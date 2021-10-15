Quarter 3 2021 Report: Statewides

Here are the third-quarter filing reports for statewide offices in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Office Sought
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Schmitt For Missouri
|Eric
|Schmitt
|Attorney General
|158269.43
|0
|16683.92
|4305.9
|135064.58
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Jason Chipman
|Jason
|Chipman
|Lieutenant Governor
|2172.12
|0
|0
|2182.26
|6126.32
|0
|0
|Ashcroft For Missouri
|John
|Ashcroft
|Secretary of State
|528793.12
|159745.14
|164541.14
|21538.63
|63806.77
|511.5
|1411.5
|Nicole Galloway For Missouri
|Nicole
|Galloway
|State Auditor
|117407.67
|12000
|317061.28
|35338.95
|202698.42
|0
|0
|Gregory For Missouri
|David
|Gregory
|State Auditor
|435890.84
|362460.77
|406310.77
|28457.53
|48356.15
|0
|0
|McDaniel For State Representative
|Andrew
|McDaniel
|Statewide Office
|2845.11
|0
|0
|2127.61
|2401.8
|0
|0
|Friends Of Alan Green
|Alan
|Green
|Statewide Office
|11045.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sater For Senate
|David
|Sater
|Statewide Office
|34442.58
|0
|1750
|0
|153414.96
|0
|0
|Friends Of Kip Kendrick
|Kip
|Kendrick
|Statewide Office
|98331.15
|0
|0
|93.48
|93.48
|0
|0
|Beard For House Of Representatives
|Nathan
|Beard
|Statewide Office
|21301.71
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bondon For Missouri
|Jack
|Bondon
|Statewide Office
|3119.98
|0
|8881.58
|823.22
|3761.6
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Jill Schupp
|Jill
|Schupp
|Statewide Office
|100842.06
|2600
|16689.71
|5513.35
|38780.23
|0
|0
|Hegeman For Missouri
|Dan
|Hegeman
|Statewide Office
|80508.81
|7918.29
|106072.21
|1479.43
|50066.59
|0
|0
|Parson For Missouri
|Mike
|Parson
|Statewide Office
|179524.31
|295.39
|6208862.66
|1855.39
|5739824.9
|277.75
|635.47
|Friends Of Cora Faith Walker
|Cora
|Walker
|Statewide Office
|16312.6
|0
|440
|0
|5249.4
|0
|0
|Citizens To Elect Ben Harris
|Ben
|Harris
|Statewide Office
|14414.38
|0
|3150
|414
|4404.48
|0
|0
|Conway Campaign Committee
|Pat
|Conway
|Statewide Office
|5987.71
|0
|28936.94
|100
|600
|0
|0
|Citizens For Hoskins
|Denny
|Hoskins
|Statewide Office
|105619.12
|28095.64
|28095.64
|24170.51
|56482.86
|0
|0
|Committee to Elect Pierson Jr.
|Tommie
|Pierson
|Statewide Office
|24031
|0
|25552.93
|277.14
|1521.93
|0
|0
|Citizens For Riddle
|Jeanie
|Riddle
|Statewide Office
|48243.96
|250
|19539.58
|713.17
|29923.83
|0
|0
|Koster For Missouri
|Chris
|Koster
|Statewide Office
|66508.61
|0
|28961217.92
|13500
|25063528.72
|0
|0
|Rizzo For Missouri
|John
|Rizzo
|Statewide Office
|296744.27
|18075
|21600
|5229.93
|20161.72
|0
|0
|Montee For Missouri
|Susan
|Montee
|Statewide Office
|1973.87
|0.24
|12.89
|18
|325.5
|0
|500000
|Citizens To Elect Mike Kehoe
|Mike
|Kehoe
|Statewide Office
|314383.66
|300733.5
|318510.42
|57843.55
|214235.27
|-2843.85
|0
|Friends Of Andrew Koenig
|Andrew
|Koenig
|Statewide Office
|28746.43
|16900
|48985.5
|7071.13
|31362.75
|0
|0
|Citizens For Gary Cross
|Gary
|Cross
|Statewide Office
|2299.34
|0
|0
|706.23
|18426.68
|0
|0
|Citizens For Shull
|Noel
|Shull
|Statewide Office
|41302.96
|0
|66464.06
|9
|92527.42
|0
|0
|Friends of Mike Cunningham
|Mike
|Cunningham
|Statewide Office
|1700.23
|2562.27
|154738.07
|2200
|219952.48
|0
|0
|Citizens for David Martin
|David
|Martin
|Statewide Office
|239.04
|0
|239.04
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens For Aull
|Joe
|Aull
|Statewide Office
|30.34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Faleti For Missouri
|Yinka
|Faleti
|Statewide Office
|34650.67
|0
|55470.7
|3299.56
|17683.04
|0
|0
|Friends Of Rob Vescovo
|Rob
|Vescovo
|Statewide Office
|157613.02
|27650
|28650
|19540.77
|48701.39
|0
|0
|Friends Of Caleb Rowden
|Caleb
|Rowden
|Statewide Office
|36298.88
|34950
|49780
|4017.57
|18604.99
|0
|0
|Greitens For Missouri
|Eric
|Greitens
|Statewide Office
|192546.04
|1470.39
|6270425.06
|1895
|6568928.98
|-60.75
|0
|Friends Of Caleb Jones
|Caleb
|Jones
|Statewide Office
|85425.79
|0
|0
|15
|55
|0
|0
|Friends Of Todd Richardson
|Robert
|Richardson
|Statewide Office
|48560.74
|64.69
|234.28
|0
|1535
|0
|0
|Citizens For Maria Chappelle-Nadal
|Maria
|Chappelle-Nadal
|Statewide Office
|7852.32
|0
|1853.29
|0
|22034.1
|0
|0
|Eigel For Missouri
|William
|Eigel
|Statewide Office
|84990.27
|33500
|48100
|10722.31
|26035.28
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Lauren Arthur
|Lauren
|Arthur
|Statewide Office
|282860.01
|7215
|10155
|1805.52
|11356.39
|0
|10877.69
|Houghton For State Representative
|Jay
|Houghton
|Statewide Office
|0
|0
|39340
|0
|49952
|0
|0
|Committee To Elect Nick Marshall
|Nick
|Marshall
|Statewide Office
|13123.2
|0
|0
|285
|4049.4
|0
|0
