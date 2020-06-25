The Governor should have the ham breakfast at the State Fair

It was predictable that after the protests began to subside, the urban liberals would come back to the coronavirus.

The problem is that when you build an entire career as a medical scientist, then take six weeks off to be a political scientist, it is really impossible to be credible as a medical scientist again. Folks just ain’t real likely to go snipe hunting twice.

The Governor has really worked hard to appease the folks who want to be locked down in a basement for the rest of the year. He is now taking a lot of heat from some people in St. Louis County for allowing local elected officials to respond to the crisis as they see fit.

If you live in St. Louis and Kansas City, your local officials can order you around as much as you like. If you like government ordering you around, then come August you can re-elect your local government leaders, and they can order your life step-by-step every day if that is what you choose.

If you don’t, you can move to Franklin or Jefferson counties.

I just hope Vince Lampe, the Presiding Commissioner of Butler County, doesn’t change this mind and continues to leave folks alone. I’d hate to see folks start moving to Stoddard County.

Personally, I think letting local officials do what they think is right is the best call, but reasonable folks can differ.

The Governor has announced that the State Fair will happen starting August 13, I’m sure with some reasonable precautions but count on Gussie there and devouring some cotton candy. The State Fair is an outstanding celebration of our state and its history, and it’s right to move forward. Chris Chinn and Mark Wolfe and everyone involved do a great job, and they are more than up to this year’s unique challenges.

One especially fun part of the fair is the Governor’s Ham Breakfast. When he announced the fair was going forward the Governor was asked if he would hold the ham breakfast, and — likely because he had a few more things on his mind than what he was having for breakfast in three months from then — said he hadn’t decided.

Well, this one simple West Butler County hillbilly thinks it would be a real shame for him not to have this annual celebration of our state and its traditions.

Look, coronavirus is serious. A lot of Missourians have tested positive, several of them have gotten sick, many Missourians who were already sick have died, and some completely healthy Missourians have contracted the virus and died.

It’s a really serious catastrophe. Anyone who tells you it’s not isn’t leveling with you. This is why the cry to flatten the curve was a serious notion, and I’m proud of Missourians for stepping up.

The curve of those hospitalized has flattened.

The curve of those on ventilators has not only flattened, its nonexistent.

There were arguments that the key to reopening was testing.

Well, now any Missourian can be tested.

Schools will be open in August, and Dr. Choi has assured everyone that the Tigers will take to Faurot Field this fall to a full house of Mizzou fans.

Many more people will test positive as the entire state is back to work. Some of them will get sick, and very unfortunately, some people will still die from coronavirus.

However, that is true of many diseases and many viruses, and whenever the state got going again, those unfortunate facts would still be true until there is a vaccine. Even then, any vaccine has risks associated with them.

The truth is that the government can’t eliminate all the risks out of life for you.

Missouri has to move forward intelligently, and the Governor is the leader of Missouri.

He should lead, and leading means moving on with the state’s traditions.

Now, of course, the urban liberal newspapers will complain and grouse that he is killing people.

Kinda like they did after Missourians made the awful decision to go to the lake on Memorial Day. We all remember the catastrophe of hospitalizations that followed … oh, wait no they were completely wrong.

However, let’s be serious. He is a Republican, and it’s an election year. They will be complaining about something he does that week on Wednesday: If he has the ham breakfast they will complain about that on Thursday, then complain about something different on Friday.

After all, you can’t listen to them too much when making decisions. The voters don’t. If they did, Russ Carnahan would be making this decision. If he listened to them, taxes would be sky high, and the police would be defunded.

The Governor is the leader of the state and leading the state back to normal is not only his job but his personal responsibility.

People should be smart. If you’re reading this from a nursing home, you probably shouldn’t come to the ham breakfast. If you thought the St. Louis travel advisory was anything more than brilliant politics, you probably shouldn’t come to the ham breakfast. If you haven’t left your basement since St. Paddy’s then you probably shouldn’t make your first trip outside the ham breakfast.

However, if you wanna come and you wanna wear a mask you should. If you get to thinking someone is laughing at you come sit by me, our table will have your back. No shame in being cautious.

If you are healthy and want to come experience a great Missouri tradition that is stronger than urban liberal virtue shaming message your ol hillbilly pal and I’ll get you a ticket.

After all, if he really wants to placate the urban liberals’ concerns, he could always just call it the Governor’s Ham Protest, because anyone who reads the liberal media knows coronavirus doesn’t spread at protests.

Sunday on This Week in Missouri Politics our featured guest will be State Senator Brian Williams and check Show Me Missourah this weekend for the history of Cass County featuring the magnificent Chris Molendorp.