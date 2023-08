Show Me Missourah: Governor Matt Blunt Part One

Matt Blunt, the 54th Governor of Missouri, sat down with Scott Faughn to discuss his past political life, but also what his future holds.

Governor Blunt served 10 years in the Navy prior to his service as Missouri Secretary of State in 2004, and Governor from 2005-2009. This is part one of a two-part series, with part two being released within the upcoming weeks.