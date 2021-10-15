Quarter 3 2021 Report: PACs

Here are the third-quarter filing reports for political action committees in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|MO Manufactured Housing Institute Inc.
|36083.45
|0
|28241.5
|0
|9802.9
|0
|0
|Laborers' Local 840 Voluntary Political Fund
|300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local 682 Teamsters PAC
|3153.74
|1718.01
|3436.02
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moniteau County Democratic Club
|1801.43
|850
|15305.11
|29.64
|10215.16
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 955 Political Action Fund
|8136.4
|1222.25
|3409.37
|0
|250
|0
|0
|Surgery by Surgeons PAC
|7944.37
|500
|115025
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)
|1595068.08
|510220.1
|1408096.64
|6635.16
|103343.66
|0
|0
|Republican Women of Newton County
|7493.54
|308
|1476.02
|0
|259.59
|0
|0
|Progressive Democrats of Lemay
|1222.64
|267
|24430.88
|222.5
|12630.24
|0
|0
|Cement Mason Local Union # 518-Political Action Committee
|14710.75
|4560.54
|4560.54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri SMART TD PAC
|6479.76
|9000
|9000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MOTruck PAC
|96327.36
|25751.48
|167587.05
|26739.01
|68115.13
|0
|5836.7
|Emergency Medicine PAC (EMPAC)
|19259.47
|2983.32
|4330.13
|0
|123.2
|0
|0
|Quarry Maint and Allied Trade Quarry and Allied Wkrs Lcl 830 Political Action Committee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee
|7323.52
|1.06
|5002.02
|1114.1
|1114.1
|0
|175.15
|Citizens for Responsible Community
|534.1
|0
|0
|0
|118
|0
|0
|Missouri Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs
|4623.32
|0
|1415
|977.68
|1065.36
|0
|0
|8th District Womens Democrat Club
|2718.21
|43
|746
|201.24
|1495.44
|0
|0
|The Republican Freedom Fund
|1378.86
|0
|5750
|0
|6756.85
|0
|0
|FirePAC
|3494.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Home PAC
|2123.83
|4100
|4100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Independent Physicians PAC
|191.52
|0
|0
|20.85
|62.55
|0
|0
|314 Forward Together
|20.66
|0
|225
|0
|204.34
|0
|0
|Democratic Coalition Kansas City
|242.49
|0
|2400
|591.08
|4986.71
|0
|2829.2
|North County Forward
|96.01
|100
|100
|3.99
|3.99
|0
|0
|CLCP PAC
|7868.2
|2500
|31900
|4490.75
|5531.8
|0
|0
|Oakville Democratic Organization
|2186.67
|437
|971
|235.23
|357.69
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Patriot PAC
|19382
|14500
|26666
|118
|257
|0
|0
|Missouri Assisted Living PAC
|7068.95
|0
|2420
|750
|2250
|0
|0
|MO - ACTE PAC
|7499.3
|6108.37
|6338.46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MR PAC
|1529.34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Beverage PAC
|22934.92
|2459.94
|19923.26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Physician Assistant Political Action Committee
|4666.34
|270
|935
|0
|4.23
|0
|0
|TranSystems Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Great Southern Employees Good Government Committee
|7006.11
|530
|17085
|0
|1750
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|179.6
|0
|5180
|100
|3770.4
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|179.6
|0
|5180
|100
|3770.4
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|179.6
|0
|5180
|100
|3770.4
|0
|0
|MOWAR PAC
|4821.94
|500
|6700
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee for Excellence
|5693.37
|0
|7450
|146
|5911.12
|0
|0
|MO Residential Care-PAC (MORES PAC)
|10339.36
|2040
|7580
|817.66
|2506.37
|0
|0
|MGA-PAC
|7989.39
|0
|8600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyda Krewson Leadership PAC (aka Lyda PAC)
|11008.3
|0
|0
|250
|750
|0
|0
|Citizens for Francis Howell
|22529.32
|0
|16507.5
|94.82
|9357.38
|0
|0
|MO Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action Committee
|7849.54
|5000
|6500
|20.85
|62.6
|0
|0
|Missouri Patient Advocacy Council PAC
|5400.23
|0
|0
|20.85
|62.55
|0
|0
|Callaway County Democratic Club
|2568.97
|218
|10105.44
|0
|1685.38
|0
|0
|Camden County Republican Club
|19356.52
|445.56
|45816.87
|721.35
|28413.23
|0
|0
|Womens Health PAC of Missouri
|2956.46
|1000
|1000
|329.3
|401.3
|0
|0
|Democrat Club of Christian County
|2097.93
|214
|2202.17
|0
|1407.1
|0
|0
|Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC
|9391.93
|0
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)
|9838.28
|1000
|7731
|750
|2250
|0
|0
|Missouri Central Labor Council PAC
|6902.32
|1060
|3336.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC (MOAIFA)
|5620.24
|984.2
|3392.6
|15
|65
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund
|6085.21
|9223
|57235.77
|111.86
|920.87
|0
|0
|Friends of SJSD
|18716.07
|0
|14360.01
|0
|4189.92
|0
|0
|Florissant Township Open Democratic Club
|3811.06
|20
|20
|331.8
|331.8
|0
|0
|Pemiscot County Republicans
|1114
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Building a Better Central Missouri Fund
|2979.38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Mortgage Bankers PAC
|1186.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin County Labor Political Committee
|3547.39
|0
|12619
|0
|7671.83
|0
|0
|Jefferson City Firefighters L671 PAC Fund
|25
|5025
|5025
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mednax Inc PAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|2336.85
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri
|27161.96
|3625
|13675
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IBEW Local 53 Voluntary Political Fund
|95180.55
|12000
|85000
|0
|2074.28
|0
|0
|Rural Telecommunications PAC
|36267.22
|0
|38685.87
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Advocacy for Special Needs
|278.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alliance for Business and Technical Education
|408.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alliance for Elderly Health Care
|774.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SCOPE PAC
|7951.3
|0
|10000
|20.85
|48.7
|0
|0
|Alliance for Higher Education
|67.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|STL Regional Chamber PAC
|7600
|0
|7500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heavy Construction Laborers Local Union No. 663 PAC
|4403.66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plasterers & Cement Masons Local No. 3 Voluntary Political Action Committee
|20491.31
|2402.7
|13827.47
|0
|155.19
|0
|0
|Relax PAC
|212.35
|500
|63100
|18
|231.25
|0
|0
|International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund
|156040.67
|45927.97
|121616.56
|16700
|21100
|0
|0
|HUB Employees PAC
|561.18
|0
|44300
|0
|11.25
|0
|0
|Missouri First
|31251.06
|25000
|55000
|328
|328
|0
|0
|Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund
|4451.98
|1738.3
|2694.98
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Living Well PAC
|5705.96
|34500
|34500
|78
|78
|0
|0
|Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund
|120159
|32559
|1239364
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Great Outdoors PAC
|18520.9
|25800
|59900
|571
|700
|0
|0
|Democratic Alliance
|1427.06
|0.04
|1979.31
|24.82
|652.06
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Safe Columbia PAC
|5623.27
|1932.99
|6696.38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Silver Dollar City Branson Area Communities Political Action Committee Inc
|8986.16
|0
|10900
|125
|2406.75
|0
|0
|RSLC-Missouri PAC
|2306.75
|0
|0
|42
|126
|0
|0
|Jeffco Vision PAC
|33542.72
|19850
|26450
|436.84
|436.84
|0
|0
|AFT Local 691 State & Local COPE
|4904.52
|778.55
|35371.61
|15
|8344.92
|0
|0
|Adair County Republican Club
|7520.39
|60
|6780
|349.3
|3949.13
|0
|0
|Coalition for Kansas City Economic Development Reform PAC
|1010.09
|0
|7185.06
|0
|4795.48
|0
|0
|Republicans of Pike County (Club)
|4184.14
|3860
|4330
|2705.36
|3330.36
|0
|0
|Creve Coeur Township Democratic Club
|340.51
|110
|1931.83
|184.96
|757.49
|0
|0
|Teamsters 245 PAF
|28396.32
|4875.11
|38363.26
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Jackson County Republican Club
|15064.19
|1500
|5900
|2118.1
|6093.07
|0
|0
|GCLA PAC
|2264.18
|309
|2702.5
|0
|592.78
|0
|0
|Mid-Missouri Labor Club
|3669.69
|0
|0
|175
|175
|0
|0
|Quality Platte County R-III Schools
|6016.14
|0
|25001
|0
|25006.12
|0
|0
|Missouri "Bootheel Dems" Democrats
|850
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Dental PAC
|120208.94
|8633.01
|45138.69
|1503.1
|6904.98
|0
|0
|Wright County Republican Central Committee
|4425.24
|3627.39
|3627.39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 838 Political Action Fund
|3160.4
|1169.5
|96694.79
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Psychological Association
|16243.7
|150
|150
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin County Leadership PAC
|6954.19
|5300
|131409
|1500
|8500
|0
|0
|Committee for Liberty
|194627.7
|53984.74
|126984.74
|1500
|21900
|0
|0
|Mechanical Contractors Association of Kansas City Continuation Committee
|40163.26
|2625
|21625
|2000
|2000
|0
|0
|Missouri River Township Democratic Club
|1565.44
|70.04
|1593.88
|72.93
|762.93
|0
|0
|Pipefitters Assoc Local #533
|352416.83
|46346.28
|743677.2
|0
|76387.26
|0
|0
|Eighth Ward Independent Democratic Association
|4250.02
|305
|305
|367.72
|367.72
|0
|0
|Quality Building PAC
|35738.64
|45250
|45250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for New Health Care Concepts
|573.15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coalition for Advanced Learning
|208.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Glazer's Missouri PAC
|3953.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Independent Accountants-PAC
|25969.09
|4080
|4080
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Veterinary Medical PAC
|57168.28
|1950.76
|2703.66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sprinkler Fitters Political Educ & Legislative Committee
|92504.36
|2025.02
|20847.57
|117.4
|645.4
|0
|0
|Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC
|164948.74
|32321.92
|90678.2
|106.63
|629.04
|0
|0
|HealthPAC
|162000.12
|36055.74
|284692.94
|120.1
|15301.82
|0
|0
|Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association
|69280.47
|1.22
|5.46
|0
|962
|0
|0
|Citizens United to Back the Blue
|14500.83
|1.1
|8094.13
|0
|506.76
|0
|0
|Doug For Freedom PAC
|4822.94
|2750
|3250
|400
|2475
|0
|0
|Northwest Missouri Leadership PAC
|35138.78
|26500
|52627.2
|400
|9793.22
|0
|0
|True Patriot PAC
|3005
|3122.06
|3122.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jobs with Justice Ballot Fund
|33721.48
|285
|565
|17.89
|55643.72
|0
|0
|Quality Schools Alliance PAC
|4005
|5005
|5005
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene County Republican Women
|3060.36
|280
|8309.01
|216.39
|6751.21
|0
|0
|NEMO Leadership PAC
|2000
|2050
|2050
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Relay for Missourians PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Wonderdog PAC
|5693.49
|5750
|5750
|56.51
|56.51
|0
|0
|St Louis Area Hotel Association Political Action Committee
|17956.18
|1599
|10271
|850
|2550
|0
|0
|Sprinkler Fitters Local #314 Political Fund
|12588.91
|2862.06
|2862.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO FOP PAC
|1994.62
|7500
|10000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund
|10492.16
|884
|5756.07
|6
|14
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee
|30550.96
|33867.46
|57925.83
|233.43
|618.42
|-2750
|71500
|Mineral Area Labor Legislative Club
|478.29
|0
|5200
|1133
|5035
|0
|0
|MO Independent Bankers Assoc PAC
|169730.83
|12090
|477053.93
|0
|1900
|0
|0
|A Better Missouri Political Action Committee
|42938.79
|22110
|131210
|2673
|3023
|0
|0
|Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association Political Action Committee
|34843.14
|0
|40525
|0
|3289.42
|0
|0
|Midwest Region Laborers' Political League Education Fund
|151701.97
|24244.92
|102916.18
|0
|4250
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Fire Safe Community Prop 24-7
|0
|0
|798.82
|0
|1098.82
|0
|0
|PT-PAC of Missouri
|3963.67
|4825
|31250
|267.33
|741.88
|-1075
|48785
|Teamsters Local 600 Drive PAC
|10916.14
|7166.5
|13682
|353.5
|1432
|0
|0
|Show Missouri Truth
|4045.95
|2650
|2650
|552.37
|579.05
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union No 579 PAC
|399.6
|0
|14622
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union #124 Voluntary PAC
|50261.62
|19117.37
|48035.73
|2.5
|2.5
|0
|0
|MO Council of School Administrators PAC
|2568.34
|0.24
|0.83
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Academy of Family Physicians Political Action Committee
|9237.58
|495
|4495
|3.93
|231.18
|0
|0
|Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PAC
|15480.92
|0
|74000
|0
|179.5
|0
|0
|It Starts Today Missouri
|6134.17
|1324.5
|5074.16
|3193.19
|12484.41
|0
|0
|IST MO PRO CHOICE NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONE
|2698.41
|456.3
|1673.14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IST-MO Nominee PAC Number One
|15464.12
|2410.86
|10075.51
|3.4
|12.4
|0
|0
|IST-MO Nominee PAC Number Two
|64538.28
|11958.98
|41117.66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand River PAC
|750
|750
|750
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St Louis Labor Council AFL-CIO Project 2000
|47.56
|0
|8090
|0
|1123.54
|0
|0
|MO Insurance Coalition PAC
|108985.19
|62134.52
|72708.35
|5041.37
|5041.37
|0
|0
|20th Ward Democratic Organization
|373.3
|0
|310
|1.8
|854.73
|0
|0
|Bootheel Values PAC
|6143.49
|6200
|6200
|56.51
|56.51
|0
|0
|St Louis Firefighters Local No 73 PAC
|55179.57
|8343
|11166
|274.5
|1695
|0
|0
|Consulting Engineers Council of MO-PAC
|55163.47
|37891.67
|41066.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freedom's Promise PAC
|11086.21
|7117.06
|848181.83
|5450
|916510
|0
|0
|MAPAC
|79870.48
|8050
|20315
|180.39
|276.24
|0
|0
|Jackson County Leadership PAC
|22777.7
|21000
|23250
|500
|500
|0
|0
|JW Leadership Fund
|81029.19
|33300
|64496
|1500
|17000
|0
|0
|EFM PAC
|79.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local 41 Political Action Fund
|104341.93
|20704.47
|55617.63
|836.35
|897.1
|0
|0
|United We Stand PAC
|89588
|90750
|90750
|1162
|1162
|0
|0
|Missouri State Assessors Association PAC
|12451.47
|0
|15101.01
|0
|149.54
|0
|0
|Committee for Legislative Progress
|2938
|3100
|3100
|162
|162
|0
|0
|SEIU Missouri State Council PAC
|1596.12
|27.06
|21827.06
|8
|21
|0
|0
|MO Beer Wholesalers Association Wholesalers in Government-PAC
|79076.27
|35894
|235720.45
|0
|62967.76
|0
|0
|Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund
|60494.42
|12872.33
|44135.48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KC Neighbors for Progress
|28811.76
|20000
|20000
|500
|726
|0
|0
|Conservative Citizens Coalition
|26683.05
|8000
|8000
|450
|450
|0
|0
|Monroe County Democratic Club
|843.56
|247
|954
|216
|846.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Forest Products Political Action Committee
|50771.76
|23722
|46022.5
|1290
|3606.49
|1290
|1290
|Springfield Building & Construction Trades-PAC
|1904.66
|656.4
|15207.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keep Government Accountable
|25571.25
|0
|0
|1700
|2651.15
|0
|0
|Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund
|106288.36
|45000
|108500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PAC
|1272841
|128876.95
|344623.4
|60
|535
|0
|0
|Central to Good Government PAC
|15430.65
|5000
|5000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Linn County Democrat Club
|1087.57
|105
|1554
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Labor's Education and Political Club Independent Corporation
|19165.83
|7.7
|3523.45
|1800
|5900
|0
|0
|MO Chamber PAC
|29441.28
|10003.07
|13010.94
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mo Association Of Criminal Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee
|11051.19
|0
|7560
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bates County Democrat Women's Club
|501.78
|0
|2322.12
|0
|432.19
|0
|0
|BOLD PAC
|126086.87
|0
|0
|875
|2475
|0
|0
|417 PAC
|8440.49
|4902.35
|7902.35
|0
|400
|0
|0
|FirePAC 3133
|67088.05
|5910
|10582.93
|177.99
|8465.32
|0
|0
|Butler County Women's Democrat Club
|3229.07
|20
|170
|31.75
|559.33
|0
|0
|Citizens for Center
|4076.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MONA PAC
|1829.56
|781
|2612.84
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee
|2460.46
|0
|850
|654.91
|1085.39
|0
|0
|MO Energy Dev Association Gateway Political Action Committee
|1400.96
|0
|0
|80
|227
|0
|0
|12th Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|2637.05
|0
|9410
|258.88
|6551.36
|0
|0
|Friends of Missouri State University PAC
|14309.73
|0.45
|1.35
|58.7
|433.7
|0
|0
|Electrical Workers Voluntary Political Education & Legislative Funds - Missouri
|37331.27
|2971.12
|86341.43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Affordable Energy
|141990.22
|0
|0
|90
|20757.76
|0
|0
|Kingdom Leadership PAC
|3041.1
|1000
|1500
|400
|2450
|0
|0
|Missourians for Responsible Energy
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Civil Justice PAC
|997
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roofers Local # 20 PAC
|16068.14
|4371.78
|4371.78
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United Union of Roofers Waterproofers & Allied Workers Political Education & Legislative Fund of MO
|8162.99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wild Horse Township Republicans
|1053.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Benton County Democratic Party Club
|5006.31
|1355.9
|10790.33
|351
|5392.71
|0
|0
|AX PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Free and Fair Election Fund
|361.76
|560
|3460
|1120
|3702.6
|560
|3460
|Freedom PAC
|421.31
|560
|3260
|1120
|3702.6
|560
|3260
|Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC
|13460.08
|0
|0
|1804.5
|5036.6
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund
|372.11
|560
|4710
|1135
|3817.6
|560
|97340
|Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC
|36882.88
|26000
|26001.16
|1275
|4517.6
|0
|0
|Civic Progress Action Committee
|49947.7
|0
|0
|35
|35029.62
|0
|0
|Prosperous Missouri PAC
|4445.48
|0
|0
|8
|8
|0
|0
|MO Energy Dev Association State Line Political Committee
|6645.4
|0
|0
|78
|213
|0
|0
|Affton Firefighters Action Committee to Elect
|5978.92
|0
|0
|20
|134
|0
|0
|Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action Committee
|12009.07
|0
|0
|289.16
|436.16
|0
|0
|Building Jeffco Together
|4292
|3500
|3500
|0
|118
|0
|0
|MO-DSV PAC
|79847.02
|96402
|98902
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RQC PAC
|82413.39
|98637
|105787
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Health Care Association PAC
|873.46
|0.33
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forward Kansas City
|2574.56
|0
|11715
|120
|21867.88
|0
|0
|University Township Democratic Organization Inc
|701.95
|0
|0
|350
|350
|0
|0
|Concerned Citizens of Nixa
|651.13
|1021
|1021
|88.87
|88.87
|0
|0
|Buchanan County Women's Democratic Club
|1340.42
|60
|18077.72
|130.33
|1686.37
|0
|0
|JEFFCO PATRIOTS
|1809.73
|3517
|3517
|1707.27
|1707.27
|0
|0
|CRYSTAL PAC
|22001.15
|19500
|19500
|0
|770
|0
|0
|Cape Girardeau Firefighters for Responsible Government PAC
|4267.73
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Firefighters for Progress
|39997.13
|4265.79
|12486.72
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Airport Township Regular Republican Club
|470.01
|0
|110
|0
|90
|0
|0
|Raytown Democratic Association
|3285.69
|542
|1112
|357.47
|603.47
|0
|0
|Boone County Federation of Republican Women
|2243.42
|100
|2960
|714.16
|1786.41
|0
|0
|Future Leaders of America
|7464.89
|0
|0
|488
|1488
|0
|0
|Show Me Our Future
|3712.01
|0
|0
|500
|500
|0
|0
|Mo Coalition for Fair Competition
|26317.94
|19205
|181445.03
|8555.35
|177449.45
|0
|0
|South St Louis County Labor Political Organization
|2058.38
|0
|12166
|0
|9263.72
|0
|0
|Rural Missouri Healthcare PAC
|488
|12500
|18500
|18
|18
|0
|0
|Rockwood Labor Club
|31305.91
|300
|66128.97
|308
|17480.22
|0
|0
|Committee for Economic Liberty
|7794.28
|0
|0
|16
|18960.44
|0
|0
|Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee
|57572.87
|135500
|135500
|204.13
|230.18
|0
|0
|AT&T Missouri Employee Political Action Committee
|44959.22
|11087.58
|34490.55
|2.5
|42.48
|0
|0
|Squadron PAC
|64.79
|100
|100
|35.21
|35.21
|0
|0
|MO Architects-PAC
|8345.63
|16100
|16100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local 757 Fire PAC
|42226.23
|1995
|6410
|0
|1501.94
|0
|0
|IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund
|5025.62
|18411.59
|22011.59
|0
|1126.55
|0
|0
|MADA Dealers Interested In Government
|15445.55
|5229.77
|101622.14
|0
|166
|0
|10000
|UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)
|97392.75
|18000
|54000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Democratic Club of Queeny and Lafayette Townships
|1998.04
|46.01
|523.28
|0
|122.97
|0
|0
|Women Dems
|7843.62
|285
|10498.48
|0
|1041
|0
|0
|Missouri American Water Company Employees Political Action Committee
|43580.1
|5280
|416988.77
|91.68
|40579.85
|0
|0
|ProgressWomen
|19528.52
|894
|71645.94
|544.52
|41030.25
|0
|0
|Chesterfield Township Democrats Club
|1028.17
|149.01
|648.71
|28.96
|874.92
|0
|0
|MPGA Propane PAC
|2774.24
|0.58
|27618.45
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|UAW Region 5 PAC
|152839.11
|0
|123.69
|10
|10
|0
|0
|Accountability PAC
|5545.25
|2500
|53000
|2608.94
|37448.75
|0
|0
|Lincoln County Republican Club
|16511.74
|5754
|8829
|2166.7
|3024.99
|0
|0
|Foundation for Columbia's Future
|1250.16
|0.08
|0.08
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Local 660-PAC
|76506.92
|3872.2
|11368.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mo Medical - PAC
|76858.72
|19065
|35985
|3.38
|3.38
|0
|0
|Jefferson County Charitable Fund
|4844.19
|1.71
|81496.05
|447.72
|76652.14
|0
|0
|Sheet Metal Workers Local No 36 Voluntary Political Fund
|21917.22
|694
|126459.16
|0
|1196.66
|0
|0
|MO Pork-PAC
|237267.9
|8129.02
|255554.21
|20
|43085.83
|-1362.17
|0
|Taxpayers Unlimited, Inc.
|134395.44
|23158.7
|586957.91
|3060.35
|355385.2
|0
|0
|American Federation of Teachers Local 420 AFT St. Louis COPE
|23922
|0
|35000
|0
|3878
|0
|0
|314 Forward
|117859.35
|6500
|56300
|4500
|9000
|0
|0
|Taking KC Back
|1107.14
|11726.2
|11726.2
|9816.81
|9845.91
|0
|180
|Aerospace District Lodge 837-IAMAW PAC
|10876.78
|1498.6
|29529.05
|0
|501
|0
|0
|Evergy Employee PowerPAC - Missouri
|2634.71
|19000
|19000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council Political Action Committee
|11241.06
|6015
|6015
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Families
|2617.41
|5371.39
|5371.39
|1641.59
|1641.59
|0
|0
|Citizens for Safe Neighborhoods
|771.28
|0.71
|0.97
|161.6
|461.6
|-2000
|0
|Catalyst PAC
|1080
|2000
|265000
|315
|3806.25
|0
|0
|Unite Here Tip Missouri State and Local Fund
|32267.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri United
|176174.71
|116147.41
|237845.62
|6050
|11650
|0
|0
|SE Missouri Building Trades Council
|17778.83
|390
|39600
|0
|8235.17
|0
|0
|Mason Contractors Association Political Action Committee
|15278.8
|0.38
|15483.18
|0
|3691.52
|0
|0
|LeadingAge Missouri Political Action Committee
|9878.85
|151.79
|954.72
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mark Twain Federated Democratic Club
|2368.05
|50
|1059.72
|0
|300
|0
|0
|Citizens for A Better Parkville
|292
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Petroleum Marketers + Convenience Store Assoc PAC
|45453.5
|2349.6
|28671.7
|300
|17054.67
|0
|0
|Cole County Republican Club
|1550
|1550
|3100
|842.54
|842.54
|0
|0
|Citizens For Missouri Courts
|4316.24
|0
|221020
|421.5
|216703.79
|0
|0
|Boone County Muleskinners
|5232.52
|469.37
|1487.62
|329.48
|866.34
|0
|0
|Grain Valley Democrats
|405
|0
|0
|9
|27
|0
|0
|Empire Bank PAC
|6546.5
|192
|192
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United Ralls County Democrat Club
|972.57
|105
|1244
|0
|106.61
|0
|0
|United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PAC
|12097.79
|8196
|23359.5
|1466.06
|3576.63
|0
|0
|MOSFA PAC Inc
|46750.97
|25259.64
|76290.74
|5645.5
|17095.73
|0
|0
|Missouri Leadership Forum
|246402.04
|120000
|454333.33
|6193.88
|81914.51
|0
|0
|Boilermakers Local #27 Voluntary Fund
|133331.34
|36419.13
|36419.13
|28387.71
|28387.71
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 618 Drive Fund
|6717.92
|2500
|34500
|45.03
|800.12
|0
|0
|St James - Stone Hill Missouri Wines PAC
|5774.92
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JB PAC
|35250.12
|36843
|43843
|4937.23
|7542.88
|0
|0
|Missouri Grape & Wine Alliance PAC
|60.19
|0
|0
|270
|270
|0
|0
|Home Builders Assoc of Greater KC-PAC
|41123.69
|800.5
|24983
|0
|300
|0
|0
|IBEW Local No. 412 COPE
|2572.29
|348.5
|2597
|0
|247.54
|0
|0
|Bayer US LLC Missouri PAC
|15593.87
|0
|2462.49
|594.78
|1406.13
|0
|0
|General Motors Company PAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|22465
|0
|30000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Democracy 2.0
|56441.99
|0
|150638.4
|750
|65726.41
|0
|0
|Kansas City Life Employees Political Action Committee
|27880.41
|114
|228
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC
|1360.46
|0
|0
|105
|915
|0
|0
|McCownGordon PAC
|19649.85
|0
|54239.04
|1500
|8089.19
|0
|0
|Local 148 International Union of Operating Engineers MO PAC
|15417.73
|2204.73
|4961.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Podiatry PAC
|8663.06
|1950
|1950
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fair Missouri
|1815.88
|0
|218.79
|1298
|2655.63
|0
|0
|29th Senate District Leadership PAC
|6000
|0
|17000
|0
|1500
|0
|0
|Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PAC
|225232.73
|119344.33
|119344.33
|28433.44
|71991.1
|0
|0
|Bank Of America Missouri Political Action Committee
|2361.35
|187.5
|1193.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unified Democratic Township Organization LLC
|1797.32
|0
|12277.98
|1085.36
|11538.31
|0
|0
|Kansas Area Council HBA-PAC
|1369.96
|6000
|7000
|105
|730
|0
|0
|B PAC
|53684.6
|14300
|14300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education
|118640.36
|14831.3
|50636.77
|0
|1332
|0
|0
|MO Cattlemens Association PAC
|42615.79
|587.58
|343316.71
|10479.1
|189927.87
|0
|17104.28
|Franklin County Democrat Club
|1263.92
|1000
|44438.75
|0
|22213.24
|0
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund
|66047.34
|15004.43
|45016.39
|1275.5
|2425.5
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund
|27950.31
|10170.59
|15240
|367
|1946
|0
|0
|Missouri Realtors PAC, Inc
|220371.05
|253053.46
|1383724.12
|28083.26
|220480.24
|0
|0
|IAFF FIREPAC VIC Missouri
|7635
|5000
|5000
|0
|11820
|0
|0
|Bunge North America, Inc. Political Action Committee
|216354.63
|10192.32
|67950.83
|0
|3364.64
|0
|0
|Our Revolution - Saint Joseph, MO
|5135.45
|250
|665.85
|152.25
|414.25
|0
|0
|The 100 PAC
|57899.32
|37550.2
|132795.52
|28308.21
|74896.2
|0
|0
|Mighty Missouri PAC
|410375.84
|32600
|443013
|1508
|46753.15
|0
|0
|Jefferson Township Democratic Club
|2375.7
|0
|0
|84
|84
|0
|0
|KCHOA Green Party Chapter
|295.37
|246.05
|3801.26
|337.49
|4429.18
|0
|0
|B L E T Missouri PAC
|24968.76
|4146
|66558.25
|0
|49
|0
|0
|Moniteau County Republican Club
|4672.04
|0
|11471
|670.21
|5879.64
|0
|0
|St. Louis Young Democrats
|10019.63
|375
|2370
|557.87
|834.11
|0
|0
|KCHOA MO Green Party Chapter - Federal
|4676.86
|2234.81
|7414.36
|986
|986
|0
|0
|Missouri Federation of Young Republicans
|520.98
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greater Kansas City Woman's Political Caucus Segregated Fund
|118.59
|760.88
|760.88
|718.88
|718.88
|0
|0
|MO National Education Assoc-PAC
|634252.09
|14064.05
|90804.41
|0
|13426.41
|0
|0
|Educators Support Public Education (ESPE)
|14599.89
|0
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taxpayers in Support of Public Education
|25136.05
|30
|183.62
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unite. Inspire. Lead
|187415.44
|13840.22
|85170.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Planned Parenthood Votes-St Louis and Southwest Missouri
|8555.37
|175
|8458.05
|322.16
|2006.45
|0
|0
|Better Schools for Missouri
|53771.19
|18125.2
|31077.67
|2715.36
|3056.88
|0
|0
|Brush Fires PAC
|485.14
|0
|89400
|59
|81914.86
|0
|0
|Limited Government PAC
|3023.78
|500
|44874.16
|0
|19250.38
|0
|0
|Machinists District No. 9 PAC
|9816.77
|3.74
|12.36
|0
|100
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 823 Political Action Fund
|5030.66
|491.5
|3884.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Values PAC
|2699.55
|2600
|2735
|0
|35.45
|0
|0
|1776 PAC
|221000
|21200
|21200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southland Progress
|1081.51
|0
|17050.62
|25
|16959.81
|0
|0
|ASAPAC MO Federal Committee
|2078.05
|15000
|15000
|89
|221
|0
|0
|MoCannTrade PAC
|131978.89
|127880
|153830
|36045.06
|36619.46
|0
|0
|Lincoln PAC
|160348.7
|109600
|163650
|4828.96
|13271.96
|0
|0
|Local 257 IBEW Voluntary Political Fund
|11006.86
|396
|33006
|0
|59
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union 662 Voluntary Political Fund
|11440.05
|733
|12184
|0
|250
|0
|0
|Missouri Chiropractors PAC
|49857.39
|20795.71
|115269.4
|1604.71
|46385.38
|0
|0
|Missouri Psychiatric Physicians Political Action Committee
|2817
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mo Concrete Association Political Action Committee
|3048.89
|1300
|8428.5
|5250.32
|5250.32
|0
|0
|HDR, Inc. Employee Owners PAC - Missouri
|436.65
|0
|0
|115.14
|295.14
|0
|0
|XCaliber MOPAC
|57621.89
|0
|20000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Centene Corporation Political Action Committee d/b/a Centene Missouri Federal PAC
|15050
|0
|6000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Empire District Electric Company and Liberty Utilities Co. Political Action Committee d/b/a Liberty Utilities PAC (federal committee)
|40473.15
|7734.95
|25814.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Association of MO Electric Cooperatives (AMEC PAC)
|188597.75
|278.13
|58086.38
|61.25
|1517.66
|0
|0
|Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee
|22309.67
|40
|18180
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United Eastern Democrats
|6576.12
|50
|100
|247.82
|701.31
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Leadership PAC
|7796.63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action Committee
|13811.79
|3849.99
|6200.02
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leadership Counts
|4093.89
|2500
|42400
|2470
|30715
|0
|0
|UFCW Active Ballot Club-Missouri Federal Committee
|669
|14000
|55350
|78
|291
|0
|0
|National Democratic Redistricting Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|77.69
|18500
|37100
|18712.31
|37022.31
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local 955 Vol Pol Fund
|0
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pro-Life Pioneer PAC
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 178 PAC Fund
|8320.89
|3885.84
|35124.54
|1.8
|10654.17
|0
|0
|True Republicans United
|3633.64
|0
|514
|0
|15.5
|0
|100
|Conservative Leadership for Southeast Missouri
|23108.2
|5050
|83550
|8.01
|60391.8
|0
|0
|Warren County Democrats
|2511.6
|596.12
|8069.51
|557.84
|4389.65
|0
|0
|MO Opportunity PAC
|31446.08
|5000
|20000
|105
|2377.31
|0
|0
|Lincoln County Democrat Club
|14910.12
|8741.96
|12941.78
|5073.46
|8278.56
|0
|0
|Deere & Company Political Action Committee MO-Federal Committee
|717.76
|750
|750
|151.56
|399.47
|0
|0
|Freedom of Road Riders, Inc-PAC
|29016.92
|1950.24
|31597.42
|4500
|10335.29
|0
|0
|American Dream PAC
|486001.83
|180550
|183050
|10959
|20165
|0
|0
|Public Safety Concern
|32177.96
|4370
|13585
|9
|27
|0
|0
|HNTB Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|300
|5000
|5250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tesson Ferry Township Republican Club
|4673.47
|364
|6198.94
|521.46
|2617.68
|0
|0
|Together KC
|186586.02
|0
|1404778.53
|0
|1109252.51
|0
|0
|La Raza Political Club Inc
|2562.37
|0
|6500
|65
|5277.75
|0
|0
|Tri-County PAC
|4661
|3980
|3980
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Truth in Campaigns
|189772.61
|26000
|29500
|660.31
|4145.97
|0
|0
|SOCO Red PAC
|15529.99
|15500
|20800
|76.01
|120.01
|0
|0
|Tony PAC
|176210.99
|74752.35
|132252.35
|602.35
|698.51
|0
|0
|MLPA Legislative Fund
|72813.01
|31640
|258029.86
|9396.05
|88138.04
|0
|0
|Show Me Trump 2020
|27949.08
|121.11
|93470.97
|17174.13
|38025.48
|0
|0
|The Leadbelt PAC
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local 95 Voluntary Political Fund
|13330.93
|861.11
|8686.5
|0
|2900
|0
|0
|7th Ward Democrats
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FEAPAC of Missouri
|35810.04
|8643
|26681
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Progress for Wildwood PAC
|1011
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union #545 PAC Fund
|9211.6
|1307.44
|2818.61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heat & Frost Insulators Local 27 Political Education Committee
|97149.44
|4575.47
|145376.44
|68.94
|1500.31
|0
|0
|HCA Missouri Good Government Fund
|23964.73
|51000
|51010.38
|194.87
|215.72
|0
|0
|MO Cable PAC
|33849.98
|4433.65
|72527.44
|0
|6436.4
|0
|0
|Spirit of Missouri
|19221.42
|50000
|246699
|500
|10299.22
|0
|0
|IBEW Local 1464 COPE
|15580.77
|2789.5
|8811.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|One St Louis PAC
|10603.11
|2500
|316875
|3236.41
|303671.89
|0
|0
|MO State Troopers Assoc PAC
|3878.13
|8000
|8000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFSCME Working Families Fund
|7245.5
|0
|55896.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO Project 2000
|623
|0
|21200
|0
|672
|0
|0
|Missouri Coin Operators Association PAC
|1000
|20000
|20000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The 1821 PAC
|31999.02
|50000
|102510
|200
|722.62
|0
|0
|BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund
|15223.27
|11052
|21232
|1231.63
|3064.48
|0
|0
|Building Communities PAC Inc
|12550
|19400
|19400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Joint Council No 13 Drive Political Fund
|628.39
|1000
|15500
|1006.5
|3908
|0
|0
|Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri
|158064.34
|2026.31
|126611.52
|169
|5249.1
|0
|0
|STL Democratic Coalition
|19546.63
|3500
|23600
|644
|1453.37
|0
|0
|Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO
|60350.5
|68000
|68000
|29.95
|29.95
|0
|0
|MO Drive Fund
|77369.78
|0
|470000
|0
|825
|0
|0
|Site Improvement Association Of Missouri-PAC (SITE PAC)
|27127.34
|4220
|21320
|2303.66
|2303.66
|0
|0
|MBA Pony Express Region PAC
|23014.26
|3841.6
|8306.52
|625
|637.62
|0
|0
|AFSCME MO People Public Employees Organized to Promote Legislative Equality
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hallmark Missouri PAC
|16000
|15000
|15000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AGC of MO PAC
|243554.42
|134296.58
|294607.22
|759.86
|52150.09
|-9484.63
|4984.17
|Businesses for a Better Joplin
|6034.82
|7925
|16005
|4177.08
|9972.31
|0
|0
|MBA Truman Region PAC
|24336.05
|6508.56
|12515.86
|625
|637.62
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC
|76995.15
|14510.48
|63586.14
|0
|2299.57
|0
|0
|Leadership For America
|530231.84
|0
|0
|17876.01
|57562.43
|0
|0
|Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PEC
|9611.51
|8672.46
|8672.46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Restaurant Association PAC
|7848.52
|2000
|63707.39
|0
|33090.44
|0
|0
|ConversationsMO
|7640
|3684.52
|3684.52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Womens Political Caucus Eastern Missouri PAC
|10409.12
|6525
|6525
|0
|0
|0
|0
|theLOUpac
|23040.79
|21152.3
|229384.77
|4850
|35729.07
|0
|0
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON PAC MISSOURI (affiliated with Johnson & Johnson Federal PAC)
|3586.55
|5000
|5000
|89.85
|269.55
|0
|0
|MO Orthopaedic PAC
|26960.91
|0
|33781
|15
|12300.25
|0
|0
|MBA Capitol Region PAC
|75102.85
|21837.67
|35095.4
|625
|637.62
|0
|0
|Lee's Summit Democrats
|7560.59
|1395
|7637
|413.48
|1265.63
|0
|0
|Promo PAC
|12764.02
|3753.45
|3753.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman Physicians Group Political Action Committee
|50493.31
|1500
|4750
|300
|900
|0
|0
|Jefferson County Labor Political Committee
|13083.14
|4445
|8915
|397.56
|3542.56
|0
|0
|ShowMeJeffCO PAC
|40247.53
|40593.8
|48166.15
|5995.02
|6029.47
|0
|0
|Ameren Corporation Federal Political Action Committee (Ameren FEDPAC)
|38481.43
|42495.55
|131685.96
|17838.08
|17838.08
|0
|0
|Saint Charles County Regional Leadership Fund
|5557.36
|0
|0
|146
|146
|0
|0
|Jefferson County Republican Club
|4056.02
|462
|16662.2
|315
|8346.93
|0
|0
|Coalition For Building A Better Tomorrow
|39200
|3200
|10300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saint Charles Organization of Republicans
|2083.84
|15000
|17000
|0
|2238
|0
|0
|MBA Gateway Region PAC
|29838.11
|20073.34
|22575.48
|625
|637.62
|0
|0
|UFCW Local 655 Elect Club
|35903.06
|5020.76
|43355.72
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HBS MO State PAC
|10202.21
|49000
|52500
|4823.29
|4823.29
|0
|0
|Johnson County Republican Women
|9210.31
|180
|2443
|94.43
|94.43
|0
|0
|Glaziers Architectural Metal & Glassworkers Local Union No 513 Political Action Fund
|29647.55
|9175
|9275
|5137.68
|10747.72
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local Union No 688 Political Action Committee
|37627.91
|0
|9772.39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Leadership Fund
|45818.27
|50600
|50600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FHSD Strong
|575.75
|0
|575
|0
|146
|0
|0
|Spire Political Action Committee
|11210.77
|15970.06
|134931.8
|0
|2348.87
|0
|0
|NW MO Republican Candidate Fund
|3567.74
|4009
|4009
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Old Drum Conservative PAC
|35627.62
|23434.85
|25134.85
|6675.6
|13089.86
|6275.6
|6275.6
|H-PAC
|45713.92
|25800
|37900
|3300
|15200.74
|0
|0
|MO Bankers Association State-PAC
|11380.44
|2000.3
|2002.74
|625
|637.62
|0
|0
|Firefighters of North County PAC
|19512.37
|0
|84662.2
|0
|46574.83
|0
|0
|Southern Drawl PAC
|1005
|1055
|1055
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St Louis Police Officers Assoc PAC
|25719.36
|21420.11
|34805.64
|1400
|1700
|0
|0
|Builders Association PAC
|47841.77
|100
|25000
|14.46
|76.9
|0
|0
|BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.
|357396.74
|14124.73
|138907.85
|13.75
|21393.23
|0
|0
|USW Local 169G PAC
|3961.62
|770
|2939
|0
|26.8
|0
|0
|Liberty PAC
|1050
|0
|0
|0
|1450
|0
|0
|Pulaski County Democrat club
|2940.65
|406
|7287.92
|500.24
|2086.27
|0
|0
|Cooperative Owners Political Action Committee (COPAC)
|253846.99
|328.46
|987.76
|2.4
|10793.8
|0
|0
|Scott County Democrat Womens Club
|2618.6
|780
|1560
|250
|500
|0
|0
|Bryan Cave Missouri PAC
|19553.1
|0
|106426
|0
|112.45
|0
|0
|Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee
|19243
|15860.79
|15860.79
|41.27
|998.73
|0
|0
|Missouri Optometric Association PAC
|103705.29
|15187.67
|117285.62
|167.3
|167.3
|0
|0
|Major Brands Political Action Committee
|74705.91
|10910.02
|23197.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Charles County Association of REALTORS Political Action Committee
|39982.62
|16.26
|5356.21
|9653.02
|13640.13
|0
|0
|Heartland Fund INC
|910.53
|0
|8760
|192.34
|6861.57
|0
|0
|MBA Mark Twain Region PAC
|49389.3
|9254.7
|17740.72
|625
|637.62
|0
|0
|MBA Ozark Region PAC
|49221.71
|22758.05
|28353.97
|657
|669.62
|0
|0
|Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee
|2153.66
|0
|0
|0
|6831.31
|0
|0
|Western Missouri Leadership Fund
|3185.23
|0
|0
|1656
|1756
|0
|0
|MBA River Heritage Region PAC
|85854.66
|28200.82
|33595.18
|657
|669.6
|0
|0
|Supporters of Health Research and Treatments
|264517.89
|0
|104000
|135.84
|371.33
|0
|0
|MOVE Ballot Fund
|11364.56
|0
|0
|18.75
|1309.95
|0
|0
|MBA Young Bankers PAC
|1351.95
|0.03
|0.31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Research and Innovation
|74245.28
|0
|21000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Magellan Midstream Holdings Federal PAC – Missouri
|709.1
|0
|0
|105
|280
|0
|0
|True North PAC
|74045.28
|0
|500
|500
|662
|0
|0
|Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee
|10184.04
|1157
|16041.65
|0
|5857.61
|0
|0
|We the People
|1837.11
|0
|120.72
|0
|727.3
|0
|0
|American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC
|37212.06
|6.68
|500120.61
|990
|1837
|0
|0
|Graves Garrett, LLC PAC
|2242.53
|1.18
|56319.16
|505
|968.25
|0
|0
|The American Statesman SuperPAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IAFF Local 781 Legislative PAC
|51945.5
|6423
|33455
|115.5
|115.5
|0
|0
|Supporters of Community Fire
|2943.38
|0
|0
|308
|308
|0
|0
|North County Solidarity PAC LLC
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KCFOP PAC
|189200.58
|8925
|117825
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hadley Township Democratic Club
|2708.71
|0
|2944.21
|0
|35.5
|0
|0
|Pulaski County Republican Club
|16709.37
|341
|31167.01
|352.6
|18146.47
|0
|0
|Merck & Co., Inc. Employees Missouri PAC Federal Committee
|545
|0
|0
|15
|45
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Professional Firefighters PAC
|5666.42
|0
|11554.1
|60
|6050.1
|0
|0
|Committee for a Safe Community
|4440.71
|0
|0
|30
|4789.84
|0
|0
|United Democratic Club of Northwest Missouri
|4976.17
|220
|21993.59
|574.37
|17032.16
|0
|0
|Emily Newell Blair Women's Democratic Club
|341.17
|40
|220
|42.75
|49.75
|0
|0
|Local Union No 777 Separate Segregated Fund
|10738.91
|1096.74
|15650.41
|15
|695.74
|0
|0
|Plumbing Industry Council State PAC
|11360.61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15th Ward Democrats
|243.36
|0
|657.9
|27
|919.42
|0
|0
|Freedom for Missouri
|31.49
|25
|25
|43.51
|43.51
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Leadership PAC
|62397.92
|2000
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Good Government Committee
|1741.89
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Life
|2349.87
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians Against Illegal Immigration
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Better Health Care
|2409.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Quality Education
|3688.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians Against Unfair Taxes
|5430.29
|0
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Government Affairs Comm St Louis Chapter NECA
|28819.55
|28
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|33663
|13500
|59000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC
|677241.77
|123473.58
|525448.18
|44322
|161547.84
|0
|0
|ASA Midwest PAC
|139049.83
|35497.51
|35546.78
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Phelps County
|474.29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Public Education
|44
|1072
|2329.9
|2128
|2285.9
|0
|0
|House Republican Campaign Committee, Inc
|462846.35
|671914.42
|756089.86
|200343.31
|351685.33
|0
|0
|HR Green Missouri PAC
|8539.89
|681
|9220.89
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dem Leg Camp Com Missouri-Out of State Committee
|10225
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Access MO
|18759.1
|19677.15
|25140.24
|1928.49
|3301.75
|0
|0
|Show Me Integrity Action Fund
|2114.77
|6014
|76549.3
|76223.43
|126135.04
|51700.51
|51700.51
|CWA-COPE Political Contributions Federal Committee
|10050
|2790
|369799
|0
|510
|0
|0
|We Bellieve PAC LLC
|13700
|2600
|13700
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Commerce Bancshares Inc PAC
|95285.11
|11843.39
|36422.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Association of Trial Attorneys Political Action Committee (MATA-PAC)
|200.77
|0
|0
|10.5
|180.5
|0
|0
|Missouri's Future
|463.76
|0.06
|500.14
|0
|170
|0
|0
|Springfield Good Government Committee
|57688.74
|10777.19
|53723.88
|6256.97
|33334.28
|0
|0
|MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC
|37584.64
|14552.09
|23017.24
|0
|170
|0
|0
|Missouri Club for Growth Political Action Committee
|2829.18
|0
|0
|0
|600
|0
|0
|Safer Families for Missouri
|8325.62
|5074.27
|14859.24
|375.87
|545.87
|0
|0
|Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal Committee
|0
|7300
|9300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis Building Trades PAC
|3422.91
|5000
|7000
|0
|0.12
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local Union No. 541 PAC
|64206.96
|7034.31
|17173.95
|40
|40
|0
|0
|Local Union 45 Political Action Committee
|2944
|3529.13
|36588.04
|0
|15
|0
|0
|Shelter Insurance Missouri PAC
|23980.95
|6376.15
|117924.98
|0
|1001.19
|0
|0
|Univ of MO Flagship Council PAC
|96916.74
|1106.66
|1106.66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adair County Democratic Club
|8687.9
|2458
|11487.31
|599.01
|4000.58
|0
|0
|Spanish Lake Township Democratic Club
|5651.76
|110
|310
|865.54
|865.54
|0
|0
|MO Court Reporters Assoc PAC
|7155.29
|0
|2505
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nexus PAC
|27981.95
|28100
|83100
|735
|3899.5
|0
|0
|Serve Missouri PAC
|20296
|19000
|19000
|204
|204
|0
|0
|Grade A For Change
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1948.28
|Missouri Senate Campaign Committee
|152645.32
|190500
|271500
|34283
|146038.44
|-4250
|0
|Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks
|1330.08
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC
|78577.41
|4695.76
|21037.95
|576.4
|1076.9
|0
|0
|St. Charles County Leadership PAC
|17229.54
|0
|2500
|25.7
|306.47
|0
|0
|Conservative Solutions for Missouri PAC
|15324.79
|0
|15750
|9
|425.14
|0
|0
|Majority Forward
|68102.8
|64377
|64927.39
|1104.07
|3302.92
|0
|0
|Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee
|93507.69
|19650
|32905
|0
|0
|0
|0
|POL PAC
|75024.89
|89000
|90655.15
|500
|860
|0
|0
|Stand Up to Stigma PAC
|2363.97
|3470
|3470
|166
|166
|59.97
|481.94
|MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co
|76763.09
|3010.89
|18063.42
|1182.46
|1712.96
|0
|0
|United for Principled Politics Political Action Committee
|667.48
|1063.79
|1063.79
|7.52
|7.52
|0
|0
|Heavy Constructors Association Local PAC
|24227.78
|12388.56
|24457.09
|67.2
|229.31
|0
|0
|Committee for Quality Healthcare
|30058.46
|22350
|22350
|1896.55
|1896.55
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee
|39671.69
|6244
|47627.92
|22
|5570.15
|0
|0
|Conservative Leaders of Missouri
|36877.04
|1000
|47333.33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ameren Missouri Political Action Committee
|15675.16
|9642.78
|10413.52
|3443.9
|3443.9
|0
|0
|Missouri Alliance PAC
|9753.17
|9000
|44000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BHA PAC
|2528.89
|0
|0
|0
|1375
|0
|0
|Plumbers Local Union No. 8
|222039.11
|8630.02
|204326.78
|0
|2255.05
|0
|3000
|Expand Missouri
|780.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizen Engaged PAC
|430.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Senior PAC
|33953.36
|1000
|160983.32
|0
|14026.85
|0
|0
|Good Government for Missouri
|10061.38
|5000
|10406.25
|29.3
|435.55
|0
|0
|Lumen Missouri Federal Political Action Committee
|8060
|5000
|5000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Health Care Leadership Committee
|18612.46
|7800
|7800
|15
|1922
|0
|0
|JNB PAC
|552.81
|0
|0
|0
|562.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Growth Association PAC
|1541.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MidMO Leadership Fund
|963.04
|0
|0
|0
|1187.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Gaming PAC
|41803.26
|35096.66
|35096.66
|0
|2125
|0
|0
|PG PAC
|2391.16
|0
|15000
|0
|2375
|0
|0
|SEIU HCII Missouri PAC
|39519.29
|0
|100250
|171.55
|3373.85
|0
|0
|SWMO Healthcare Committee
|12463.39
|0
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The PAC
|1144.16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WPG PAC
|7806.64
|31100
|55100
|0
|1563.02
|0
|0
|Fifth Ward Democratic Organization
|4698.06
|0
|87502
|457.97
|62914.23
|0
|210
|Missouri Health Plan Association PAC
|7879.97
|35000
|35000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Concord Democratic Club
|1462.35
|60
|3906.57
|195
|1540.55
|0
|0
|Blue Springs Democrats
|1374.43
|924
|2955
|1041.48
|1389.57
|0
|0
|Page PAC
|247483.04
|89500
|273636.2
|15083.9
|29003.7
|1500
|1500
|Protect Missouri Workers PAC
|12659.01
|32500
|32500
|989.98
|1864.98
|945
|945
|American Family Political Action Committee - MO
|27763.11
|5927.85
|18244.85
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Responsible Budget
|13700
|3350
|273880
|0
|200030
|0
|0
|International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PAC
|1515.87
|4062.02
|4062.02
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Growth PAC
|46604.28
|2000
|150417.27
|0
|37300
|0
|500
|Six County PAC
|15961.5
|7000
|7000
|0
|1263
|0
|0
|Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)
|6061.51
|5000.33
|24925.89
|0
|29.94
|0
|0
|Uniting Missouri PAC
|175567.19
|269230
|530633.98
|80755.75
|353482.54
|3777.39
|29573.18
|Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Political Fund Account No. 1
|3307
|9566.63
|17554.62
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MSCEW PAC Federal Cmte
|193.36
|9500
|19000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Majority PAC LLC
|45876.74
|10627.52
|56960.85
|0
|252.63
|0
|0
|Southern Missouri Conservative Fund
|4405.45
|0
|21935
|66.52
|2852.51
|0
|0
|North County Labor Legislative Club
|2058.92
|0
|0
|1051
|1838.53
|0
|0
|Cigna Corporation Employee Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|24200
|0
|50000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Sporting Pursuits
|653.66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eastside Forward PAC
|29373.17
|15500
|76108
|551.61
|27363.67
|-1000
|383.59
|Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee
|5356.99
|26250
|26250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri C PAC
|37863.89
|1000
|131632.33
|0
|8892.23
|0
|0
|Working Americans Leadership PAC
|903
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NOVA PAC
|648
|337
|3087
|17
|46
|0
|0
|Bonhomme Township Republican Club
|937.26
|575
|1757.06
|819.8
|1774.81
|0
|0
|Nucor Missouri PAC
|32125.22
|3470
|9595
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri AG PAC
|36722.77
|1500
|132221.33
|0
|11597.41
|0
|0
|Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors
|27338.77
|41200
|147769.22
|582.01
|5980.45
|0
|0
|Tri-County Labor Legislative Club
|61804.22
|21767
|21767
|11227.42
|12580.16
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Machinists PAC
|39465.78
|1192.93
|8248.52
|0
|3206.85
|0
|0
|Missouri Farmers Care
|6532.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20527.93
|MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)
|43642.66
|12415.22
|45202.72
|1623.93
|1789.17
|0
|0
|JCDC Truman PAC
|3587.72
|163.9
|60236.5
|168
|12395.95
|0
|0
|Bootheel Conservative Republicans
|24446.29
|7595.74
|30204.22
|7246.6
|19346.29
|0
|0
|Crossing Paths
|1516.84
|3347.13
|7698.11
|2209.53
|6918.16
|0
|0
|Union Pacific Corp FFEG MO Federal Committee
|15304.47
|15000
|15000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Columbia
|55302.7
|0
|0
|3000
|9000
|0
|0
|St Louis County Police Association PAC
|7898.32
|0
|26600
|4900
|9800
|0
|0
|Oregon County Republican Committee
|1565
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St Louis Association of Realtors-PAC
|84913.56
|11634.35
|39994.68
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St Louis Association of Realtors Issues Mobilization
|2500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fauss Campaign Fund
|50.32
|0
|650
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Fair Courts
|85
|0
|0
|975
|975
|975
|975
|St Louis City Labor Legislature Club
|8395.44
|4900
|8029.03
|11.36
|1168.33
|0
|0
|Take Back Missouri
|13784.65
|2380.99
|24273.29
|0
|444.65
|0
|0
|Common Sense Conservative Democrats PAC
|8.62
|0
|0
|765
|860
|765
|765
|St Charles County Democratic Club
|2168.26
|0
|0
|10.5
|20.5
|0
|0
|DougPac
|37461.74
|22911
|23911
|2161.21
|3091.21
|0
|0
|Our Revolution: Mid-Missouri
|1574.35
|178
|4428.84
|0
|1980.17
|0
|0
|MO Six PAC
|13420
|9000
|28500
|60
|80
|0
|0
|The Madison PAC
|4328.56
|10005.99
|10016.51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Forward PAC
|20625.74
|19000
|31500
|2000
|37576.08
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters of Central St. Louis County PAC
|11474.4
|5478
|7882
|11.25
|1214.77
|0
|0
|Fire Fighters Committee To Elect
|2617.42
|0
|12644.42
|0
|13583.2
|0
|469.39
|Chouteau PAC
|8815.9
|0.46
|131173.16
|234
|42568.68
|0
|0
|Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287
|12167.54
|3364.12
|11309.33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ready by Five STL City
|5062.53
|125
|122056.44
|2617.94
|90520.47
|0
|0
|MILA PAC
|8293.48
|4320
|30920
|35.05
|1630.94
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters of North St Louis County PAC
|5978.53
|5560
|6260
|0
|4508.23
|0
|0
|Crawford County Democratic Committee Club
|2503.99
|1309
|2820.2
|95.25
|267.47
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Franklin County PAC Fund
|8897.84
|2280
|2630
|0
|472.96
|0
|0
|Heartland Action PAC
|3548.47
|2010
|111671.75
|257.7
|95098.03
|0
|0
|Show Me Growth PAC
|360190.29
|116000
|417917
|3122.9
|37539.71
|0
|0
|Stoddard County Democrat Club
|1420.2
|0
|4060
|0
|4154.58
|0
|0
Kaitlyn Schallhorn is the editor of The Missouri Times. She joined the newspaper in early 2019 after working as a reporter for Fox News in New York City.
Throughout her career, Kaitlyn has covered political campaigns across the U.S., including the 2016 presidential election, and humanitarian aid efforts in Africa and the Middle East.
She is a native of Missouri who studied journalism at Winthrop University in South Carolina. She is also an alumna of the National Journalism Center in Washington, D.C.
Contact Kaitlyn at kaitlyn@themissouritimes.com.