Missouri Right to Life announces endorsements

The Missouri Right to Life (MRL) PAC has endorsed several candidates for Missouri’s August 6, 2024 Primary Election. MRL endorsed candidates in 8 Federal and 5 Statewide races, 11 Missouri Senate District races, and 93 Missouri State House District races.
“As the political arm of Missouri Right to Life, MRL PAC takes its responsibility seriously to our members, as well as to Missouri voters, to identify and support candidates who are committed to upholding the sanctity of human life through public policy,” said Dave Plemmons, MRL PAC Chairman.
In the race for governor, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was previously endorsed by the MoRightToLife PAC back in July of 2023. Ashcroft currently faces Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, and State Senator Bill Eigel in the Republican primary, and currently sits at 23% in recent polls.
Lawyer David Wasinger was the PAC’s choice for Lieutenant Governor. Wasinger will face State Senators Lincoln Hough and Holly Rehder for the seat in August.
As for the Secretary of State race, State Senator Denny Hoskins received the sole endorsement in the crowded race. Senator Hoskins faces Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller, State Representative Adam Schwadron, House Speaker Dean Plocher, State Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman, Judge Mike Carter, and Valentina Gomez.
The Attorney General’s race saw two endorsements for both incumbent Attorney General Andrew Bailey and his opponent Will Scharf.
On the federal level, Senator Josh Hawley took home the endorsement and all incumbent U.S Representatives, Ann Wagner of HD 2, Bob Onder of HD 3, Mark Alford of HD 4, Sam Graves of HD 6, Eric Burlison of HD 7, and Jason Smith of HD 8 received endorsements.
Below is a full list of the endorsements.
Federal Races
U.S. President
Donald J. Trump (R)
U.S. Senator
Josh Hawley (R) I
Governor
John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (R)
Lieutenant Governor
Dave Wasinger (R)
Secretary of State
Denny Hoskins (R)
State Treasurer
Cody Smith (R)
Andrew Koenig (R)
Vivek Malek (R) I
Missouri Statewide
Attorney General
Will Scharf (R)
Andrew Bailey (R) I
U.S. Congress District 2
Ann Wagner (R) I
U.S. Congress District 3
Bob Onder (R)
U.S. Congress District 4
Mark Alford (R) I
U.S. Congress District 6
Sam Graves (R) I
U.S. Congress District 7
Eric Burlison (R) I
U.S. Congress District 8
Jason Smith (R) I
Missouri Senate
District 1
Robert J. Crump (R)
District 3
Mike Henderson (R)
Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway (R)
District 9
Derron Black (R)
District 11
Aaron McMullen (R)
Joe Nicola (R)
David Martin (R)
District 15
Mark A. Harder (R)
Jim Bowlin (R)
David Gregory (R)
(Only odd numbered senate districts have elections in 2024)
District 21
Doug Richey (R)
District 23
Adam Schnelting (R)
District 27
Christina (Chris) Dodson Dinkins (R)
District 29
Mike Moon (R) I
District 31
Rick Brattin (R) I
District 33
Brad Hudson (R)
Missouri House of Representatives
District 1
Jeff Farnan (R) I
District 2
Mazzie Christensen (R) I
District 3
Danny Busick (R) I
District 5
Louis Riggs (R) I
District 6
Ed Lewis (R) I
District 15
Mike Jones (R)
District 19
Karen L. Spalding (R)
District 21
Marjain Breitenbach (R)
District 26
Anthony Zarantonello (R)
District 29
Robert A. Bruette (R)
District 32
Jeff Coleman (R) I
District 33
Chris Sander (R) I
District 34
JC Crossley (R)
District 36
Dave Thomas (R)
District 39
Mark Meirath (R)
District 41
Doyle Justus (R) I
District 42
Jeff Myers (R) I
District 43
Kent Haden (R) I
District 44
Bryce Beal (R)
John Martin (R)
District 48
Tim Taylor (R) I
District 49
Jim Schulte (R) I
District 51
Mark W. Nolte (R)
Kerrick Alumbaugh (R)
District 52
Bradley Pollitt (R) I
District 53
Terry Thompson (R) I
District 54
Brandon Phelps (R)
Matthew Sergent (R)
District 55
William (Bill) Irwin (R)
District 56
Michael Davis (R) I
District 57
Rodger L. Reedy (R) I
District 58
Willard Haley (R) I
District 60
Dave Griffith (R) I
District 61
Bruce Sassmann (R) I
District 62
Sherri Gallick (R) I
District 64
Tony Lovasco (R) I
District 65
Wendy L. Hausman (R) I
District 69
Scott A. Miller (R)
District 74
Jack Howard (R)
District 78
Jim Povolish (R)
District 80
Kirk Hilzinger (R)
District 87
John Rommel (R)
Daniel Hyatt (R)
District 92
Kenneth Abram (R)
Cijo Mathews (R)
District 97
David Casteel (R) I
District 100
Philip Oehlerking (R) I
District 101
Ben Keathley (R) I
District 102
Richard William West (R) I
District 103
Dave Hinman (R) I
District 104
Terri Violet (R)
Jeremy J. Lloyd (R)
District 106
Travis Wilson (R) I
District 107
Mark Matthiesen (R) I
District 108
Max Calfo (R)
Mike Costlow (R)
District 110
Justin Sparks (R) I
District 113
Phil Amato (R) I
District 114
Ken Waller (R) I
District 115
Bill Lucas (R)
Dominic (Dom) Lawson (R)
District 116
Dale L. Wright (R) I
District 117
Becky Laubinger (R)
Mike Miller (R)
Chad Brown Sr. (R)
District 118
Mike McGirl (R) I
District 119
Brad Banderman (R) I
District 120
John W. Hewkin (R)
Lancer Blair (R)
District 121
Bill Hardwick (R) I
District 125
Dane Diehl (R) I
District 127
Ann Kelley (R) I
District 128
Christopher D Warwick (R)
District 130
Bishop Davidson (R) I
District 131
Bill Owen (R) I
District 132
Stephanos Freeman (R)
Bernadean McAfee (R)
District 133
Melanie Stinnett (R) I
District 134
Alex Riley (R) I
District 135
Michael Hasty (R)
District 136
Jim Robinette (R)
District 137
Darin Chappell (R) I
District 138
Tom Franiak (R)
Burt Whaley (R)
District 139
Bob Titus (R) I
District 140
Jamie Ray Gragg (R) I
District 141
Melissa Schmidt (R)
Zach Williams (R)
District 143
Bennie Cook (R) I
District 144
Joe Loyd (R)
Tony R Harbison (R)
Paul Usher II (R)
District 145
Bryant Wolfin (R)
Dave Soto (R)
District 146
Barry D. Hovis (R) I
District 147
John Voss (R) I
District 148
David A Dolan (R)
Gary Senciboy (R)
District 149
Donnie Brown (R) I
District 151
Steve W Jordan (R)
District 152
Hardy Billington (R) I
District 153
Vinnie Clubb (R)
Keith W. Elliott (R)
District 154
Lisa Durnell (R)
Mark B. Collins (R)
District 155
Julie AuBuchon (R)
Matthew Overcast (R)
District 156
Brian H. Seitz (R) I
District 157
Mitch Boggs (R) I
District 158
Scott Cupps (R) I
District 159
Dirk E. Deaton (R) I
District 160
Ben Baker (R) I
District 161
Lane Jay Roberts (R) I
District 163
Cathy Jo Loy (R)