Senator Roy Blunt: A timeline of his career

After a decades-long career in public service for Missouri, U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced Monday he would be leaving his Senate seat in 2022.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best,” Blunt said Monday. “There is still a lot to do, and I look forward to every day this year and next year as I continue to work for you in the Senate.”

From county office to Capitol Hill, here’s a look at Blunt’s career in public service spanning nearly 50 years.

U.S. Senate: 2011-present

Blunt won two elections to the U.S. Senate, eventually becoming the fourth-ranking Republican in the chamber. Blunt serves as the ranking member for the Committee on Rules and Administration as well as the ranking member of the Subcommittee on the Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies. He also serves on the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee as well as the Select Committee on Intelligence.

Additionally, Blunt chairs the Senate Republican Policy Committee and led the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies that organized President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January.

For his focus on agriculture and the economy, Blunt was awarded the Golden Plow award by the American Farm Bureau Federation last year, the organization’s highest congressional honor.

U.S. House of Representatives: 1996-2010

Blunt’s tenure in Congress began in 1996 when he won Missouri’s 7th Congressional District by a wide margin over his Democratic opponent. After a year in the House, Blunt was appointed Chief Deputy Whip before ascending to House Majority Whip in 2002. He also briefly served as acting Majority Leader.

During his time in the House, Blunt served on the House International Relations Committee, as well as Transportation, Agriculture, and Energy and Commerce committees and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

Blunt served seven terms in the U.S. House before winning his bid for Senate.

President of Southwest Baptist University: 1993-1996

Blunt returned to his alma mater, Southwest Baptist University, to serve as president for four years before turning his attention to Capitol Hill.

He graduated from Southwest Baptist University in 1970 with a degree in history. He is the first person in his family to graduate from college, according to his U.S. Senate bio.

Missouri Secretary of State: 1985-1992

Blunt won his bid for Missouri secretary of state in 1985, becoming the first Republican to hold the office in four decades, according to his U.S. Senate bio. He was re-elected to the position with 61 percent of the vote in 1988.

Greene County Clerk: 1972-1984

Blunt’s first elected position was as Greene County Clerk — which he won three times. While serving his third term, Blunt attempted to break into statewide politics with a bid for lieutenant governor, winning the 1980 Republican primary but losing the general election.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn contributed to this report.