Quarter 3 2021 Report: Statewides

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on October 15, 2021
  

Here are the third-quarter filing reports for statewide offices in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

Committee NameCandidate First NameCandidate Last NameOffice SoughtMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle       
Schmitt For MissouriEricSchmittAttorney General158269.43016683.924305.9135064.5800
Committee To Elect Jason ChipmanJasonChipmanLieutenant Governor2172.12002182.266126.3200
Ashcroft For MissouriJohnAshcroftSecretary of State528793.12159745.14164541.1421538.6363806.77511.51411.5
Nicole Galloway For MissouriNicoleGallowayState Auditor117407.6712000317061.2835338.95202698.4200
Gregory For MissouriDavidGregoryState Auditor435890.84362460.77406310.7728457.5348356.1500
McDaniel For State RepresentativeAndrewMcDanielStatewide Office2845.11002127.612401.800
Friends Of Alan GreenAlanGreenStatewide Office11045.28000000
Sater For SenateDavidSaterStatewide Office34442.58017500153414.9600
Friends Of Kip KendrickKipKendrickStatewide Office98331.150093.4893.4800
Beard For House Of RepresentativesNathanBeardStatewide Office21301.71000000
Bondon For MissouriJackBondonStatewide Office3119.9808881.58823.223761.600
Committee To Elect Jill SchuppJillSchuppStatewide Office100842.06260016689.715513.3538780.2300
Hegeman For MissouriDanHegemanStatewide Office80508.817918.29106072.211479.4350066.5900
Parson For MissouriMikeParsonStatewide Office179524.31295.396208862.661855.395739824.9277.75635.47
Friends Of Cora Faith WalkerCoraWalkerStatewide Office16312.6044005249.400
Citizens To Elect Ben HarrisBenHarrisStatewide Office14414.38031504144404.4800
Conway Campaign CommitteePatConwayStatewide Office5987.71028936.9410060000
Citizens For HoskinsDennyHoskinsStatewide Office105619.1228095.6428095.6424170.5156482.8600
Committee to Elect Pierson Jr.TommiePiersonStatewide Office24031025552.93277.141521.9300
Citizens For RiddleJeanieRiddleStatewide Office48243.9625019539.58713.1729923.8300
Koster For MissouriChris KosterStatewide Office66508.61028961217.921350025063528.7200
Rizzo For MissouriJohnRizzoStatewide Office296744.2718075216005229.9320161.7200
Montee For MissouriSusanMonteeStatewide Office1973.870.2412.8918325.50500000
Citizens To Elect Mike KehoeMikeKehoeStatewide Office314383.66300733.5318510.4257843.55214235.27-2843.850
Friends Of Andrew KoenigAndrewKoenigStatewide Office28746.431690048985.57071.1331362.7500
Citizens For Gary CrossGary CrossStatewide Office2299.3400706.2318426.6800
Citizens For ShullNoelShullStatewide Office41302.96066464.06992527.4200
Friends of Mike CunninghamMike CunninghamStatewide Office1700.232562.27154738.072200219952.4800
Citizens for David MartinDavidMartinStatewide Office239.040239.040000
Citizens For AullJoeAullStatewide Office30.34000000
Faleti For MissouriYinkaFaletiStatewide Office34650.67055470.73299.5617683.0400
Friends Of Rob VescovoRobVescovoStatewide Office157613.02276502865019540.7748701.3900
Friends Of Caleb RowdenCalebRowdenStatewide Office36298.8834950497804017.5718604.9900
Greitens For MissouriEricGreitensStatewide Office192546.041470.396270425.0618956568928.98-60.750
Friends Of Caleb JonesCalebJonesStatewide Office85425.7900155500
Friends Of Todd RichardsonRobertRichardsonStatewide Office48560.7464.69234.280153500
Citizens For Maria Chappelle-NadalMariaChappelle-NadalStatewide Office7852.3201853.29022034.100
Eigel For MissouriWilliamEigelStatewide Office84990.27335004810010722.3126035.2800
Committee To Elect Lauren ArthurLaurenArthurStatewide Office282860.017215101551805.5211356.39010877.69
Houghton For State RepresentativeJayHoughtonStatewide Office003934004995200
Committee To Elect Nick MarshallNickMarshallStatewide Office13123.2002854049.400
