House Hour by Hour Friday, May 9

During the last two weeks of the session, The Missouri Times will bring you hourly updates of floor activity for each chamber. Below is all the activity in the House from Friday, May 9.

10:00 Hour

The House gavelled in shortly before 10:30am

The journal was approved.

Points of personal privilege.

Introduction of special guests.

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption CCR SS SCS HCS HB 2. The bill was adopted 137-8.

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR SS SCS HCS HB 2 be third read and passed. The bill passed 135 – 9

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption CCR SCS HCS HB 3. The bill was adopted 118-18.

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR SCS HCS HB 3 be third read and passed. The bill passed 121-13.

11:00 Hour

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption CCR SCS HCS HB 4. The bill was adopted 140-6.

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR SCS HCS HB 4 be third read and passed. The bill passed 139-6.

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption CCR SCS HCS HB 5. The bill was adopted 142-2.

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR SCS HCS HB 5 be third read and passed. The bill passed 144-2.

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption CCR SCS HCS HB 6. The bill was adopted 138-9.

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR SCS HCS HB 6 be third read and passed. The bill passed 137-10.

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption CCR SCS HCS HB 7. The bill was adopted 137-6.

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR SCS HCS HB 7 be third read and passed. The bill passed 141-4.

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption CCR SCS HCS HB 8. The bill was adopted 145-2.

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR SCS HCS HB 8 be third read and passed. The bill passed 144-2.

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption CCR SCS HCS HB 9. The bill was adopted 143-3.

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR SCS HCS HB 9 be third read and passed. The bill passed 145-3.

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption CCR SCS HCS HB 10. The bill was adopted 132-18.

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR SCS HCS HB 10 be third read and passed. The bill passed 133-16.

12:00

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption CCR SCS HCS HB 11. The bill was adopted 132-16.

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR SCS HCS HB 11 be third read and passed. The bill passed 133-14.

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption CCR SCS HCS HB 12.

Rep. Riley moved for a PQ. The PQ passed 95-45

The bill was adopted 82-54-6.

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR SCS HCS HB 12 be third read and passed. The bill passed 84-55-4.

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption CCR SCS HCS HB 13. The bill was adopted 138-7.

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR SCS HCS HB 13 be third read and passed. The bill passed 139-7.

1:00 Hour

Rep. Deaton moved for the adoption CCR SCS HCS HB 17. The bill was adopted 139-17.

Both Rep. Fogle and Rep. Deaton gave speeches on the floor.

Rep. Deaton moved that CCR SCS HCS HB 17 be third read and passed. The bill passed 141-3.

Rep. Diehl moved for the adoption SS HB 1041. The bill was adopted 122-10.

Rep. Diehl moved that SS HB 1041 be third read and passed. The bill passed 123-19.

Rep. Van Schoiack moved for the adoption HCS SS SB 50, E.C. .

Rep. Casteel moved for the adoption of House Amendment 1. The amendment was adopted.

The bill was adopted.

Rep. Van Schoiack moved that HCS SS SB 50, E.C. be third read and passed. The bill passed 128 – 7. Rep. Van Schoiack also moved for the adoption of the emergency clause. The clause was not adopted.