Senate Hour by Hour Friday, May 9

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Friday, May 9.
10:00 Hour
The Senate gaveled in
Prayer and Pledge
Roll Call
Senator Luetkemeyer dispensed with reading of the journal
Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have House messages read
Messages were read
Senator Brown (16) refused to cede the Senate’s position on SB 121
Senator Luetkemeyer moved to House bills for third reading formal calendar
Senator Gregory (23) laid his bill on the informal calendar
Senator Schnelting laid his bill on the informal calendar
Senator Bernskoetter laid his bill on the informal calendar
Senator Carter laid her bill on the informal calendar
Senator Fitzwater was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 43
Senator Schroer inquired of Senator Fitzwater
Senator Webber inquired of Senator Fitzwater
Senator Moon inquired of Senator Fitzwater
Senator May inquired of Senator Fitzwater
Senator May inquired of Senator Schroer
Senator May inquired of Senator Washington
Senator May inquired of Senator Roberts
Senator May inquired of Senator Fitzwater
Senator Brattin inquired of Senator Fitzwater
11:00 Hour
Senator Brattin inquired of Senator Fitzwater
Senator Fitzwater closes on the motion
The motion has been adopted by a vote of 32-2
The bill has been third read and finally passed by a vote of 32-2
Senator Hough was recognized on HB 18
The substitute was adopted
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 27-7
Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have House messages read
Messages were read
Senator Hough was recognized for a motion on HB 19
Senator Hough offered an amendment
The amendment was adopted
Senator Hough moved that the bill be third read and finally passed
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 27-7
Senator Hough was recognized for a motion on HB 20
The bill was third read and finally passed
Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 2
The CCR was adopted by a vote of 26-8
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 26-8
Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 3
Senator Washington recused herself from the vote
The CCR was adopted by a vote of 25-8
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 25-8
Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have House messages read
Messages were read
Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 4
The CCR was adopted by a vote of 27-7
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 27-7
Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 5
The CCR was adopted by a vote of 25-8
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 25-8
12:00 Hour
Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 6
The CCR was adopted by a vote of 25-8
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 26-7
Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 7
The CCR was adopted by a vote of 25-7
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 25-7
Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 8
The CCR was adopted by a vote of 31-2
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 31-2
Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 9
The CCR was adopted by a vote of 29-4
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 29-4
Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have House messages read
Messages were read
Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 10
The CCR was adopted by a vote of 25-8
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 25-8
Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 11
The CCR was adopted by a vote of 24-8
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 24-8
The Senate stood at ease
1:00 Hour
Senator Luetkemeyer noticed the absence of a quorum
Quorum was established
Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have House messages read
Messages were read
Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 12
The CCR was adopted by a vote of 20-13
Senator Brattin inquired of Senator Schroer
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 19-14
Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 13
The CCR was adopted by a vote of 26-7
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 26-7
Senator Luetkemeyer moved to announcements
Senator Luetkemeyer moved that the Senate stand at ease
Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have House messages read
Messages were read
Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 17
Senator Black was recognized for a point of personal privilege
Senator May was recognized for a point of personal privilege
Senator Washington was recognized for a point of personal privilege
The CCR was adopted by a vote of 24-6
Senator Hough thanked his colleagues and staffers for helping to get the budget passed
The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 24-8
The Senate adjourned