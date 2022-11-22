Automobile Dealers Association endorse Kehoe for governor

The Missouri Automobile Dealers Association (MADA) has endorsed current Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in his bid for governor in 2024. Kehoe has served as Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor since 2018. He was elected to the position in 2020.

“It’s an honor to receive the early support of MADA and its members,” Kehoe said. “Each day Missouri’s auto industry and our dealers help drive our economy by contributing thousands of jobs and delivering billions of dollars in economic impact to our state. I am proud to stand with them and all small business owners to fight for common sense policies that build a better Missouri for our job creators and working families.”

MADA represents a plethora of automotive retailers and car dealerships across the state.

“Mike Kehoe understands our business, and small business as a whole, like no other elected official in the State of Missouri,” said Doug Smith, President of MADA. “I have known and worked with Mike since his time in public office, and he’s one of the best, most effective statesmen I have ever seen. This decision was extremely easy for us. While campaign endorsements are not a typical practice of the 84-year-old private industry trade association, it is a unique opportunity and privilege to endorse one of our very own dealers.”

This endorsement is Kehoe’s 12th in total. He has received a slew of endorsements from a wide range of groups. Thus far he has received endorsements from some of the largest agriculture groups, such as the Missouri Soybean Association, the Missouri Corn Grower’s Association and the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. He has also received other endorsements from groups representing businesses and trades, including the Associated General Contractors of Missouri and the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police.

Kehoe, a republican is seeking the gubernatorial nomination as well as State Senator Bill Eigel. However, many expect Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to join the race next year. While no democrat has announced their intentions to run there is speculation that House Minority Leader Crystal Quade and Kansas City Mayor Quentin Lucas are considering a run.