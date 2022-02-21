Capitol Briefs: Tracy McCreery endorsed by Missouri State Council of Firefighters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Tracy McCreery has secured the backing of the Missouri State Council of Firefighters (MSCFF) in her bid to represent SD 24.

MSCFF is a labor union chartered by the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) made up of 6,000 active and retired first responders. It is the sole statewide firefighter organization in Missouri.

“Our firefighters risk their lives every day to protect property and save lives,” McCreery said in a statement. “I will always stand up for public safety and first responders.”

McCreery is currently running unopposed to represent the St. Louis County district. A Democrat, McCreery is seeking to replace term-limited Sen. Jill Schupp in what is currently SD 24.

She has received the backing of the Missouri Teamsters .

McCreery has $451,263 total cash on hand for the race.

In the House, McCreery is the chair of the Joint Committee on the Life Sciences. She is also a member of the Agriculture Policy, Emerging Issues, and Utilities committees.