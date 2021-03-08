 Press "Enter" to skip to content
blunt-and-kander

Roy Blunt announces retirement: Missouri political figures react

By Conner Kerrigan on March 8, 2021
  

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — After serving more than a decade in the U.S. Senate, Roy Blunt announced Monday that he will not be seeking re-election in 2022. 

“Another lesson I learned here: finish strong. And I intend to,” Blunt said. “Thanks for giving me the chance to work for you.”

The senior senator would have been largely favored to win a general election against his yet-unknown Democratic challenger. So far, former state Sen. Scott Sifton and political newcomer Timothy Shepard have announced their candidacies to be the Democratic nominee, but Blunt’s exit from the race creates significant uncertainty in both parties concerning who will run to succeed him.

Here are some statements from members of both parties about Blunt’s retirement and their potential interest in running for his seat.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R)

“Katie and I will be praying and talking to friends and family about how I can best serve the state of Missouri.”

Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe (R)

“Claudia and I intend to spend some time talking with family, friends, and supporters about how I can best contribute to the future of our great state.”

Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R)

“I have been receiving significant encouragement from supporters across the state to consider running for U.S. Senate. I will continue talking with supporters, my family and praying about how I might best continue serving Missouri.”

U.S. Congressman Jason Smith (R)

“I will continue talking to working class families, farmers, and small business owners across our state to see how I can best serve and protect them…”

U.S. Congresswoman Ann Wagner (R)

“Representing your hometown in public service is both humbling and inspiring at the same time. While the Second District is home, I have been proud to work throughout Missouri prior to my time in public service and am humbled by the outpouring of encouragement from folks across our great state today.  I take their outreach seriously, and plan to discuss with my family what the future holds for me in the coming days.”

Former state Sen. Scott Sifton (D)

“Today’s announcement shows just how high the stakes are for Missouri families next year.”

State Sen. Brian Williams (D) 

“The first time I worked with Sen. Blunt and his office was when he helped our region secure the National Geospatial Agency’s $1.7 billion investment in the City of St. Louis. Back then, I was a young congressional staffer and he was the Junior Senator from Missouri. During that process, Sen. Blunt never let partisanship or posturing stand in the way of achieving a real win for the St. Louis region. It was a lesson in leadership that I carry with me now in the State Senate.

I appreciate the words of support I have received from those encouraging me to explore serving our state in the U.S. Senate. If the extreme fringe of the Republican Party is determined to make Missouri relive past embarrassments from politicians trying to settle old scores, I will do what it takes to make sure Missouri can choose a real leader who won’t back down from a tough fight.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas (D)

“I rise each day thinking about how I can best serve the people of Kansas City and Missouri, and I will consider over the next several weeks whether that is in a statewide position — something no African American in Missouri has ever done. Today, I remain focused on leading our City through the COVID-19 pandemic and our economic recovery.

“Regardless, Kansas Citians and all Missourians deserve representatives in the U.S. Congress who wake up each day to fight for working families throughout our state, and I thank Congressman Cleaver and Congresswoman Bush for working hard this week to ensure vital relief gets to our communities.”

Former U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D)

“I will never run for office again. Nope. Not gonna happen. Never.”

Former Secretary of State Jason Kander (D)

“I’m the President of Veterans Community Project and we’re building campuses for vets around the USA. Love this work, don’t want a new job.”

Gov. Mike Parson (R)

“Roy has worked hard to ensure Missouri is not forgotten by D.C. and we are better for it.”

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R)

“Roy Blunt has been a Missouri institution. A consummate legislator, Roy has worked tirelessly for the state he loves and has served Missourians with distinction. He and Abby have been true friends to Erin and me and our family. We wish them the very best.”

Former Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr (R)

“His leadership will be greatly missed.”

U.S. Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer (R)

“Thank you to my friend Roy Blunt for years of service to our great state.”

State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick

“I know I’m not the only one who learned from watching him work for his constituents—regardless of which part of the state they live in or political party.”

Former U.S. Senator Jim Talent (R)

“As a Missourian, I regret his decision not to run, but he will do outstanding work for the rest of his term…”

Kaitlyn Schallhorn contributed to this report. This story has been updated. 

More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
More from CongressMore posts in Congress »
More from Executive BranchMore posts in Executive Branch »
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from Roy BluntMore posts in Roy Blunt »
More from U.S. House of RepresentativesMore posts in U.S. House of Representatives »
More from U.S. SenateMore posts in U.S. Senate »
More from U.S. SenateMore posts in U.S. Senate »
More from WashingtonMore posts in Washington »