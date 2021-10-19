Sam Alexander releases first ad in congressional campaign

Dr. Sam Alexander, an emergency room physician running for the open 7th congressional district seat, released his first ad Tuesday, criticizing Washington, D.C., politicians.

Titled “Prescription for America,” the 70-second spot touts his background in agriculture and health care. With clips of President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi briefly flashing through the ad, Alexander blames national leaders for the national debt increases, border crisis, and small business closures.

“I’m not a career politician,” Alexander said. “In Congress, I will work with you to cut taxes, bring back family-supporting jobs, strengthen our military, secure our border, and stop the reckless spending. We can’t trust the same people who broke our nation to put things right. It’s up to you and me to fix it.”

In addition to the ad, Alexander launched a new campaign website Tuesday as well. Aside from his work as an emergency room physician, Alexander has farms along the Gasconade River, near Fair Play, and near Eureka, Kansas.

Alexander, a staunch conservative, is running in the GOP primary to replace Congressman Billy Long who is vying for U.S. Senate. He ended the third quarter with more than $120,000 cash on hand after bringing in more than $39,000.

He faces primary opponents in state Sen. Eric Burlison, state Sen. Mike Moon, and former state Sen. Jay Wasson. Burlison brought in more than $147,000 during the third quarter and ended the period with nearly $144,000 cash on hand. Moon brought in nearly $104,000 during the third quarter and ended with nearly $97,000 cash on hand.

Wasson officially declared his candidacy on Sept. 30.