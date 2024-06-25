Missouri Right to Life announces endorsements

The Missouri Right to Life (MRL) PAC has endorsed several candidates for Missouri’s August 6, 2024 Primary Election. MRL endorsed candidates in 8 Federal and 5 Statewide races, 11 Missouri Senate District races, and 93 Missouri State House District races.

“As the political arm of Missouri Right to Life, MRL PAC takes its responsibility seriously to our members, as well as to Missouri voters, to identify and support candidates who are committed to upholding the sanctity of human life through public policy,” said Dave Plemmons, MRL PAC Chairman.

In the race for governor, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was previously endorsed by the MoRightToLife PAC back in July of 2023. Ashcroft currently faces Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, and State Senator Bill Eigel in the Republican primary, and currently sits at 23% in recent polls.

Lawyer David Wasinger was the PAC’s choice for Lieutenant Governor. Wasinger will face State Senators Lincoln Hough and Holly Rehder for the seat in August.

As for the Secretary of State race, State Senator Denny Hoskins received the sole endorsement in the crowded race. Senator Hoskins faces Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller, State Representative Adam Schwadron, House Speaker Dean Plocher, State Senator Mary Elizabeth Coleman, Judge Mike Carter, and Valentina Gomez.

The Attorney General’s race saw two endorsements for both incumbent Attorney General Andrew Bailey and his opponent Will Scharf.

On the federal level, Senator Josh Hawley took home the endorsement and all incumbent U.S Representatives, Ann Wagner of HD 2, Bob Onder of HD 3, Mark Alford of HD 4, Sam Graves of HD 6, Eric Burlison of HD 7, and Jason Smith of HD 8 received endorsements.

Below is a full list of the endorsements.

Federal Races

U.S. President

Donald J. Trump (R)

U.S. Senator

Josh Hawley (R) I

Governor

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft (R)

Lieutenant Governor

Dave Wasinger (R)

Secretary of State

Denny Hoskins (R)

State Treasurer

Cody Smith (R)

Andrew Koenig (R)

Vivek Malek (R) I

Missouri Statewide

Attorney General

Will Scharf (R)

Andrew Bailey (R) I

U.S. Congress District 2

Ann Wagner (R) I

U.S. Congress District 3

Bob Onder (R)

U.S. Congress District 4

Mark Alford (R) I

U.S. Congress District 6

Sam Graves (R) I

U.S. Congress District 7

Eric Burlison (R) I

U.S. Congress District 8

Jason Smith (R) I

Missouri Senate

District 1

Robert J. Crump (R)

District 3

Mike Henderson (R)

Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway (R)

District 9

Derron Black (R)

District 11

Aaron McMullen (R)

Joe Nicola (R)

David Martin (R)

District 15

Mark A. Harder (R)

Jim Bowlin (R)

David Gregory (R)

(Only odd numbered senate districts have elections in 2024)

District 21

Doug Richey (R)

District 23

Adam Schnelting (R)

District 27

Christina (Chris) Dodson Dinkins (R)

District 29

Mike Moon (R) I

District 31

Rick Brattin (R) I

District 33

Brad Hudson (R)

Missouri House of Representatives

District 1

Jeff Farnan (R) I

District 2

Mazzie Christensen (R) I

District 3

Danny Busick (R) I

District 5

Louis Riggs (R) I

District 6

Ed Lewis (R) I

District 15

Mike Jones (R)

District 19

Karen L. Spalding (R)

District 21

Marjain Breitenbach (R)

District 26

Anthony Zarantonello (R)

District 29

Robert A. Bruette (R)

District 32

Jeff Coleman (R) I

District 33

Chris Sander (R) I

District 34

JC Crossley (R)

District 36

Dave Thomas (R)

District 39

Mark Meirath (R)

District 41

Doyle Justus (R) I

District 42

Jeff Myers (R) I

District 43

Kent Haden (R) I

District 44

Bryce Beal (R)

John Martin (R)

District 48

Tim Taylor (R) I

District 49

Jim Schulte (R) I

District 51

Mark W. Nolte (R)

Kerrick Alumbaugh (R)

District 52

Bradley Pollitt (R) I

District 53

Terry Thompson (R) I

District 54

Brandon Phelps (R)

Matthew Sergent (R)

District 55

William (Bill) Irwin (R)

District 56

Michael Davis (R) I

District 57

Rodger L. Reedy (R) I

District 58

Willard Haley (R) I

District 60

Dave Griffith (R) I

District 61

Bruce Sassmann (R) I

District 62

Sherri Gallick (R) I

District 64

Tony Lovasco (R) I

District 65

Wendy L. Hausman (R) I

District 69

Scott A. Miller (R)

District 74

Jack Howard (R)

District 78

Jim Povolish (R)

District 80

Kirk Hilzinger (R)

District 87

John Rommel (R)

Daniel Hyatt (R)

District 92

Kenneth Abram (R)

Cijo Mathews (R)

District 97

David Casteel (R) I

District 100

Philip Oehlerking (R) I

District 101

Ben Keathley (R) I

District 102

Richard William West (R) I

District 103

Dave Hinman (R) I

District 104

Terri Violet (R)

Jeremy J. Lloyd (R)

District 106

Travis Wilson (R) I

District 107

Mark Matthiesen (R) I

District 108

Max Calfo (R)

Mike Costlow (R)

District 110

Justin Sparks (R) I

District 113

Phil Amato (R) I

District 114

Ken Waller (R) I

District 115

Bill Lucas (R)

Dominic (Dom) Lawson (R)

District 116

Dale L. Wright (R) I

District 117

Becky Laubinger (R)

Mike Miller (R)

Chad Brown Sr. (R)

District 118

Mike McGirl (R) I

District 119

Brad Banderman (R) I

District 120

John W. Hewkin (R)

Lancer Blair (R)

District 121

Bill Hardwick (R) I

District 125

Dane Diehl (R) I

District 127

Ann Kelley (R) I

District 128

Christopher D Warwick (R)

District 130

Bishop Davidson (R) I

District 131

Bill Owen (R) I

District 132

Stephanos Freeman (R)

Bernadean McAfee (R)

District 133

Melanie Stinnett (R) I

District 134

Alex Riley (R) I

District 135

Michael Hasty (R)

District 136

Jim Robinette (R)

District 137

Darin Chappell (R) I

District 138

Tom Franiak (R)

Burt Whaley (R)

District 139

Bob Titus (R) I

District 140

Jamie Ray Gragg (R) I

District 141

Melissa Schmidt (R)

Zach Williams (R)

District 143

Bennie Cook (R) I

District 144

Joe Loyd (R)

Tony R Harbison (R)

Paul Usher II (R)

District 145

Bryant Wolfin (R)

Dave Soto (R)

District 146

Barry D. Hovis (R) I

District 147

John Voss (R) I

District 148

David A Dolan (R)

Gary Senciboy (R)

District 149

Donnie Brown (R) I

District 151

Steve W Jordan (R)

District 152

Hardy Billington (R) I

District 153

Vinnie Clubb (R)

Keith W. Elliott (R)

District 154

Lisa Durnell (R)

Mark B. Collins (R)

District 155

Julie AuBuchon (R)

Matthew Overcast (R)

District 156

Brian H. Seitz (R) I

District 157

Mitch Boggs (R) I

District 158

Scott Cupps (R) I

District 159

Dirk E. Deaton (R) I

District 160

Ben Baker (R) I

District 161

Lane Jay Roberts (R) I

District 163

Cathy Jo Loy (R)