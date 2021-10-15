 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quarter 3 2021 Report: PACs

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on October 15, 2021
  

Here are the third-quarter filing reports for political action committees in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

Committee NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle              
MO Manufactured Housing Institute Inc.36083.45028241.509802.900
Laborers' Local 840 Voluntary Political Fund300000000
Local 682 Teamsters PAC3153.741718.013436.020000
Moniteau County Democratic Club1801.4385015305.1129.6410215.1600
Teamsters Local 955 Political Action Fund8136.41222.253409.37025000
Surgery by Surgeons PAC7944.375001150250000
Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)1595068.08510220.11408096.646635.16103343.6600
Republican Women of Newton County7493.543081476.020259.5900
Progressive Democrats of Lemay1222.6426724430.88222.512630.2400
Cement Mason Local Union # 518-Political Action Committee14710.754560.544560.540000
Missouri SMART TD PAC6479.76900090000000
MOTruck PAC96327.3625751.48167587.0526739.0168115.1305836.7
Emergency Medicine PAC (EMPAC)19259.472983.324330.130123.200
Quarry Maint and Allied Trade Quarry and Allied Wkrs Lcl 830 Political Action Committee0000000
Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee7323.521.065002.021114.11114.10175.15
Citizens for Responsible Community534.100011800
Missouri Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs4623.3201415977.681065.3600
8th District Womens Democrat Club2718.2143746201.241495.4400
The Republican Freedom Fund1378.860575006756.8500
FirePAC3494.1000000
Home PAC2123.83410041000000
Independent Physicians PAC191.520020.8562.5500
314 Forward Together20.6602250204.3400
Democratic Coalition Kansas City242.4902400591.084986.7102829.2
North County Forward96.011001003.993.9900
CLCP PAC7868.22500319004490.755531.800
Oakville Democratic Organization2186.67437971235.23357.6900
Southwest Missouri Patriot PAC19382145002666611825700
Missouri Assisted Living PAC7068.9502420750225000
MO - ACTE PAC7499.36108.376338.460000
MR PAC1529.34000000
MO Beverage PAC22934.922459.9419923.260000
MO Physician Assistant Political Action Committee4666.3427093504.2300
TranSystems Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal0000000
Great Southern Employees Good Government Committee7006.11530170850175000
Citizens for a Better Grain Valley179.6051801003770.400
MOWAR PAC4821.9450067000000
Committee for Excellence5693.37074501465911.1200
MO Residential Care-PAC (MORES PAC)10339.3620407580817.662506.3700
MGA-PAC7989.39086000000
Lyda Krewson Leadership PAC (aka Lyda PAC)11008.30025075000
Citizens for Francis Howell22529.32016507.594.829357.3800
MO Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action Committee7849.545000650020.8562.600
Missouri Patient Advocacy Council PAC5400.230020.8562.5500
Callaway County Democratic Club2568.9721810105.4401685.3800
Camden County Republican Club19356.52445.5645816.87721.3528413.2300
Womens Health PAC of Missouri2956.4610001000329.3401.300
Democrat Club of Christian County2097.932142202.1701407.100
Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC9391.9305000000
Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)9838.2810007731750225000
Missouri Central Labor Council PAC6902.3210603336.280000
Missouri Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC (MOAIFA)5620.24984.23392.6156500
Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund6085.21922357235.77111.86920.8700
Friends of SJSD18716.07014360.0104189.9200
Florissant Township Open Democratic Club3811.062020331.8331.800
Pemiscot County Republicans1114000000
Building a Better Central Missouri Fund2979.38000000
Missouri Mortgage Bankers PAC1186.24000000
Franklin County Labor Political Committee3547.3901261907671.8300
Jefferson City Firefighters L671 PAC Fund25502550250000
Mednax Inc PAC Missouri - Federal Committee2336.85000000
Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri27161.963625136750000
IBEW Local 53 Voluntary Political Fund95180.55120008500002074.2800
Rural Telecommunications PAC36267.22038685.870000
Advocacy for Special Needs278.55000000
Alliance for Business and Technical Education408.45000000
Alliance for Elderly Health Care774.3000000
SCOPE PAC7951.301000020.8548.700
Alliance for Higher Education 67.7000000
STL Regional Chamber PAC7600075000000
Heavy Construction Laborers Local Union No. 663 PAC4403.66000000
Plasterers & Cement Masons Local No. 3 Voluntary Political Action Committee20491.312402.713827.470155.1900
Relax PAC212.355006310018231.2500
International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund156040.6745927.97121616.56167002110000
HUB Employees PAC561.18044300011.2500
Missouri First31251.06250005500032832800
Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund4451.981738.32694.980000
Living Well PAC5705.963450034500787800
Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund1201593255912393640000
Great Outdoors PAC18520.9258005990057170000
Democratic Alliance1427.060.041979.3124.82652.0600
Citizens for a Safe Columbia PAC5623.271932.996696.380000
Silver Dollar City Branson Area Communities Political Action Committee Inc8986.160109001252406.7500
RSLC-Missouri PAC2306.75004212600
Jeffco Vision PAC33542.721985026450436.84436.8400
AFT Local 691 State & Local COPE4904.52778.5535371.61158344.9200
Adair County Republican Club7520.39606780349.33949.1300
Coalition for Kansas City Economic Development Reform PAC1010.0907185.0604795.4800
Republicans of Pike County (Club)4184.14386043302705.363330.3600
Creve Coeur Township Democratic Club340.511101931.83184.96757.4900
Teamsters 245 PAF28396.324875.1138363.262600
Jackson County Republican Club15064.19150059002118.16093.0700
GCLA PAC2264.183092702.50592.7800
Mid-Missouri Labor Club3669.690017517500
Quality Platte County R-III Schools6016.14025001025006.1200
Missouri "Bootheel Dems" Democrats850000000
MO Dental PAC120208.948633.0145138.691503.16904.9800
Wright County Republican Central Committee4425.243627.393627.390000
Teamsters Local 838 Political Action Fund3160.41169.596694.790000
Missouri Psychological Association16243.71501500000
Franklin County Leadership PAC6954.1953001314091500850000
Committee for Liberty194627.753984.74126984.7415002190000
Mechanical Contractors Association of Kansas City Continuation Committee40163.262625216252000200000
Missouri River Township Democratic Club1565.4470.041593.8872.93762.9300
Pipefitters Assoc Local #533352416.8346346.28743677.2076387.2600
Eighth Ward Independent Democratic Association4250.02305305367.72367.7200
Quality Building PAC35738.6445250452500000
Citizens for New Health Care Concepts573.15000000
Coalition for Advanced Learning208.45000000
Southern Glazer's Missouri PAC3953.64000000
MO Independent Accountants-PAC25969.09408040800000
Missouri Veterinary Medical PAC57168.281950.762703.660000
Sprinkler Fitters Political Educ & Legislative Committee92504.362025.0220847.57117.4645.400
Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC164948.7432321.9290678.2106.63629.0400
HealthPAC162000.1236055.74284692.94120.115301.8200
Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association69280.471.225.46096200
Citizens United to Back the Blue14500.831.18094.130506.7600
Doug For Freedom PAC4822.9427503250400247500
Northwest Missouri Leadership PAC35138.782650052627.24009793.2200
True Patriot PAC30053122.063122.060000
Jobs with Justice Ballot Fund33721.4828556517.8955643.7200
Quality Schools Alliance PAC4005500550050000
Greene County Republican Women3060.362808309.01216.396751.2100
NEMO Leadership PAC2000205020500000
Relay for Missourians PAC0000000
The Wonderdog PAC5693.495750575056.5156.5100
St Louis Area Hotel Association Political Action Committee17956.18159910271850255000
Sprinkler Fitters Local #314 Political Fund12588.912862.062862.060000
MO FOP PAC1994.627500100000000
John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund10492.168845756.0761400
Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee30550.9633867.4657925.83233.43618.42-275071500
Mineral Area Labor Legislative Club478.29052001133503500
MO Independent Bankers Assoc PAC169730.8312090477053.930190000
A Better Missouri Political Action Committee42938.79221101312102673302300
Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association Political Action Committee34843.1404052503289.4200
Midwest Region Laborers' Political League Education Fund151701.9724244.92102916.180425000
Citizens for a Fire Safe Community Prop 24-700798.8201098.8200
PT-PAC of Missouri3963.67482531250267.33741.88-107548785
Teamsters Local 600 Drive PAC10916.147166.513682353.5143200
Show Missouri Truth4045.9526502650552.37579.0500
Laborers Local Union No 579 PAC399.60146220000
IBEW Local Union #124 Voluntary PAC50261.6219117.3748035.732.52.500
MO Council of School Administrators PAC2568.340.240.830000
MO Academy of Family Physicians Political Action Committee9237.5849544953.93231.1800
Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PAC15480.920740000179.500
It Starts Today Missouri6134.171324.55074.163193.1912484.4100
IST MO PRO CHOICE NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONE2698.41456.31673.140000
IST-MO Nominee PAC Number One15464.122410.8610075.513.412.400
IST-MO Nominee PAC Number Two64538.2811958.9841117.660000
Grand River PAC7507507500000
St Louis Labor Council AFL-CIO Project 200047.560809001123.5400
MO Insurance Coalition PAC108985.1962134.5272708.355041.375041.3700
20th Ward Democratic Organization373.303101.8854.7300
Bootheel Values PAC6143.496200620056.5156.5100
St Louis Firefighters Local No 73 PAC55179.57834311166274.5169500
Consulting Engineers Council of MO-PAC55163.4737891.6741066.060000
Freedom's Promise PAC11086.217117.06848181.83545091651000
MAPAC79870.48805020315180.39276.2400
Jackson County Leadership PAC22777.7210002325050050000
JW Leadership Fund81029.19333006449615001700000
EFM PAC79.5000000
Local 41 Political Action Fund104341.9320704.4755617.63836.35897.100
United We Stand PAC8958890750907501162116200
Missouri State Assessors Association PAC 12451.47015101.010149.5400
Committee for Legislative Progress29383100310016216200
SEIU Missouri State Council PAC 1596.1227.0621827.0682100
MO Beer Wholesalers Association Wholesalers in Government-PAC79076.2735894235720.45062967.7600
Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund60494.4212872.3344135.480000
KC Neighbors for Progress28811.76200002000050072600
Conservative Citizens Coalition26683.058000800045045000
Monroe County Democratic Club843.56247954216846.500
Missouri Forest Products Political Action Committee50771.762372246022.512903606.4912901290
Springfield Building & Construction Trades-PAC1904.66656.415207.60000
Keep Government Accountable25571.250017002651.1500
Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund100000000
Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund106288.36450001085000000
Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PAC1272841128876.95344623.46053500
Central to Good Government PAC15430.65500050000000
Linn County Democrat Club1087.5710515540000
Labor's Education and Political Club Independent Corporation19165.837.73523.451800590000
MO Chamber PAC29441.2810003.0713010.940000
Mo Association Of Criminal Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee11051.19075600000
Bates County Democrat Women's Club501.7802322.120432.1900
BOLD PAC126086.8700875247500
417 PAC8440.494902.357902.35040000
FirePAC 313367088.05591010582.93177.998465.3200
Butler County Women's Democrat Club3229.072017031.75559.3300
Citizens for Center4076.64000000
MONA PAC1829.567812612.840000
Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee2460.460850654.911085.3900
MO Energy Dev Association Gateway Political Action Committee1400.96008022700
12th Ward Regular Democratic Organization2637.0509410258.886551.3600
Friends of Missouri State University PAC14309.730.451.3558.7433.700
Electrical Workers Voluntary Political Education & Legislative Funds - Missouri37331.272971.1286341.430000
Missourians for Affordable Energy141990.22009020757.7600
Kingdom Leadership PAC3041.110001500400245000
Missourians for Responsible Energy26000000
Missouri Civil Justice PAC997000000
Roofers Local # 20 PAC16068.144371.784371.780000
United Union of Roofers Waterproofers & Allied Workers Political Education & Legislative Fund of MO8162.99000000
Wild Horse Township Republicans1053.24000000
Benton County Democratic Party Club5006.311355.910790.333515392.7100
AX PAC0000000
Free and Fair Election Fund361.76560346011203702.65603460
Freedom PAC421.31560326011203702.65603260
Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC13460.08001804.55036.600
Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund372.11560471011353817.656097340
Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC36882.882600026001.1612754517.600
Civic Progress Action Committee49947.7003535029.6200
Prosperous Missouri PAC4445.48008800
MO Energy Dev Association State Line Political Committee6645.4007821300
Affton Firefighters Action Committee to Elect5978.92002013400
Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action Committee12009.0700289.16436.1600
Building Jeffco Together429235003500011800
MO-DSV PAC79847.0296402989020000
RQC PAC82413.39986371057870000
Missouri Health Care Association PAC873.460.331.10000
Forward Kansas City2574.5601171512021867.8800
University Township Democratic Organization Inc701.950035035000
Concerned Citizens of Nixa651.131021102188.8788.8700
Buchanan County Women's Democratic Club1340.426018077.72130.331686.3700
JEFFCO PATRIOTS1809.73351735171707.271707.2700
CRYSTAL PAC22001.151950019500077000
Cape Girardeau Firefighters for Responsible Government PAC4267.73000000
Firefighters for Progress39997.134265.7912486.720000
Airport Township Regular Republican Club470.01011009000
Raytown Democratic Association3285.695421112357.47603.4700
Boone County Federation of Republican Women2243.421002960714.161786.4100
Future Leaders of America7464.8900488148800
Show Me Our Future3712.010050050000
Mo Coalition for Fair Competition26317.9419205181445.038555.35177449.4500
South St Louis County Labor Political Organization2058.3801216609263.7200
Rural Missouri Healthcare PAC4881250018500181800
Rockwood Labor Club31305.9130066128.9730817480.2200
Committee for Economic Liberty7794.28001618960.4400
Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee57572.87135500135500204.13230.1800
AT&T Missouri Employee Political Action Committee44959.2211087.5834490.552.542.4800
Squadron PAC64.7910010035.2135.2100
MO Architects-PAC8345.6316100161000000
Local 757 Fire PAC42226.231995641001501.9400
IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund5025.6218411.5922011.5901126.5500
MADA Dealers Interested In Government15445.555229.77101622.140166010000
UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)97392.7518000540000000
The Democratic Club of Queeny and Lafayette Townships1998.0446.01523.280122.9700
Women Dems7843.6228510498.480104100
Missouri American Water Company Employees Political Action Committee43580.15280416988.7791.6840579.8500
ProgressWomen19528.5289471645.94544.5241030.2500
Chesterfield Township Democrats Club1028.17149.01648.7128.96874.9200
MPGA Propane PAC2774.240.5827618.450100000
UAW Region 5 PAC152839.110123.69101000
Accountability PAC5545.252500530002608.9437448.7500
Lincoln County Republican Club16511.74575488292166.73024.9900
Foundation for Columbia's Future1250.160.080.080000
Laborers Local 660-PAC76506.923872.211368.20000
Mo Medical - PAC76858.7219065359853.383.3800
Jefferson County Charitable Fund4844.191.7181496.05447.7276652.1400
Sheet Metal Workers Local No 36 Voluntary Political Fund21917.22694126459.1601196.6600
MO Pork-PAC237267.98129.02255554.212043085.83-1362.170
Taxpayers Unlimited, Inc.134395.4423158.7586957.913060.35355385.200
American Federation of Teachers Local 420 AFT St. Louis COPE239220350000387800
314 Forward117859.356500563004500900000
Taking KC Back1107.1411726.211726.29816.819845.910180
Aerospace District Lodge 837-IAMAW PAC10876.781498.629529.05050100
Evergy Employee PowerPAC - Missouri2634.7119000190000000
Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council Political Action Committee11241.06601560150000
Francis Howell Families2617.415371.395371.391641.591641.5900
Citizens for Safe Neighborhoods771.280.710.97161.6461.6-20000
Catalyst PAC108020002650003153806.2500
Unite Here Tip Missouri State and Local Fund32267.01000000
Missouri United176174.71116147.41237845.6260501165000
SE Missouri Building Trades Council17778.833903960008235.1700
Mason Contractors Association Political Action Committee15278.80.3815483.1803691.5200
LeadingAge Missouri Political Action Committee9878.85151.79954.720000
Mark Twain Federated Democratic Club2368.05501059.72030000
Citizens for A Better Parkville292000000
MO Petroleum Marketers + Convenience Store Assoc PAC45453.52349.628671.730017054.6700
Cole County Republican Club155015503100842.54842.5400
Citizens For Missouri Courts4316.240221020421.5216703.7900
Boone County Muleskinners5232.52469.371487.62329.48866.3400
Grain Valley Democrats4050092700
Empire Bank PAC6546.51921920000
United Ralls County Democrat Club972.5710512440106.6100
United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PAC12097.79819623359.51466.063576.6300
MOSFA PAC Inc46750.9725259.6476290.745645.517095.7300
Missouri Leadership Forum246402.04120000454333.336193.8881914.5100
Boilermakers Local #27 Voluntary Fund133331.3436419.1336419.1328387.7128387.7100
Teamsters Local 618 Drive Fund6717.9225003450045.03800.1200
St James - Stone Hill Missouri Wines PAC5774.92000000
JB PAC35250.1236843438434937.237542.8800
Missouri Grape & Wine Alliance PAC60.190027027000
Home Builders Assoc of Greater KC-PAC41123.69800.524983030000
IBEW Local No. 412 COPE2572.29348.525970247.5400
Bayer US LLC Missouri PAC15593.8702462.49594.781406.1300
General Motors Company PAC Missouri - Federal Committee224650300000000
Democracy 2.056441.990150638.475065726.4100
Kansas City Life Employees Political Action Committee27880.411142280000
Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC1360.460010591500
McCownGordon PAC19649.85054239.0415008089.1900
Local 148 International Union of Operating Engineers MO PAC15417.732204.734961.280000
MO Podiatry PAC8663.06195019500000
Fair Missouri1815.880218.7912982655.6300
29th Senate District Leadership PAC60000170000150000
Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PAC225232.73119344.33119344.3328433.4471991.100
Bank Of America Missouri Political Action Committee2361.35187.51193.50000
Unified Democratic Township Organization LLC1797.32012277.981085.3611538.3100
Kansas Area Council HBA-PAC1369.966000700010573000
B PAC53684.614300143000000
Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education118640.3614831.350636.770133200
MO Cattlemens Association PAC42615.79587.58343316.7110479.1189927.87017104.28
Franklin County Democrat Club1263.92100044438.75022213.2400
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund66047.3415004.4345016.391275.52425.500
Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund27950.3110170.5915240367194600
Missouri Realtors PAC, Inc220371.05253053.461383724.1228083.26220480.2400
IAFF FIREPAC VIC Missouri76355000500001182000
Bunge North America, Inc. Political Action Committee216354.6310192.3267950.8303364.6400
Our Revolution - Saint Joseph, MO5135.45250665.85152.25414.2500
The 100 PAC57899.3237550.2132795.5228308.2174896.200
Mighty Missouri PAC410375.8432600443013150846753.1500
Jefferson Township Democratic Club2375.700848400
KCHOA Green Party Chapter295.37246.053801.26337.494429.1800
B L E T Missouri PAC24968.76414666558.2504900
Moniteau County Republican Club4672.04011471670.215879.6400
St. Louis Young Democrats10019.633752370557.87834.1100
KCHOA MO Green Party Chapter - Federal4676.862234.817414.3698698600
Missouri Federation of Young Republicans520.98000000
Greater Kansas City Woman's Political Caucus Segregated Fund118.59760.88760.88718.88718.8800
MO National Education Assoc-PAC634252.0914064.0590804.41013426.4100
Educators Support Public Education (ESPE)14599.8901000000
Taxpayers in Support of Public Education25136.0530183.620000
Unite. Inspire. Lead187415.4413840.2285170.60000
Planned Parenthood Votes-St Louis and Southwest Missouri8555.371758458.05322.162006.4500
Better Schools for Missouri53771.1918125.231077.672715.363056.8800
Brush Fires PAC485.140894005981914.8600
Limited Government PAC3023.7850044874.16019250.3800
Machinists District No. 9 PAC9816.773.7412.36010000
Teamsters Local 823 Political Action Fund5030.66491.53884.50000
MO Values PAC2699.5526002735035.4500
1776 PAC22100021200212000000
Southland Progress1081.51017050.622516959.8100
ASAPAC MO Federal Committee2078.0515000150008922100
MoCannTrade PAC131978.8912788015383036045.0636619.4600
Lincoln PAC160348.71096001636504828.9613271.9600
Local 257 IBEW Voluntary Political Fund11006.863963300605900
Laborers Local Union 662 Voluntary Political Fund11440.0573312184025000
Missouri Chiropractors PAC49857.3920795.71115269.41604.7146385.3800
Missouri Psychiatric Physicians Political Action Committee2817000000
Mo Concrete Association Political Action Committee3048.8913008428.55250.325250.3200
HDR, Inc. Employee Owners PAC - Missouri436.6500115.14295.1400
XCaliber MOPAC57621.890200000000
Centene Corporation Political Action Committee d/b/a Centene Missouri Federal PAC15050060000000
The Empire District Electric Company and Liberty Utilities Co. Political Action Committee d/b/a Liberty Utilities PAC (federal committee)40473.157734.9525814.30000
Association of MO Electric Cooperatives (AMEC PAC)188597.75278.1358086.3861.251517.6600
Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee22309.6740181800000
United Eastern Democrats6576.1250100247.82701.3100
Southwest Missouri Leadership PAC7796.63000000
National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action Committee13811.793849.996200.020000
Leadership Counts4093.8925004240024703071500
UFCW Active Ballot Club-Missouri Federal Committee66914000553507829100
National Democratic Redistricting Missouri PAC - Federal Committee77.69185003710018712.3137022.3100
Laborers Union Local 955 Vol Pol Fund0010000000
Pro-Life Pioneer PAC50000000
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 178 PAC Fund8320.893885.8435124.541.810654.1700
True Republicans United3633.640514015.50100
Conservative Leadership for Southeast Missouri23108.25050835508.0160391.800
Warren County Democrats2511.6596.128069.51557.844389.6500
MO Opportunity PAC31446.085000200001052377.3100
Lincoln County Democrat Club14910.128741.9612941.785073.468278.5600
Deere & Company Political Action Committee MO-Federal Committee717.76750750151.56399.4700
Freedom of Road Riders, Inc-PAC29016.921950.2431597.42450010335.2900
American Dream PAC486001.83180550183050109592016500
Public Safety Concern32177.9643701358592700
HNTB Missouri PAC - Federal Committee300500052500000
Tesson Ferry Township Republican Club4673.473646198.94521.462617.6800
Together KC186586.0201404778.5301109252.5100
La Raza Political Club Inc2562.3706500655277.7500
Tri-County PAC4661398039800000
Truth in Campaigns189772.612600029500660.314145.9700
SOCO Red PAC15529.99155002080076.01120.0100
Tony PAC176210.9974752.35132252.35602.35698.5100
MLPA Legislative Fund72813.0131640258029.869396.0588138.0400
Show Me Trump 202027949.08121.1193470.9717174.1338025.4800
The Leadbelt PAC5550000
Local 95 Voluntary Political Fund13330.93861.118686.50290000
7th Ward Democrats0000000
FEAPAC of Missouri35810.048643266810000
Progress for Wildwood PAC1011000000
IBEW Local Union #545 PAC Fund9211.61307.442818.610000
Heat & Frost Insulators Local 27 Political Education Committee97149.444575.47145376.4468.941500.3100
HCA Missouri Good Government Fund23964.735100051010.38194.87215.7200
MO Cable PAC33849.984433.6572527.4406436.400
Spirit of Missouri19221.425000024669950010299.2200
IBEW Local 1464 COPE15580.772789.58811.50000
One St Louis PAC10603.1125003168753236.41303671.8900
MO State Troopers Assoc PAC3878.13800080000000
AFSCME Working Families Fund7245.5055896.30000
Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO Project 2000623021200067200
Missouri Coin Operators Association PAC100020000200000000
The 1821 PAC31999.0250000102510200722.6200
BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund15223.2711052212321231.633064.4800
Building Communities PAC Inc1255019400194000000
Teamsters Joint Council No 13 Drive Political Fund628.391000155001006.5390800
Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri158064.342026.31126611.521695249.100
STL Democratic Coalition19546.633500236006441453.3700
Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO60350.5680006800029.9529.9500
MO Drive Fund77369.780470000082500
Site Improvement Association Of Missouri-PAC (SITE PAC)27127.344220213202303.662303.6600
MBA Pony Express Region PAC23014.263841.68306.52625637.6200
AFSCME MO People Public Employees Organized to Promote Legislative Equality0000000
Hallmark Missouri PAC1600015000150000000
AGC of MO PAC243554.42134296.58294607.22759.8652150.09-9484.634984.17
Businesses for a Better Joplin6034.827925160054177.089972.3100
MBA Truman Region PAC24336.056508.5612515.86625637.6200
MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC76995.1514510.4863586.1402299.5700
Leadership For America530231.840017876.0157562.4300
Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PEC9611.518672.468672.460000
MO Restaurant Association PAC7848.52200063707.39033090.4400
ConversationsMO76403684.523684.520000
Womens Political Caucus Eastern Missouri PAC10409.12652565250000
theLOUpac23040.7921152.3229384.77485035729.0700
JOHNSON & JOHNSON PAC MISSOURI (affiliated with Johnson & Johnson Federal PAC)3586.555000500089.85269.5500
MO Orthopaedic PAC26960.910337811512300.2500
MBA Capitol Region PAC75102.8521837.6735095.4625637.6200
Lee's Summit Democrats7560.5913957637413.481265.6300
Promo PAC12764.023753.453753.450000
Freeman Physicians Group Political Action Committee50493.311500475030090000
Jefferson County Labor Political Committee13083.1444458915397.563542.5600
ShowMeJeffCO PAC40247.5340593.848166.155995.026029.4700
Ameren Corporation Federal Political Action Committee (Ameren FEDPAC)38481.4342495.55131685.9617838.0817838.0800
Saint Charles County Regional Leadership Fund5557.360014614600
Jefferson County Republican Club4056.0246216662.23158346.9300
Coalition For Building A Better Tomorrow392003200103000000
Saint Charles Organization of Republicans2083.8415000170000223800
MBA Gateway Region PAC29838.1120073.3422575.48625637.6200
UFCW Local 655 Elect Club35903.065020.7643355.720000
HBS MO State PAC10202.2149000525004823.294823.2900
Johnson County Republican Women9210.31180244394.4394.4300
Glaziers Architectural Metal & Glassworkers Local Union No 513 Political Action Fund29647.55917592755137.6810747.7200
Teamsters Local Union No 688 Political Action Committee37627.9109772.390000
Missouri Leadership Fund45818.2750600506000000
FHSD Strong575.750575014600
Spire Political Action Committee11210.7715970.06134931.802348.8700
NW MO Republican Candidate Fund3567.74400940090000
Old Drum Conservative PAC35627.6223434.8525134.856675.613089.866275.66275.6
H-PAC45713.922580037900330015200.7400
MO Bankers Association State-PAC11380.442000.32002.74625637.6200
Firefighters of North County PAC19512.37084662.2046574.8300
Southern Drawl PAC1005105510550000
St Louis Police Officers Assoc PAC25719.3621420.1134805.641400170000
Builders Association PAC47841.771002500014.4676.900
BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.357396.7414124.73138907.8513.7521393.2300
USW Local 169G PAC3961.627702939026.800
Liberty PAC1050000145000
Pulaski County Democrat club2940.654067287.92500.242086.2700
Cooperative Owners Political Action Committee (COPAC)253846.99328.46987.762.410793.800
Scott County Democrat Womens Club2618.6780156025050000
Bryan Cave Missouri PAC19553.101064260112.4500
Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee1924315860.7915860.7941.27998.7300
Missouri Optometric Association PAC103705.2915187.67117285.62167.3167.300
Major Brands Political Action Committee74705.9110910.0223197.70000
St. Charles County Association of REALTORS Political Action Committee 39982.6216.265356.219653.0213640.1300
Heartland Fund INC910.5308760192.346861.5700
MBA Mark Twain Region PAC49389.39254.717740.72625637.6200
MBA Ozark Region PAC49221.7122758.0528353.97657669.6200
Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee2153.660006831.3100
Western Missouri Leadership Fund3185.23001656175600
MBA River Heritage Region PAC85854.6628200.8233595.18657669.600
Supporters of Health Research and Treatments264517.890104000135.84371.3300
MOVE Ballot Fund11364.560018.751309.9500
MBA Young Bankers PAC1351.950.030.310000
Missourians for Research and Innovation74245.280210000000
Magellan Midstream Holdings Federal PAC – Missouri709.10010528000
True North PAC74045.28050050066200
Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee10184.04115716041.6505857.6100
We the People1837.110120.720727.300
American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC37212.066.68500120.61990183700
Graves Garrett, LLC PAC2242.531.1856319.16505968.2500
The American Statesman SuperPAC0000000
IAFF Local 781 Legislative PAC51945.5642333455115.5115.500
Supporters of Community Fire2943.380030830800
North County Solidarity PAC LLC1001001000000
KCFOP PAC189200.5889251178250000
Hadley Township Democratic Club2708.7102944.21035.500
Pulaski County Republican Club16709.3734131167.01352.618146.4700
Merck & Co., Inc. Employees Missouri PAC Federal Committee54500154500
Southwest Missouri Professional Firefighters PAC5666.42011554.1606050.100
Committee for a Safe Community4440.7100304789.8400
United Democratic Club of Northwest Missouri4976.1722021993.59574.3717032.1600
Emily Newell Blair Women's Democratic Club341.174022042.7549.7500
Local Union No 777 Separate Segregated Fund10738.911096.7415650.4115695.7400
Plumbing Industry Council State PAC 11360.61000000
15th Ward Democrats243.360657.927919.4200
Freedom for Missouri31.49252543.5143.5100
Missouri Senate Leadership PAC62397.92200020000000
The Good Government Committee1741.89000000
Missourians for Life2349.87000000
Missourians Against Illegal Immigration0000000
Missourians for Better Health Care2409.55000000
Missourians for Quality Education3688.2000000
Missourians Against Unfair Taxes5430.29030000000
Government Affairs Comm St Louis Chapter NECA28819.5528280000
BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee3366313500590000000
Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC 677241.77123473.58525448.1844322161547.8400
ASA Midwest PAC139049.8335497.5135546.780000
Citizens for Phelps County474.29000000
Missourians for Public Education4410722329.921282285.900
House Republican Campaign Committee, Inc462846.35671914.42756089.86200343.31351685.3300
HR Green Missouri PAC8539.896819220.890000
Dem Leg Camp Com Missouri-Out of State Committee10225000000
Access MO18759.119677.1525140.241928.493301.7500
Show Me Integrity Action Fund2114.77601476549.376223.43126135.0451700.5151700.51
CWA-COPE Political Contributions Federal Committee100502790369799051000
We Bellieve PAC LLC137002600137000000
Commerce Bancshares Inc PAC95285.1111843.3936422.060000
MO Association of Trial Attorneys Political Action Committee (MATA-PAC)200.770010.5180.500
Missouri's Future463.760.06500.14017000
Springfield Good Government Committee57688.7410777.1953723.886256.9733334.2800
MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC37584.6414552.0923017.24017000
Missouri Club for Growth Political Action Committee2829.1800060000
Safer Families for Missouri8325.625074.2714859.24375.87545.8700
Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal Committee0730093000000
St. Louis Building Trades PAC3422.915000700000.1200
Teamsters Local Union No. 541 PAC64206.967034.3117173.95404000
Local Union 45 Political Action Committee29443529.1336588.0401500
Shelter Insurance Missouri PAC23980.956376.15117924.9801001.1900
Univ of MO Flagship Council PAC96916.741106.661106.660000
Adair County Democratic Club8687.9245811487.31599.014000.5800
Spanish Lake Township Democratic Club5651.76110310865.54865.5400
MO Court Reporters Assoc PAC7155.29025050000
Nexus PAC27981.9528100831007353899.500
Serve Missouri PAC20296190001900020420400
Grade A For Change0000001948.28
Missouri Senate Campaign Committee152645.3219050027150034283146038.44-42500
Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks1330.08000000
Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC78577.414695.7621037.95576.41076.900
St. Charles County Leadership PAC17229.540250025.7306.4700
Conservative Solutions for Missouri PAC15324.790157509425.1400
Majority Forward68102.86437764927.391104.073302.9200
Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee93507.6919650329050000
POL PAC75024.898900090655.1550086000
Stand Up to Stigma PAC2363.973470347016616659.97481.94
MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co76763.093010.8918063.421182.461712.9600
United for Principled Politics Political Action Committee667.481063.791063.797.527.5200
Heavy Constructors Association Local PAC24227.7812388.5624457.0967.2229.3100
Committee for Quality Healthcare30058.4622350223501896.551896.5500
IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee39671.69624447627.92225570.1500
Conservative Leaders of Missouri36877.04100047333.330000
Ameren Missouri Political Action Committee15675.169642.7810413.523443.93443.900
Missouri Alliance PAC9753.179000440000000
BHA PAC2528.89000137500
Plumbers Local Union No. 8222039.118630.02204326.7802255.0503000
Expand Missouri780.01000000
Citizen Engaged PAC430.5000000
Missouri Senior PAC33953.361000160983.32014026.8500
Good Government for Missouri10061.38500010406.2529.3435.5500
Lumen Missouri Federal Political Action Committee8060500050000000
Health Care Leadership Committee18612.467800780015192200
JNB PAC552.81000562.500
Missouri Growth Association PAC1541.55000000
MidMO Leadership Fund963.040001187.500
Missouri Gaming PAC41803.2635096.6635096.660212500
PG PAC2391.160150000237500
SEIU HCII Missouri PAC39519.290100250171.553373.8500
SWMO Healthcare Committee12463.3905000000
The PAC1144.16000000
WPG PAC7806.64311005510001563.0200
Fifth Ward Democratic Organization4698.06087502457.9762914.230210
Missouri Health Plan Association PAC7879.9735000350000000
Concord Democratic Club1462.35603906.571951540.5500
Blue Springs Democrats1374.4392429551041.481389.5700
Page PAC247483.0489500273636.215083.929003.715001500
Protect Missouri Workers PAC12659.013250032500989.981864.98945945
American Family Political Action Committee - MO27763.115927.8518244.850000
Missourians for a Responsible Budget137003350273880020003000
International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PAC1515.874062.024062.020000
Missouri Growth PAC46604.282000150417.270373000500
Six County PAC15961.5700070000126300
Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)6061.515000.3324925.89029.9400
Uniting Missouri PAC175567.19269230530633.9880755.75353482.543777.3929573.18
Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Political Fund Account No. 133079566.6317554.620000
MSCEW PAC Federal Cmte193.369500190000000
MO Majority PAC LLC45876.7410627.5256960.850252.6300
Southern Missouri Conservative Fund 4405.4502193566.522852.5100
North County Labor Legislative Club2058.920010511838.5300
Cigna Corporation Employee Missouri PAC - Federal Committee242000500000000
Missourians for Sporting Pursuits653.66000000
Eastside Forward PAC29373.171550076108551.6127363.67-1000383.59
Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee5356.9926250262500000
Missouri C PAC37863.891000131632.3308892.2300
Working Americans Leadership PAC903000000
NOVA PAC6483373087174600
Bonhomme Township Republican Club937.265751757.06819.81774.8100
Nucor Missouri PAC32125.22347095950000
Missouri AG PAC36722.771500132221.33011597.4100
Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors27338.7741200147769.22582.015980.4500
Tri-County Labor Legislative Club61804.22217672176711227.4212580.1600
MO State Council of Machinists PAC39465.781192.938248.5203206.8500
Missouri Farmers Care6532.280000020527.93
MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)43642.6612415.2245202.721623.931789.1700
JCDC Truman PAC3587.72163.960236.516812395.9500
Bootheel Conservative Republicans24446.297595.7430204.227246.619346.2900
Crossing Paths1516.843347.137698.112209.536918.1600
Union Pacific Corp FFEG MO Federal Committee15304.4715000150000000
Citizens for a Better Columbia55302.7003000900000
St Louis County Police Association PAC7898.320266004900980000
Oregon County Republican Committee1565000000
St Louis Association of Realtors-PAC84913.5611634.3539994.680000
St Louis Association of Realtors Issues Mobilization2500000000
Fauss Campaign Fund50.3206500000
Missourians for Fair Courts8500975975975975
St Louis City Labor Legislature Club8395.4449008029.0311.361168.3300
Take Back Missouri13784.652380.9924273.290444.6500
Common Sense Conservative Democrats PAC8.6200765860765765
St Charles County Democratic Club2168.260010.520.500
DougPac37461.7422911239112161.213091.2100
Our Revolution: Mid-Missouri1574.351784428.8401980.1700
MO Six PAC13420900028500608000
The Madison PAC4328.5610005.9910016.510000
Missouri Forward PAC20625.741900031500200037576.0800
Professional Firefighters of Central St. Louis County PAC11474.45478788211.251214.7700
Fire Fighters Committee To Elect 2617.42012644.42013583.20469.39
Chouteau PAC8815.90.46131173.1623442568.6800
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 128712167.543364.1211309.330000
Ready by Five STL City 5062.53125122056.442617.9490520.4700
MILA PAC8293.4843203092035.051630.9400
Professional Firefighters of North St Louis County PAC5978.535560626004508.2300
Crawford County Democratic Committee Club2503.9913092820.295.25267.4700
Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Franklin County PAC Fund8897.84228026300472.9600
Heartland Action PAC3548.472010111671.75257.795098.0300
Show Me Growth PAC360190.291160004179173122.937539.7100
Stoddard County Democrat Club1420.20406004154.5800
