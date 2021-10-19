Capitol Briefs: State Tech named fastest-growing college in Missouri

State Technical College of Missouri has been named the fastest-growing college in the state amid years of continuous growth and record enrollment.

The Chronicle of Higher Education handed down the designation based on last year’s enrollment numbers. State Tech’s first-year student population rose by 120 last year compared to 2019, a 17 percent increase in enrollment. With another 5 percent increase in total enrollment reported for the fall 2021 semester, the college has seen a 61 percent increase in population over the past five years.

“How are we able to keep this growth up year after year? It is really about value proposition,” President Shawn Strong said in a statement. “Our mission is to prepare students for profitable employment and a life of learning. Every employee at State Tech knows this and lives the mission.”

This year’s enrollment increased despite limited on-campus or bus tours for interested students due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

WalletHub also named State Tech the No. 1 two-year institution in the country in August based on cost, financing, and career and education outcomes for the third year in a row. The Linn-based technical college boasts a 99 percent placement rate, according to its website.

Founded in 1961, State Tech’s recognition coincides with the college’s 60th anniversary.

Cover photo: statetechmo.edu