s time we take this step towards normalcy for ourselves and the people of Missouri,” Governor Parson said.