Taylor Burks Launches Bid for Missouri’s 5th Congressional District

Taylor Burks, a Navy veteran and former Boone County official, is entering the race for Missouri’s 5th Congressional District.

Burks, of Hartsburg, brings a resume that spans military command, state government administration, higher education leadership, and private-sector executive management. A fifth-generation Missourian, he grew up on his grandparents’ cattle farm in the Ozarks.

A commander in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves, Burks served nearly eight years on active duty, including three combat zone deployments, before continuing his service in the reserves. Over the course of his military career, he has held roles such as chief of operations, director of logistics, and director of strategic planning for multiple commands, overseeing global, multi-agency logistics operations. His military service has included recognition with the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Commendation Medal, two Navy Commendation Medals, and two Navy Achievement Medals.

Following his military service, Burks transitioned into both public and private leadership roles. He most recently served as president and general manager of Rost, Incorporated, overseeing a parent company with more than 250 employees across seven subsidiaries focused on outdoor design and construction, home services, retail, wholesale distribution, and outdoor entertainment.

In state government, Burks previously served as director of the Missouri Division of Labor Standards, where he oversaw labor policy implementation and compliance operations. He also served as director of distribution, logistics, and asset management for the University of Missouri System and as Boone County Clerk, giving him experience administering elections and managing county operations.

Burks is a 2008 graduate of the University of Missouri, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in justice systems, graduating cum laude. He later earned a Master of Arts in administrative leadership from the University of Oklahoma and a Master of Accounting from Washington University in St. Louis.

Beyond his professional work, Burks has been active in central Missouri civic life. He has served as president of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri and the Southern Boone YMCA and remains active with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #280.

The race for the republican nomination for Missouri’s Fifth congressional district could see several high profile figures from the state join in as well, including State Senators Rick Brattin and Kurtis Gregory as well as Jackson County legislator Sean Smith.