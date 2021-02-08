Former Sen. Scott Sifton running for US Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — As the fallout from last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol continues, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt is facing a Democratic challenger in next year’s election — former state Sen. Scott Sifton.

“Our country is at a critical point in its history,” Sifton said. “We just saw what happens when our leaders don’t stand up for truth and when they don’t put the good of our country over their own political ambitions. Josh Hawley’s dangerous conspiracy theories and attempts to overturn the election helped lead to a deadly insurrection, and Roy Blunt — the ultimate insider — was once again too weak to speak out.”

“I’m running for senate because Missouri deserves better,” he continued. “I’ve always been willing to take on the toughest fights to do right by Missouri families. We need a lot more of that in Washington.”

Sifton will run for Blunt’s seat when it’s up in 2022. While Blunt was not a vocal proponent of challenging the 2020 presidential vote, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley has seen extensive backlash for contributing to the conversation leading up to the violence on Capitol Hill.

A spokesperson for Blunt confirmed he would seek re-election Monday.

Sifton termed out of the state Senate last year, having previously served a term in the lower chamber. Prior to his legislative career, Sifton worked in the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

At OnderLaw, Sifton focuses on environmental cleanup litigation and recouping taxpayer funds spent to combat the opioid crisis. He is a graduate of Truman State University and received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Michigan Law School.

Sifton already has the backing of prominent Missouri Democrats, including State Auditor Nicole Galloway.

“Scott Sifton is the right candidate for the U.S. Senate from Missouri in 2022,” Galloway said in a statement. “Twice elected to the state Senate in a closely contested district, Scott knows how to run and win a campaign focused on working families. Throughout his career, he’s taken on the corruption of our politics, fought against so-called right-to-work, supported health care expansion, and strengthened public schools. I fully support him leading our 2022 statewide ticket. He gives us the best opportunity to win, adding to our U.S. Senate majority, and advancing policies for everyday Missourians.”

Former Senate Minority Floor Leader Gina Walsh also backed Sifton following his announcement.

“Working families deserve a U.S. senator who will fight for them,” she said. “Scott fought on the Senate floor to defeat ‘Right to Work,’ defend public sector collective bargaining, and stop cuts to the minimum wage and unemployment benefits. I know he will always be a champion for working families.”

Democrat Timothy Shepard has also filed with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) to run for the office. National security expert Lucas Kunce said on social media last month he was exploring a possible run as well.