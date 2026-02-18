Press Release: Tim Bosch Announces Candidacy for Missouri House of Representatives, District 98

Manchester, MO — Tim Bosch, a lifelong Missourian, retired telecommunications area manager, and lifelong community member, announces run for the Missouri House of Representatives in District 98.

Bosch is seeking to bring practical experience, steady leadership, and a strong sense of accountability to Jefferson City. Bosch says his focus is on representing the full district—listening first, working across differences, and solving real problems that affect families, seniors, and small businesses.

“I’ve spent my entire life working, raising a family, and serving my community right here in St. Louis County,” Bosch said. “District 98 deserves a representative who understands everyday challenges, respects taxpayers, and is willing to work with anyone to get things done.”

Born in Clayton and raised in Crestwood, Bosch has lived in Missouri for 66 years. He graduated from St. Justin, Vianney High School, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in management and economics from Southeast Missouri State University. His career began with part-time jobs such as paper routes and restaurant work, followed by roles in financial services and retail management.

Bosch spent the majority of his professional career with Southwestern Bell Telephone, starting as a linesman and later working as an installer and cable repair technician. In 1989, he was promoted into management overseeing field operations, an experience that required balancing budgets, managing teams, and delivering reliable service to customers across the state. His final position was over field operations for Business Services in Missouri and Arkansas. The operation handled high speed data services, 911, Data Center connectivity, PBX and ATT Long lines protection.

In addition to his professional background, Bosch has remained active in the community, including service with the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). He and his wife of 40 years, Maureen “Molly” Bosch, raised two daughters and are proud grandparents to four grandchildren. They are proud members of St Joseph Parish in Manchester.

Bosch’s priorities include lowering taxes, improving unsatisfactory roadways throughout the district, and giving local businesses, and those they employ, the ability to grow and thrive.

“Good government isn’t about headlines—it’s about showing up, listening, and making thoughtful decisions,” Bosch said. “I’m running to bring a steady, common-sense voice to the State House.”





