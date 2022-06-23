Schatz begins “Return to Reaganism” tour with big ad buy

Jefferson City, Mo. — State Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, who is running for the open U.S. Senate Seat, has kicked-off a “Return to Reaganism” tour along with a big ad buy.

Schatz is hoping the big investment will aid him in winning a crowded Republican primary for the seat left open by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s retirement.

Schatz, who is term-limited in the state Senate, has spent upwards of $700,000 in television and radio spending to provide a boost to his campaign before the airwaves become flooded with political messages after the 4th of July holiday.

“If folks are looking for a polished politician with a fancy degree, then they’ll have plenty of other choices and, frankly, I’m not one of them. If they want a blue-collar businessman with a proven record of delivering conservative results, then I’m your guy. Washington DC already has plenty of politicians fussing and fighting for the cameras,” Schatz said. “Send me to Washington DC and I’ll actually get the job done.”

Schatz’s most recent advertisements talk about his family business, views and motivation to get things done.

“To fix America, we don’t need more talkers, we need more doers,” Schatz said. “When times got tough, with a lot of prayer and a lot of hard work, we rescued our family’s dream. We didn’t focus on fixing blame, we focused on fixing problems. It’s what America needs, blue collar businessmen who will roll up their sleeves and get the job done.”

Schatz along with many others, have shown a distaste for former Gov. Eric Greitens and his campaign for U.S. Senate. Greitens’ recent campaign ad featured him toting a shot-gun and encouraging his supporters to target “RINOs” or moderate Republicans.

“Greitens’ ad is completely irresponsible. That’s why I’m running. It’s time to restore sanity and reject this nonsense. Missouri deserves better,” Schatz said.