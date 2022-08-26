Missouri Forest Products Association endorses Kehoe for 2024 Governor race

Jefferson City, Mo. — Two years out from the 2024 gubernatorial election Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe has secured himself another endorsement, this time from the Missouri Forest Products Association.

“It’s an honor to receive the early support of the MFPA and its members,” Kehoe said in a press release. “MFPA has made Missouri a national leader in the forest products industry, helping drive our economy by contributing thousands of jobs and billions of dollars of economic impact.”

Kehoe now has 11 early endorsements as the lone GOP candidate that has officially announced a bid for Governor. Kehoe’s endorsements include the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, Missouri Soybeans and the Missouri Cattlemen’s association.

“We are proud to make this early endorsement and support this campaign because we know Mike Kehoe will

get the job done to keep Missouri’s economy growing,” Brian Brookshire, executive director for Missouri Forest Products, said in a press release. “MFPA members know Mike will continue to have their backs as governor because he is a small businessman with real-world leadership experience”

Kehoe’s early endorsements will be necessary for him to upset his presumed opponent, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Ashcroft’s name recognition and family popularity will make him hard to beat.

Ashcroft hasn’t officially announced his run for Governor. However, his political committee is registered to run for statewide office in 2024 and has raised over $200,000 in contributions over the last election cycle, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Kehoe has raised over $500,000 this election cycle, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission.