Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center summer activities

BRANSON, Mo.— Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery & Conservation Center is hosting many activities over the summer for all ages to be a part of.

Join many others at Belladonna Pond at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery on Saturday, June 11 to learn the basics of fishing. Children 15 and younger will have the chance to fish for sunfish and catfish, with the opportunity to keep some of the fish they catch. If you have your own equipment please bring it. We will be providing worms for bait. A few loaner fishing poles will be available. This event is in conjunction with Free Fishing Weekend in Missouri.

From Memorial Day until Labor Day, you can take a guided tour of Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery in Branson. Tours are free and last approximately 35 minutes, every Tuesday at 10 A.M, 11 A.M, 1 P.M, and 2 P.M. You do not need to register, just be in the Conservation Center lobby just before tour time. The Hatchery is closed every Sunday and Monday and on all state holidays.

Lastly, please join many other new fishermen at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery to learn all about how to cast a fly rod. This event will take place Saturday, June 25th from 10 am-noon, registration is required and there are limited spots available. We have several fly fishing rigs available, but students are encouraged to bring their own gear if possible. Dress for the weather. A brimmed hat and polarized sunglasses are recommended. We will not be wading, so waders are not needed. To register for this event please click, here.

For more information email Shepherd@mdc.mo.gov or call (417) 334-4865 ext. 0.