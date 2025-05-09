Opinion: SNAP Restrictions Won’t Improve Anyone’s Health

There’s no shortage of bad ideas that persist despite credible evidence to the contrary when it comes to public policymaking. Thinking we can easily improve the health of low-income families by imposing restrictions on their Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is among them.

Yet some state lawmakers are once again pursing legislation that would force Missouri to seek a waiver from the federal government to restrict certain food and beverage purchases under the program, previously called food stamps.

I am a mom, grandmother, grocery shopper and fourth-generation owner of a 105-year-old Missouri business.I am also the next Chairman of the Board of one of Missouri’s largest health systems and a public servant on the Missouri Appellate Judicial Commission.

I care deeply about the health of my family, my community and my fellow Missourians. In our business, we rely on common sense decision-making, and we depend on our government to do the same.

The proposed legislation making its way through Missouri General Assembly was an also-ran from the start. These proposals have failed repeatedly over the years because restrictions are ineffective and do not apply good common sense.

While adult obesity is up 37 percent since 2000, full-calorie soda sales (these are those “sugary drinks” so often referred to) are down nearly 23 percent. Beverage calories per serving are also down 42 percent, which means consumers are getting calories from other things besides full calorie soft drinks.

Sixty percent of my portfolio is zero calorie. Simply put, if we’re going to improve the health of citizens, government will need strong allies with innovation from the non-alcoholic beverage industry.

There is NO evidence to support that SNAP restrictions will improve the health of anyone. Restrictions allow bureaucrats to decide what is good and what is bad, and they rely on the 18-year-old checker to be the food police.

Restrictions also increase the role of government regulating Missouri business while increasing the taxpayer dollars, reducing the efficiency and effectiveness of government – the opposite of what voters messaged in November. It may be well-intentioned, but it smacks of elitism.

Like other such proposals that have come and gone over the years, this bill does nothing to reduce the waste, fraud and abuse in the SNAP program. In fact, it creates more opportunities for this to take place.

Yes, it’s true Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders intends to file a waiver. Some states are following her lead.

Missouri has no reputation for following anyone.

We should lead the work on the complex problem of obesity with businesses, industry and community partners. This is an opportunity for Missouri to do something transformational.