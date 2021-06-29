State audit of Lawrence County is underway

Auditor Galloway encourages citizens with relevant information to contact Whistleblower Hotline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway said today her office has begun a regularly scheduled audit of Lawrence County, located in southwest Missouri. The most recent audit of Lawrence County was completed in December 2016, with the county receiving an overall rating of “poor.” A follow-up report, released in 2017, showed county officials had made some progress addressing the issues reported in the audit, but that some concerns remained.

“This audit will provide an independent review of Lawrence County government operations to ensure taxpayer resources have been used appropriately and to recommend improvements that will better serve citizens,” Auditor Galloway said. “If anyone in the community has feedback that may be helpful, I encourage them to reach out through my Whistleblower Hotline.”­­

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in these audits or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.