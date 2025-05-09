Senate Hour by Hour Friday, May 9

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the Senate from Friday, May 9.

10:00 Hour

The Senate gaveled in

Prayer and Pledge

Roll Call

Senator Luetkemeyer dispensed with reading of the journal

Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have House messages read

Messages were read

Senator Brown (16) refused to cede the Senate’s position on SB 121

Senator Luetkemeyer moved to House bills for third reading formal calendar

Senator Gregory (23) laid his bill on the informal calendar

Senator Schnelting laid his bill on the informal calendar

Senator Bernskoetter laid his bill on the informal calendar

Senator Carter laid her bill on the informal calendar

Senator Fitzwater was recognized for a privileged motion on SB 43

Senator Schroer inquired of Senator Fitzwater

Senator Webber inquired of Senator Fitzwater

Senator Moon inquired of Senator Fitzwater

Senator May inquired of Senator Fitzwater

Senator May inquired of Senator Schroer

Senator May inquired of Senator Washington

Senator May inquired of Senator Roberts

Senator May inquired of Senator Fitzwater

Senator Brattin inquired of Senator Fitzwater

11:00 Hour

Senator Brattin inquired of Senator Fitzwater

Senator Fitzwater closes on the motion

The motion has been adopted by a vote of 32-2

The bill has been third read and finally passed by a vote of 32-2

Senator Hough was recognized on HB 18

The substitute was adopted

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 27-7

Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have House messages read

Messages were read

Senator Hough was recognized for a motion on HB 19

Senator Hough offered an amendment

The amendment was adopted

Senator Hough moved that the bill be third read and finally passed

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 27-7

Senator Hough was recognized for a motion on HB 20

The bill was third read and finally passed

Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 2

The CCR was adopted by a vote of 26-8

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 26-8

Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 3

Senator Washington recused herself from the vote

The CCR was adopted by a vote of 25-8

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 25-8

Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have House messages read

Messages were read

Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 4

The CCR was adopted by a vote of 27-7

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 27-7

Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 5

The CCR was adopted by a vote of 25-8

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 25-8

12:00 Hour

Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 6

The CCR was adopted by a vote of 25-8

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 26-7

Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 7

The CCR was adopted by a vote of 25-7

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 25-7

Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 8

The CCR was adopted by a vote of 31-2

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 31-2

Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 9

The CCR was adopted by a vote of 29-4

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 29-4

Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have House messages read

Messages were read

Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 10

The CCR was adopted by a vote of 25-8

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 25-8

Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 11

The CCR was adopted by a vote of 24-8

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 24-8

The Senate stood at ease

1:00 Hour

Senator Luetkemeyer noticed the absence of a quorum

Quorum was established

Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have House messages read

Messages were read

Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 12

The CCR was adopted by a vote of 20-13

Senator Brattin inquired of Senator Schroer

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 19-14

Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 13

The CCR was adopted by a vote of 26-7

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 26-7

Senator Luetkemeyer moved to announcements

Senator Luetkemeyer moved that the Senate stand at ease

Senator Luetkemeyer asked to have House messages read

Messages were read

Senator Hough was recognized for a privileged motion on HB 17

Senator Black was recognized for a point of personal privilege

Senator May was recognized for a point of personal privilege

Senator Washington was recognized for a point of personal privilege

The CCR was adopted by a vote of 24-6

Senator Hough thanked his colleagues and staffers for helping to get the budget passed

The bill was third read and finally passed by a vote of 24-8

The Senate adjourned