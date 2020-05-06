St. Louis representative organizes COVID-19 testing center

A St. Louis area state representative partnered with the Missouri Department of Senior Services (DHSS) and Affinia Healthcare to establish a mobile COVID-19 testing site in his district.

Rep. Steve Roberts collaborated with the health care organizations to establish this mobile site at the Victor Roberts building in North St. Louis. The site opened Monday and saw a sizable turnout, with 50 people receiving the COVID-19 test.

“This past Sunday, St. Louis posted its highest number of new cases for a single day since the outbreak began,” Roberts said in a statement. “Of the seventy residents of the city who have died, 67 percent are African American. We desperately needed more testing sites accessible in the area where the virus has proven most devastating.”

Roberts praised the partnership between Affinia Healthcare and DHSS as well as the way the event was held.

“The fact that our family was able to provide a large site in a centralized location will make it easier to provide the social distancing needed while people are waiting to be tested,” he said. “With no fee and no referral needed, we can get more people tested which is the key to reducing transmission.”

“We are here testing in the 63113 zip code,” Dr. Kendra Holmes of Affinia Healthcare said. “This is one of the hot spots in St. Louis City, so we are very happy to be able to provide these services.”

St. Louis has seen a total of 1,315 positive cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths as of Wednesday morning. The county has had 3,467 cases and 189 deaths.

“I urge people to get tested, even if they are asymptomatic,” Roberts added. “You can unknowingly have the coronavirus and pass it to someone who is vulnerable and cause a life-threatening situation. Testing not only helps those that are ill, but those who want to protect others.”

Roberts will host another testing event on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Roberts is running for a state Senate seat to replace the term-limited Jamilah Nasheed.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.