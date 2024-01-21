Scott Faughn is joined by Senator Bill Eigel. On the panel Scott is joined by Rep. Aaron Crossley, Rep. Besty Fogle, Rep. David Casteel, and Rep. Chantelle Nickson-Clark.
This Week in Missouri Politics – January 21, 2023
More from CampaignsMore posts in Campaigns »
- Press Release: State Representative Travis Smith Announces Candidacy for State Senate
- Press Release: Businessman Dan Blake enters Lee’s Summit school board race
- Press Release: Todd “Coach” Berck Announces Campaign for Missouri House District 56
- TWMP Midweek Update – January 9, 2024
- Press Release: Ron Fowler announces state house campaign in Blue Springs
More from FeaturedMore posts in Featured »
- Husch Blackwell Strategies announces Public Affairs consultancy
- Press Release: Missouri Freedom Caucus Calls For Republican Leaders To Follow Through On IP Reform
- Press Release: State Representative Travis Smith Announces Candidacy for State Senate
- TWMP Midweek Update – January 17, 2024
- Opinion: Congress Must Continue to Protect Seniors
More from LegislatureMore posts in Legislature »
- Husch Blackwell Strategies announces Public Affairs consultancy
- Press Release: Missouri Freedom Caucus Calls For Republican Leaders To Follow Through On IP Reform
- Press Release: State Representative Travis Smith Announces Candidacy for State Senate
- TWMP Midweek Update – January 17, 2024
- Opinion: Congress Must Continue to Protect Seniors
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
- Husch Blackwell Strategies announces Public Affairs consultancy
- Press Release: Missouri Freedom Caucus Calls For Republican Leaders To Follow Through On IP Reform
- Press Release: State Representative Travis Smith Announces Candidacy for State Senate
- TWMP Midweek Update – January 17, 2024
- Press Release: Businessman Dan Blake enters Lee’s Summit school board race