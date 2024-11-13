Press Release: Ginger Steinmetz Joins AT Government Strategies as Vice President of Legislative Affairs and Public Policy

AT Government Strategies, a subsidiary of Armstrong Teasdale LLP, is pleased to announce the addition of Ginger Steinmetz as Vice President of Legislative Affairs and Public Policy.

Steinmetz has over 35 years of lobbying experience, including nine years of association management experience. For the majority of the past 24 years, she has represented clients before the General Assembly, working in a wide range of policy areas, including agriculture, county government, crime victims, education, health care, Medicaid, mental health, natural resources, public health, pharmaceuticals, state parks and transportation. She also has experience working with state budget issues.

“We are so pleased and energized by the addition of Ginger to our existing team of lobbyists and government affairs professionals at ATGS,” said Jon Dalton, President and CEO of ATGS. “Her decades of experience on legislative matters and trusted relationships throughout the State of Missouri allows us to even better represent our clients’ interests and expand the range of services we offer in the area of public policy and regulation.”

Having worked for two statewide elected officials, Steinmetz offers a unique perspective on the legislative process. She served as Legislative Director for Attorney General Chris Koster, lobbying his legislative and budgetary priorities before the General Assembly. She also lobbied on behalf of the Governor’s office as the Assistant Director of Legislative Affairs for the late Gov. Mel Carnahan. She developed the Governor’s legislative priorities and budget for the upcoming sessions and lobbied those priorities before the Missouri General Assembly.

About AT Government Strategies LLC: AT Government Strategies LLC (ATGS) is a subsidiary of Armstrong Teasdale LLP. This public affairs, lobbying and consulting group provides full-service government relations and strategic counsel to companies, industry associations and other professional entities across a wide range of business sectors at the federal, state and local levels. ATGS does not provide legal services. To learn more, visit www.atgovernmentstrategies.com.